Palouse Conservation District hosts Critters in the River
The Palouse Conservation District hosts Critters in the River this Saturday from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm at the Koppel Farm in Pullman. People of all ages are invited to the family-friendly event to explore macroinvertebrates found in the South Fork of the Palouse River. It is recommended to wear...
WSU Student Arrested For Allegedly Raping Woman In Dorm Hall
A 19 year old Washington State University student has been arrested for allegedly raping a woman inside a dorm hall. WSU Police arrested Roman Petruncio at Duncan Dunn Hall early Friday morning for felony 2nd degree rape. Petruncio was booked into the Whitman County Sheriff’s Office Jail in Colfax.
Traffic Delays On South Grand Avenue In Pullman Start Monday As Crews Repair Damage From Water Main Break
There will be traffic delays on South Grand Avenue in Pullman to start next week as crews repair the damage from Saturday’s water main break. Flaggers will direct one lane of traffic through the work zone near Center Street on Monday and Tuesday. The work is scheduled to run from 7:00 in the morning until 10:00 at night. Both lanes of traffic are expected to be back open on South Grand Avenue starting on Wednesday as crews finish the repairs.
Community Yard Sale in the City of Troy
There will be a community yard sale in the city of Troy this Saturday. All are welcome to attend and take part in the community sale.
This Weekend Marks One Year Since Fatal Shooting On Pullman’s College Hill-PPD’s Investigation Nearing Completion
This weekend marks one year since the fatal shooting on Pullman’s College Hill that killed 23 year old Liban Barre. The Pullman man was killed by gunfire during the early morning hours of September 25th. The shooting occurred near a large College Hill party. Former Washington State University football player Brandon Gray was also shot and suffered serious injuries.
Idaho Foodbank hosts Moscow Food Distribution this Monday
The Idaho Foodbank will host a Moscow distribution on Monday at the Latah County Fairgrounds starting at 10 am until the last box is handed out. Distributions provide a variety of fresh produce, frozen meats, dairy and dry goods to help meet a family’s needs. The food is free...
WSU students harvest crops at university’s Spillman Agronomy farm with gifted combines
Washington State University students are now able to harvest crops at the university’s Spillman Agronomy Farm with new Zurn Plot combine harvesters. At first they did the work by hand, cutting and gathering wheat, barley, pea, lentil and chickpea crops from small test plots. With the arrival of two...
