WRDW-TV
Richmond County deputy arrested in domestic incident
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A deputy was arrested as a result of a domestic incident, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office said Friday. David Wilburn, 23, was arrested at 9:12 p.m. Tuesday after deputies responded to a domestic disturbance on the 2300 block of Springhouse Lane, according to authorities. Deputies...
WRDW-TV
17-year-old Wilkes County shooting victim dies; 2nd arrest made
WASHINGTON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation and Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a second suspect in a shooting that killed a Washington teenager. Kiwanis Curry Jr., 17, of Washington, was arrested Thursday and charged with two counts of aggravated assault and one count of possession...
Richmond County deputy resigns after charged with domestic battery
A Richmond County Sheriff's deputy was charged with simple battery on Tuesday after investigators were called out for a domestic disturbance.
Bibb County man arrested after shootout with deputies
A Bibb County man is in jail after a traffic stop that led to a shootout with deputies Wednesday. According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, preliminary information indicates police conducted a traffic stop on a driver later identified as 31-year-old Dale Watson, of Bibb County for a traffic violation.
Central Georgia law enforcement agencies arrest 15 in 'Summer Breeze Drug Sweep'
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. — 15 people have been arrested in a major drug bust that spanned several counties. According to Sheriff Joel Cochran with the Washington County Sheriff's Office, the arrests were a result of “Summer Breeze Drug Sweep,” which had been in effect for months and was initiated by the sheriff’s office and the Ocmulgee Drug Task Force. As this investigation grew, other agencies were called to help.
119 arrests, numerous guns and drug seized during RCSO and FBI joint operation
AUGUSTA, GA ( WJBF) — Sheriff Roundtree sending a strong message to those involved in gun and gang violence. “If you are carrying or use illegal firearms in Richmond County you should go to prison. If you are a chronic predator or offender, you should stay in prison. If you are a so-called gang banger […]
wgxa.tv
Man accused of 2016 killing of Macon woman pleads guilty, sentenced to 20 years in prison
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - The man accused in the 2016 killing of a Macon woman has pleaded guilty to her murder. The body of 27-year-old Kendra Roberts was found along Riverside Drive on the morning of August 7, 2016. A person driving along Riverside Drive said he saw what looked like a person laying just off the road in a grassy area and called 911. Deputies told WGXA News that day they found Roberts had been shot multiple times and was dead, marking that year's tenth homicide.
Over 100 arrested in Operation GRACE by RCSO, FBI
RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office and the Atlanta Division of the FBI held a press conference on Wednesday to the announce the results of Operation G.R.A.C.E. According to authorities, Operation G.R.A.C.E. was a three-month operation that they say took a large number of weapons and drugs and dozens of criminals […]
WRDW-TV
Before magic mushroom arrest, gun offense didn’t get teacher fired
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Well before a Josey High School teacher was arrested on suspicion of growing magic mushrooms at his home, he was arrested for firing a gun in the air outside a local nightclub. The Richmond County School System knew about it and kept him employed there anyway,...
GBI: Macon man detained after car chase, exchange of gunfire with deputies
A Macon man is facing multiple charges after he was accused of opening fire on sheriff’s deputies at the end of a Wednesday evening car chase, officials said.
4 Georgia guards sentenced for inmate assault, cover-up
MACON, Ga. (AP) — Four former correctional officers at a Georgia prison were sentenced Wednesday for their roles in the beating of a handcuffed inmate and the subsequent cover-up, federal prosecutors said. U.S. District Judge Hugh Lawson sentenced Sgt. Patrick Sharpe, 30, to four years in prison; Lt. Geary Staten, 31, to a year and […]
wgxa.tv
Man arrested after exchanging gunfire with Bibb deputy
UPDATE: The GBI is investigating an officer involved shooting in Bibb County. Preliminary information indicates police conducted a traffic stop on a driver identified as Dale Watson, 31, for a traffic violation. Watson refused to stop and sped away, according to the GBI. There was a short vehicle pursuit that...
41nbc.com
UPDATE: Driver, Bibb deputy exchange gunfire during traffic stop
UPDATE (7:11 a.m. 9-22-2022) – The driver in this case has been identified as 31 year old Dale Watson of Macon Bibb. He is currently being held in the Bibb LEC on multiple charges. Once the GBI completes its investigation, the case will be given to the Macon Judicial...
Suspect sought in Hephzibah convenience store armed robbery
Investigators need your help in locating a suspect they say robbed a Sprint convenience store near Windsor Spring Road in Hephzibah.
wgxa.tv
Atrium Health Navicent RN arrested after video of woman in labor seen on Snapchat
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- An Atrium Health Navicent nurse was arrested over an incident involving a woman giving birth. Documents from the Bibb County Courthouse state that the victim was giving birth to her son in May 2022. While giving birth, the victim and her husband noticed Registered Nurse Rachel...
wfxg.com
Family seeks answers from Richmond County in cold case investigation
AUGUSTA, Ga (WFXG) - Richmond County Sheriffs office deputies found couple Hilton and Jeannette Turner dead inside their home on February 17, 2021. Almost two years later, their family is still searching for answers. The son of the deceased couple, Hilton Turner Jr says, "No, I haven't heard any new...
Macon nurse arrested after video of woman giving birth reportedly shared on Snapchat
The nurse, Rachel Elizabeth Fastow, of Macon, was released from the Bibb County jail Thursday evening after posting a $44,000 bond.
wtoc.com
Man arrested following shooting in Vidalia
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - One person is in the hospital and another is in jail after a shooting in Vidalia. Vidalia Police say they were called to West Pine Street over reports of a man with a gunshot wound around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. The victim was life-flighted to a...
WRDW-TV
Robbers strike pair of convenience stores in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Suspects are being sought in connection with two separate armed robberies on convenience stores in Augusta. Authorities released a photo of a suspect wanted in reference to an armed robbery that occurred at a Sprint convenience store at 2480 Crosscreek Road. The suspect is about 5...
WRDW-TV
Evans ex-teacher arrested over communication with child
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities have arrested an Evans Middle School teacher who’d been relieved of duties a few weeks ago after allegations surfaced of an inappropriate conversation with a student. Herndon Burns. 34, was arrested Tuesday and booked into jail, according to Columbia County Sheriff’s Office records. By...
