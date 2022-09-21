ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

1011now.com

Trooper finds, rescues cat in ditch in Dodge County

FREMONT, Neb. (News Channel Nebraska)-- A Nebraska State Trooper had an unexpected ride-along on Thursday. Trooper Kyle McAcy found a kitten in a ditch while on duty. According to the NSP Twitter account, the kitten was named Winslow by McAcy. The cat received the name because Winslow was the closest town at the time McAcy discovered the kitten.
DODGE COUNTY, NE
Lincoln, NE
WOWT

Stolen jail cell door in Union, Nebraska returned

UNION, Neb. (WOWT) - An ironic twist in a theft case south of the metro. Someone who could have spent time behind a jail door stole one instead but that thief has been feeling guilty. Tiny Union Nebraska had a one-room jail that from 1916 to 1940 held prisoners awaiting...
UNION, NE
WOWT

Nebraska DHHS selects three Medicaid health plans

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Three health plans have been selected after bids for Nebraskans in Heritage Health in an announcement from the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services Friday. Molina Healthcare of Nebraska, Nebraska Total Care, and United HealthCare of the Midlands were the selected Medicaid health plans for...
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Behind the scenes of ‘Lincoln Calling’

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The already lively downtown bar district is alive and well this weekend with another annual Lincoln Calling. Many familiar with the festival know that it seeks to explore the ideas of arts, music, and education, but a lot of planning goes into getting a diverse setlist.
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Community fun...and help for Beatrice Police and Fire

BEATRICE - Beatrice Police, Beatrice Fire and Rescue and the Gage County Sheriff's Office held a Community Connections Carnival Thursday night, at Charles Park in Beatrice. "When we had it on Fifth Street it was mainly geared toward the Special Olympics and we decided to incorporate a little bit more of the community in this one....and this gave us a little more space and it's worked out pretty good."
BEATRICE, NE
Robert Christensen
WOWT

Student taken to ER after Omaha high school fight

After just over a year on the road, Omaha's only protected bike lane will soon be removed. Nebraska Rep. Flood calling for Chinese tech investigation. A Nebraska congressman is trying to find out if some cell towers in the state could be a national security risk. OPS battles learning loss...
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Free program starts in Lincoln to help kids develop reading skills

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- Humanities Nebraska in Lincoln is starting this semester’s Prime Time Reading in several communities this school year. Humanities Nebraska Director of Literary Programs, Erika Hamilton, says the program will have over 400 programs across the state by the end of the year. The program has already...
LINCOLN, NE
klin.com

Two Inmates From CCC-O Escape

Two inmates have gone missing from the Community Corrections Center – Omaha (CCC-O). Clifford Brown and Matthew Hurich left the facility Thursday evening and removed the electronic monitors they were wearing, which were recovered less than a block away. Brown started his sentence on February 1, 2021. He was...
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Deaf LPS student shares her story during International Week of the Deaf

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – International Week of the Deaf, or Deaf Awareness Week, runs through Sunday, and Lincoln Public Schools is teaching students about people who are deaf or hard of hearing. To help showcase how they teach these students at their school, Ku Hal (koo-hay), a fifth grader...
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Body found on Highway 275 identified by law enforcement

DODGE COUNTY, Neb. — The body found Thursday on Highway 275 in Nebraska has been identified, according to the Dodge County Sheriff's Office. The Dodge County Sheriff's Office said the body has been identified as a male, but the name is not being released until law enforcement can notify next of kin.
DODGE COUNTY, NE
WOWT

Omaha Police Officer’s Association warns of mail scams

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Mailer scams are claiming to be from the Omaha Police Officer’s Association. Omaha POA says at least one type of scam has been seen, alleging to be from the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 1 and demanding payment.
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Nebraska Gaming Commission approves first Lincoln casino

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Nebraska’s first-ever casino on non-tribal land will open on Saturday. On Friday, the Nebraska Gaming Commission approved WarHorse Casino’s gaming application at a hearing on the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s east campus. Lincoln’s WarHorse Casino will be the first casino in the city...
LINCOLN, NE

