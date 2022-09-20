There will be traffic delays on South Grand Avenue in Pullman to start next week as crews repair the damage from Saturday’s water main break. Flaggers will direct one lane of traffic through the work zone near Center Street on Monday and Tuesday. The work is scheduled to run from 7:00 in the morning until 10:00 at night. Both lanes of traffic are expected to be back open on South Grand Avenue starting on Wednesday as crews finish the repairs.

PULLMAN, WA ・ 3 DAYS AGO