WOWT
Omaha doctors encourage everyone to be on top of their polio vaccinations
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Polio hasn’t been in the news much for decades. However, it has become a hot topic again after doctors confirmed a case in New York. Many people are now asking if they got the polio vaccine as a kid, and if they’re still protected.
klkntv.com
Multiple units are working on a vegetation fire south of Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- A corn field is partially on fire near West A street in Lancaster county. Multiple units are responding. We do have a reporter on scene and will update the story as we receive more information.
klkntv.com
‘Safe Online Surfing’ challenge warns Nebraska students about online predators
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- The Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Omaha office has issued its 10th annual “Safe Online Surfing” challenge. Over 27,000 Nebraskan students participated last year, including nearly 3,000 schools across the state. Omaha FBI’s Public Affairs Specialist Amy Adams says the program will help children between...
1011now.com
Trooper finds, rescues cat in ditch in Dodge County
FREMONT, Neb. (News Channel Nebraska)-- A Nebraska State Trooper had an unexpected ride-along on Thursday. Trooper Kyle McAcy found a kitten in a ditch while on duty. According to the NSP Twitter account, the kitten was named Winslow by McAcy. The cat received the name because Winslow was the closest town at the time McAcy discovered the kitten.
WOWT
Stolen jail cell door in Union, Nebraska returned
UNION, Neb. (WOWT) - An ironic twist in a theft case south of the metro. Someone who could have spent time behind a jail door stole one instead but that thief has been feeling guilty. Tiny Union Nebraska had a one-room jail that from 1916 to 1940 held prisoners awaiting...
WOWT
Nebraska DHHS selects three Medicaid health plans
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Three health plans have been selected after bids for Nebraskans in Heritage Health in an announcement from the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services Friday. Molina Healthcare of Nebraska, Nebraska Total Care, and United HealthCare of the Midlands were the selected Medicaid health plans for...
klkntv.com
Behind the scenes of ‘Lincoln Calling’
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The already lively downtown bar district is alive and well this weekend with another annual Lincoln Calling. Many familiar with the festival know that it seeks to explore the ideas of arts, music, and education, but a lot of planning goes into getting a diverse setlist.
News Channel Nebraska
Community fun...and help for Beatrice Police and Fire
BEATRICE - Beatrice Police, Beatrice Fire and Rescue and the Gage County Sheriff's Office held a Community Connections Carnival Thursday night, at Charles Park in Beatrice. "When we had it on Fifth Street it was mainly geared toward the Special Olympics and we decided to incorporate a little bit more of the community in this one....and this gave us a little more space and it's worked out pretty good."
klkntv.com
Lincoln Calling working to ‘evolve the festival into something more’
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — For the past decade, Lincoln residents have always been able to look forward to Lincoln Calling. This year is no different, but there have been a few changes to the event. This year, the festival has set out to expand beyond performances to highlight the...
WOWT
Student taken to ER after Omaha high school fight
After just over a year on the road, Omaha's only protected bike lane will soon be removed. Nebraska Rep. Flood calling for Chinese tech investigation. A Nebraska congressman is trying to find out if some cell towers in the state could be a national security risk. OPS battles learning loss...
klkntv.com
Free program starts in Lincoln to help kids develop reading skills
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- Humanities Nebraska in Lincoln is starting this semester’s Prime Time Reading in several communities this school year. Humanities Nebraska Director of Literary Programs, Erika Hamilton, says the program will have over 400 programs across the state by the end of the year. The program has already...
KETV.com
Meta, contractor suspending construction at data center in Sarpy County due to racist graffiti at site
Sarpy County, Nebraska — Construction at the expanding Meta data center in Sarpy County is at a standstill because of racist graffiti found on site twice in the past week. The contractor, Turner Construction Company, is suspending construction to send a message that racism won't be tolerated. A spokesperson...
Nebraska program allows for people to voluntarily ban themselves from casinos
The voluntary self-exclusion form comes right before possible approval of the opening of the Warhorse Casino in Lincoln.
Construction suspended at Sarpy County Meta site due to racist incident
"Behavior by a few individuals did not meet our clear expectation for maintaining a respectful environment that is free of racism and hate. This is totally unacceptable."
klin.com
Two Inmates From CCC-O Escape
Two inmates have gone missing from the Community Corrections Center – Omaha (CCC-O). Clifford Brown and Matthew Hurich left the facility Thursday evening and removed the electronic monitors they were wearing, which were recovered less than a block away. Brown started his sentence on February 1, 2021. He was...
klkntv.com
Deaf LPS student shares her story during International Week of the Deaf
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – International Week of the Deaf, or Deaf Awareness Week, runs through Sunday, and Lincoln Public Schools is teaching students about people who are deaf or hard of hearing. To help showcase how they teach these students at their school, Ku Hal (koo-hay), a fifth grader...
KETV.com
Body found on Highway 275 identified by law enforcement
DODGE COUNTY, Neb. — The body found Thursday on Highway 275 in Nebraska has been identified, according to the Dodge County Sheriff's Office. The Dodge County Sheriff's Office said the body has been identified as a male, but the name is not being released until law enforcement can notify next of kin.
klkntv.com
Some Lincoln residents on edge after two acts of violence in one night
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Tuesday night was very eventful for residents in two parts of the city and has made some feel uneasy. First, a shooting near 22nd and Dudley Streets sent two teens to the hospital. A few hours later, a stabbing near West Fairfield Street that killed...
WOWT
Omaha Police Officer’s Association warns of mail scams
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Mailer scams are claiming to be from the Omaha Police Officer’s Association. Omaha POA says at least one type of scam has been seen, alleging to be from the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 1 and demanding payment.
klkntv.com
Nebraska Gaming Commission approves first Lincoln casino
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Nebraska’s first-ever casino on non-tribal land will open on Saturday. On Friday, the Nebraska Gaming Commission approved WarHorse Casino’s gaming application at a hearing on the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s east campus. Lincoln’s WarHorse Casino will be the first casino in the city...
