Renfroe went 4-for-5 with two homers, five RBI and three runs scored in Saturday's 10-2 victory over the Reds. Renfroe's first hit was a single to lead off the second inning. He then crushed two-run home runs in each of his next two at-bats in the fourth and fifth innings, driving in Rowdy Tellez both times. The right fielder's fifth RBI of the game came on a seventh-inning single that drove home Willy Adames. It was quite the night for Renfroe, who came into the game with just two hits in his last 21 at-bats (.095). It was also just his second four-hit game of the season.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 4 HOURS AGO