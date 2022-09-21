ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, GA

WRDW-TV

Richmond County deputy arrested in domestic incident

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A deputy was arrested as a result of a domestic incident, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office said Friday. David Wilburn, 23, was arrested at 9:12 p.m. Tuesday after deputies responded to a domestic disturbance on the 2300 block of Springhouse Lane, according to authorities. Deputies...
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

17-year-old Wilkes County shooting victim dies; 2nd arrest made

WASHINGTON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation and Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a second suspect in a shooting that killed a Washington teenager. Kiwanis Curry Jr., 17, of Washington, was arrested Thursday and charged with two counts of aggravated assault and one count of possession...
WILKES COUNTY, GA
City
Sandersville, GA
City
Washington, GA
County
Washington County, GA
State
Georgia State
State
Washington State
Washington County, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
13WMAZ

Central Georgia law enforcement agencies arrest 15 in 'Summer Breeze Drug Sweep'

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. — 15 people have been arrested in a major drug bust that spanned several counties. According to Sheriff Joel Cochran with the Washington County Sheriff's Office, the arrests were a result of “Summer Breeze Drug Sweep,” which had been in effect for months and was initiated by the sheriff’s office and the Ocmulgee Drug Task Force. As this investigation grew, other agencies were called to help.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, GA
WJBF

119 arrests, numerous guns and drug seized during RCSO and FBI joint operation

AUGUSTA, GA ( WJBF) — Sheriff Roundtree sending a strong message to those involved in gun and gang violence. “If you are carrying or use illegal firearms in Richmond County you should go to prison. If you are a chronic predator or offender, you should stay in prison. If you are a so-called gang banger […]
wgxa.tv

Man accused of 2016 killing of Macon woman pleads guilty, sentenced to 20 years in prison

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - The man accused in the 2016 killing of a Macon woman has pleaded guilty to her murder. The body of 27-year-old Kendra Roberts was found along Riverside Drive on the morning of August 7, 2016. A person driving along Riverside Drive said he saw what looked like a person laying just off the road in a grassy area and called 911. Deputies told WGXA News that day they found Roberts had been shot multiple times and was dead, marking that year's tenth homicide.
MACON, GA
WJBF

Over 100 arrested in Operation GRACE by RCSO, FBI

RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office and the Atlanta Division of the FBI held a press conference on Wednesday to the announce the results of Operation G.R.A.C.E. According to authorities, Operation G.R.A.C.E. was a three-month operation that they say took a large number of weapons and drugs and dozens of criminals […]
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WJBF

4 Georgia guards sentenced for inmate assault, cover-up

MACON, Ga. (AP) — Four former correctional officers at a Georgia prison were sentenced Wednesday for their roles in the beating of a handcuffed inmate and the subsequent cover-up, federal prosecutors said. U.S. District Judge Hugh Lawson sentenced Sgt. Patrick Sharpe, 30, to four years in prison; Lt. Geary Staten, 31, to a year and […]
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Man arrested after exchanging gunfire with Bibb deputy

UPDATE: The GBI is investigating an officer involved shooting in Bibb County. Preliminary information indicates police conducted a traffic stop on a driver identified as Dale Watson, 31, for a traffic violation. Watson refused to stop and sped away, according to the GBI. There was a short vehicle pursuit that...
BIBB COUNTY, GA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
wtoc.com

Man arrested following shooting in Vidalia

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - One person is in the hospital and another is in jail after a shooting in Vidalia. Vidalia Police say they were called to West Pine Street over reports of a man with a gunshot wound around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. The victim was life-flighted to a...
VIDALIA, GA
WRDW-TV

Robbers strike pair of convenience stores in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Suspects are being sought in connection with two separate armed robberies on convenience stores in Augusta. Authorities released a photo of a suspect wanted in reference to an armed robbery that occurred at a Sprint convenience store at 2480 Crosscreek Road. The suspect is about 5...
WRDW-TV

Evans ex-teacher arrested over communication with child

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities have arrested an Evans Middle School teacher who’d been relieved of duties a few weeks ago after allegations surfaced of an inappropriate conversation with a student. Herndon Burns. 34, was arrested Tuesday and booked into jail, according to Columbia County Sheriff’s Office records. By...

