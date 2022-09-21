ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mother of 19-year-old Fentanyl victim speaks out in hopes to raise awareness

By Curtis Jackson
 4 days ago

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The dangerous and deadly drug, Fentanyl has claimed three more victims right here in Wichita Falls over the weekend. Of those victims, one was a 13-year-old, as well as 19-year-old Alize Martinez .

Although it was tough to speak, Sylvia Martinez said she’s speaking out for her daughter in hopes that more parents follow suit, saying something has to be done.

“She was my best friend,” Martinez said.

An emotional mother speaking out after finding her 19-year-old daughter deceased in her bed after taking Percocets the previous night.

“And they were doing it as party favors, and to her, it was just a prescription called Percocet, so her friends were doing it and it was a prescription so she was just like okay. Still, at this time I don’t know if she knew that it was laced with Fentanyl,” Martinez said.

With more and more cases of Fentanyl overdoses or deaths, Martinez said something needs to be done.

“It seems like it’s so much easier to access. You know, the 13-year-old boy like how does a teenager get access to Percocets laced with Fentanyl? It’s killing our kids, it’s like every week, or two a month,” Martinez said.

Martinez said in order to combat the problem, it starts with a conversation.

“You know as parents, we love our children so much and we want to believe that they are always being honest with us and you know they don’t do anything bad because they tell me or we have a great relationship and I feel like she always told me everything but there were so many things that I never knew,” Martinez said.

Martinez said what she is going to miss most about her daughter is the amount of love they showed for others.

“She has made it a point to tell me she loves me and gives me a hug and a kiss every time she leaves that door, I don’t care if it’s to go to the store a block away or to go stay the night at a friends house or to go out because she was like mom so many people are dying and I don’t ever want to go a day without telling you that I love you because I want you to know how much I love you,” Martinez said.

Although Alize is gone, Sylvia said she will never be forgotten.

A GoFundMe account has been set up for the Martinez Family to help with funeral costs. If you would like to make a donation to help this family, click here .

