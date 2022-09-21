Read full article on original website
Family Worried After Woman Never Returned Home From Road Trip And Car Found Abandoned In VirginiaThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedFairfax, VA
Popular discount store opening new location in MarylandKristen WaltersHagerstown, MD
MCPS continues recruitment after start of new school yearHeather JauquetRockville, MD
wypr.org
Term limits for city leaders? Two perspectives on Ballot Question K
The ballot for Baltimore City residents in the November election will include several referendums, the last of which, Question K, is, quote, “for the purpose of establishing a two-term limit for Baltimore City elected officials, including the Mayor, Comptroller, City Council President, and City Council members. None of these elected officials shall hold office for more than eight (8) years during any 12-year period.”
wfmd.com
Frederick County Receiving SAFER Grant
It will hire 32 additional fire fighters and EMT’s to the County’s fire service. Frederick, Md (KM) Frederick County is receiving an $8.5 million SAFER grant from the US Department of Homeland Security. That announcement was made Friday morning during a news conference by County Executive Jan Gardner. “The grant will allow Frederick County to add 32 uniformed fire fighter/EMT’s to our Division of Fire and Rescue Services. This will bring the total number of career fire fighters to 572 positions,:” she says.
fox5dc.com
DC Public School teachers report issues getting paid
WASHINGTON - Some teachers in D.C. are complaining that they still have not been paid yet or having back pay issues, despite the fact that school started almost one month ago. According to teachers FOX 5 spoke, some are still waiting to get full or partial paychecks for the current school, while others are waiting for back pay from the summer.
wvpublic.org
Berkeley County Receives Federal Funds For School Safety
The U.S. Department of Homeland Security is helping establish a “threat assessment and management task force” for schools in Berkeley County. It’s part of the DHS’s Targeted Violence and Terrorism Prevention Program, meant to prevent “domestic violent extremism” within small communities. DHS is providing more than $380,000 to the Berkeley County Council for the local program.
foxbaltimore.com
Council President Mosby: Finding out about Safe Streets change in media is 'unacceptable'
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Days after Mayor Brandon Scott announced a major shift in oversight and management for Safe Streets, Baltimore’s “flagship violence intervention program,” apparent confusion and frustration emerged inside City Hall. Scott made the announcement Friday in a news release that the Safe Streets program...
wypr.org
Meet the Republican seeking top executive spot in Baltimore County, promising ‘revolutionary change’
The Republican nominee vying to become Baltimore County’s next county executive promised voters a ‘revolutionary change in government’ if elected this November. Former Delegate Pat McDonough said he would fire the county police chief, sever ties with Baltimore City, and regain control over the school system curriculum. McDonough laid out his plans to a gathering of about a dozen people earlier this week at the Perry Hall Public library.
mocoshow.com
MDOT Secretary Recruits Colleges, Trade Schools to Help Marylanders Seize Career Opportunities
Per MDOT: Maryland has a world-class transportation network built and maintained by countless employees who developed their skills in apprentice programs, internships and trade schools. At a Skilled Trades Partnering event Thursday hosted by the Maryland Department of Transportation (MDOT), Secretary James F. Ports, Jr., told representatives of community colleges, trade schools and high school vocational programs that their institutions are essential in providing the skilled labor for MDOT’s future.
popville.com
“AG Racine Sues Tax Preparation Company for Cheating Thousands of DC Consumers With Misleading Cash Advance Promotion”
“AG Racine today filed a lawsuit against Liberty Tax, the third largest tax preparation service in the U.S., for misleading and secretly increasing the cost of tax preparation for thousands of DC taxpayers. The Office of the Attorney General (OAG) alleges that Liberty Tax aggressively markets its services to low-income...
wfmd.com
Success Proclaimed For Frederick County’s Mobile Crisis Team
It assisted more than 1,000 people during its first full fiscal year of operation. Frederick, Md (KM) During fiscal year 2022, Frederick County’s Crisis Intervention Team assisted 1,059 individuals, including 400 assessments and interventions. That’s according to County Executive Jan Gardner. “It means there’s a lot of need out there. It also means that the Mobile Crisis Services Team has been successful,” she says.
baltimorebrew.com
Remember the new travel policy that was enacted in the wake of Marilyn Mosby’s overseas trips?
Crafted by the mayor and his top aides, those rules were cast aside yesterday to accommodate a $9,000 travel request by her husband’s chief of staff. In the first months of Brandon Scott’s administration, the question of whether Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby should have gotten Board of Estimates approval for her travels to Europe, Africa and the United Kingdom preoccupied his top aides and others.
wfmd.com
09_22_22 Frederick County Republicans Have Message Issue
Ryan Hedrick and Bob Miller discuss Wednesday’s County Executive debate between Jesse Fitzwater (D) and Michael Hough (R). Hedrick claims what the Republican party needs is strong messaging.
Maryland Gets $144 Million in Federal Funds to Rehabilitate Aging Water Infrastructure
Responding to Maryland’s water woes, the Environmental Protection Agency will make $144 million in funds from President Biden’s infrastructure bill available to the state for improvements to drinking water systems and wastewater management. The funding includes $76 million being made available now to the Maryland Department of the...
wfmd.com
Judge Denies Frederick County Man’s Sentence Modification
John Paul Sexton was a juvenile when he murdered a 16-year-old boy. Frederick, Md (KM) A motion to modify the sentence of a Frederick County man who was convicted of murder more than 30 years ago was denied Friday in Circuit Court. John Paul Sexton, 50, was sentenced to life plus 40 years in 1989 for the murder of Marc Uher, 16, as part of a robbery. Sexton was 17-years of age at the time.
$3.25 million settlement reached between Maryland, Westminster Management, LLC.
After nearly three years of litigation, a $3.25 million civil settlement has been reached between the Maryland Attorney General's Office and property rental company, Westminster Management, LLC.
royalexaminer.com
Luray couple perish in five-car crash on Rt. 340
Two Page County residents died at the scene of a five-car crash that occurred Wednesday afternoon (Sept. 21) just south of the Warren County-Page County line. Virginia State Police spokesman Sergeant Brent Coffey stated in a Friday evening email that the investigation continues into the 3:11 p.m. crash of five vehicles in Page County, at the intersection of U.S. 340 and Route 662 (Compton Hollow Rd).
wypr.org
Maryland lawmakers peek inside the troubled Back River wastewater treatment plant
Decades ago, the Back River Wastewater Treatment Plant was considered a state-of-the-art facility as the largest in Maryland. It’s designed to process and discharge up to 180 million gallons of treated wastewater into the Back River which flows into the Chesapeake Bay. State Sen. Johnny Ray Salling, who represents the Dundalk area around the plant, remembers field trips there when he was a student at Sparrows Point High School.
Northern Va. school leaders response to Youngkin’s model transgender policy
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Decision makers in Northern Virginia school districts are pushing back on Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s new model transgender student policy, many of whom saying it would harm those students. The policy, which is not in place yet, could even face legal challenges before it begins. “Unfortunately, with this governor, […]
fox5dc.com
Parents raise concerns over lack of emergency messaging from schools
A Montgomery County parent is running community concerns up the flagpole, saying there needs to be actual change as to how the public school system communicates during emergencies. FOX 5's Stephanie Ramirez reports from Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School with the latest.
titantime.org
Is The Fair Safe?
2020 is remembered for a lot of distinct things, but the Frederick Fair and Mount Airy remember it because of the death of a 59 man year old who was beaten to death by two teenagers at the Frederick fair. On Sept. 20, 2019 John Marvin Weed Jr. was beaten to death by two 15 and 16 year old brothers. He received multiple punches to the head from the brothers over a dollar. The brothers asked weed for a dollar and when weed declined words were exchanged and they proceeded to follow weed around until weed was prepared to fight them. At that point the 15 year old came running and hit Weed with enough force that he was unconscious almost immediately. Weed never woke up and died the next day at Shock Trauma in Baltimore.
KTTS
Doctor admits to fraud involving more than 2,000 patients
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A doctor from Washington D.C. pleaded guilty in federal court Wednesday to Medicare and Medicaid fraud involving more than 2,000 patients in Missouri whom he never met. The U.S. Attorney’s office in Kansas City said 36-year-old Oluwatobi Alabi Yerokun pleaded guilty to one count...
