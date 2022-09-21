ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guilford County, NC

Suitcase ‘moving’ along North Carolina highway leads to animal rescue

By Nexstar Media Wire, Dolan Reynolds, Jeremy Tanner
 4 days ago

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. ( WGHP /NEXSTAR) – A good Samaritan helped rescue four abandoned puppies early Saturday morning after noticing a suitcase seemingly moving on its own on the side of a North Carolina highway, according to Guilford County Animal Services (GCAS).

A photo shows the four young dogs, all mostly black with small white patches, stuffed inside a blue suitcase. The piece of luggage, which was dumped along a road in Guilford County, was almost completely zipped up, except for one small section, according to the shelter.

Animal Services workers said the person who found the puppies was shocked and brought them to the shelter immediately.

“Shout out to all the Good Samaritans who take the time to help animals in need,” GCAS posted on Facebook Saturday.

A spokesperson for Guilford County Animal Services, Stephen Carlson, said that the puppies, all four of which are females, are doing fine.

However, the medical team says they are very under-socialized and will require foster-to-adopt homes with experienced caretakers before they can be put up for adoption.

“They will require lots of human interaction, affection and patience,” Carlson told Nexstar.

For now, the puppies – Tumi, Samsonite, Stowaway and Carion (carry-on) – are settling into a new environment, thanks to a good Samaritan’s decision to investigate a discarded suitcase.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Sunshine
3d ago

Soo glad that they weren't hurt or killed poor fur babies How awful can people be...Wonder what happened to mama dog 💔🙏🏻🙏🏽🙏🏿

