kuathletics.com
🏈 Kansas Defeats Duke 35-27 to Improve to 4-0
LAWRENCE, Kan. – Junior quarterback Jalon Daniels accounted for all five touchdowns to lead Kansas to a 35-27 win against Duke Saturday in front of a crowd of 47,233 fans at a sold out David Booth Memorial Stadium. Kansas improved to 4-0 for the first time since the 2009 season.
kuathletics.com
🏀 ESPN Platforms Will Air 29 KU Men’s Basketball Games in 2022-23
LAWRENCE, Kan. – The ESPN family of networks will televise 29 Kansas men’s basketball games this coming season, including three games on Big Monday, according to the 2022-23 Big 12 Conference schedule released Friday. The Big 12 also announced that CBS will air three KU games. For the...
kuathletics.com
⛳ Kansas Women’s Golf to Host Nine & Dine Tournament Oct. 15
LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas women’s golf will host the Nine & Dine Tournament at the Lawrence Country Club on Saturday, Oct. 15. The event is open to the public for all levels of golf and is a college and amateur nine-hole tournament fundraiser for the KU women’s golf program. Every group participating will be playing with a KU women’s golfer.
kuathletics.com
⚽️ Jayhawks Drop Conference Opener to Cowgirls
LAWRENCE, Kan. — The Kansas Jayhawks fell 2-0 to the Oklahoma State Cowgirls in Thursday’s Big 12 opener at Rock Chalk Park. Kansas held a 23-7 advantage on shots in the match. “I told the kids that you have to come away from that going we were the...
kuathletics.com
🏈 Kansas Athletics Announces Sellout vs. Duke
LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas Jayhawks will run out in front of a sold-out crowd on Saturday, as Kansas Athletics has officially announced that Saturday’s contest against Duke has reached sellout status. The sellout comes after the Jayhawks started the season 3-0 for the first time since 2009....
