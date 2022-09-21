Read full article on original website
Related
northeastoregonnow.com
Hospital’s Active Shooter Drill Puts Agencies’ Response to the Test
Just after 7 p.m. Thursday night, the sounds of gunfire and screams could be heard ringing through the hallways of Good Shepherd Medical Center. Even though it was a pre-planned exercise, the hospital’s active shooter drill had all the sights and sounds of the real thing. The shooter, played...
nbcrightnow.com
Walla Walla locals begin fundraising efforts for Trooper Atkinson
WALLA WALLA, Wash. - Fundraising efforts for Trooper Dean Atkinson, who was shot in the face in Walla Walla on September 22, are being started by locals. Hot Mama's Espresso posted on Facebook that it would be a drop-off location for donations for Atkinson. It says he had a wedding planned for Summer 2023, which it hopes to raise money for.
nbcrightnow.com
Kennewick police host first-ever Coffee and Cookie with a Cop
KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Kennewick Police Department is hosting its first ever Coffee and Cookie with a Cop on Saturday, September 24 to meet with and talk to community members. You can see officers from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. to ask questions, ask for help, chat or simply enjoy the free cookies and coffee.
Walla Walla Union-Bulletin
Walla Walla Fairgrounds hosting state high school rodeo
Hector writes stories about local sports, helps produce the daily section and updates the web site. A lifelong sports nut having grown up in Maryland, he joined the U-B with more than 15 years experience in journalism.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
A Tri-Cities performance has new meaning for visiting musicians. Here’s why
The free concert with the Mid-Columbia Symphony is Saturday in Pasco.
nbcrightnow.com
Local church listed on historic registers
PASCO, Wash. — A local church has been listed on the Washington Heritage Register, an official state listing of significant properties contributing to the heritage of the state. Over 2,100 locations have been recognized so far, along with Pasco’s Morning Star Baptist Church. A request has been made...
Co-Pa event in Pasco raises money for disaster relief after Mexico earthquake
PASCO, Wash. — The Co-Pa Friendship and Collaboration Association is holding a Sunset Symphony Concert Saturday. Two of the concert’s performers arrived early, standing in for Colima delegates who are back in Mexico, helping after the city was rocked with a 7.6 magnitude earthquake earlier this week that killed at least two people.
Local officials see big benefits to coming multi-purpose facility in Pendleton
PENDLETON — A new rodeo and equine practice arena, veterinary tech facilities and even a hotel are closer to becoming realities west of the Pendleton Round-Up Grounds. Blue Mountain Community College Board of Education at its meeting Sept. 7 approved the Bouten Construction Co. of Richland, Washington, as the contractor to begin the construction phase of FARM II, the new $13 million multi-purpose facility that will operate just west of 18th Street near the Pendleton Convention Center.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Addiction treatment providers in Umatilla, Morrow counties receive more than $4.9M in 2020 from Measure 110
PENDLETON — Two Umatilla County addiction treatment providers received more than $4.9 million in 2022 to expand their services. Eastern Oregon Recovery Center received the most — more than $3.9 million — and Eastern Oregon Center for Independent Living received an allocation of almost $980,000. And Community Counseling Solutions received $924,517 to provide services in Umatilla and Morrow counties.
Fire threatening buildings near Southridge High School in Kennewick
It’s one of five fires that have broken out in Benton and Franklin counties.
Certain streets in Walla Walla closed to public, law enforcement official may have been shot
WALLA WALLA, Wash. — Heavy police activity has restricted access to part of Walla Walla for what’s being reported as a potential shooting that may have injured a law enforcement agent on Thursday, Sept. 22. According to a widescale announcement from Walla Walla County Emergency Management, Highway 125 is currently closed at Stateline Rd for an emergency investigation. While the...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Good deputies are hard to find
UMATILLA COUNTY – Umatilla County Sheriff Terry Rowan says that not very long ago advertising to hire a deputy could bring forth 100 applications. Those days are gone as he tries to fill out his staff of patrol deputies. The last hiring notice brought in only eight applicants. The sheriff’s office sent all eight notifications about the date and time for testing.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
nbcrightnow.com
Lane closures on 395 in Pasco next week
PASCO, Wash.- The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT), is advising drivers on US 395 to plan for added travel time and to expect slower traffic next week. Overpass inspections on 395 in Pasco near Lewis Street will require single lane closures. According to WSDOT, one lane southbound on 395...
nbcrightnow.com
Three Rivers Tattoo Convention in Kennewick weekend of Sept 23
KENNEWICK, Wash. - The Three Rivers Tattoo Convention is returning to the Three Rivers Convention Center in Kennewick from September 23 through 25. Tattoo artists from around the country are gathering to offer lots of styles in one place. Plus, there's food, piercings, face painting, aerobatics and contests throughout the weekend.
nbcrightnow.com
WSP Chief responds to shooting of Trooper
WALLA WALLA, Wash.- According to a press release, Washington State Patrol Chief John R. Batiste has requested assistance from the regional Special Investigations Unit (SIU) in the ongoing investigation of the shooting of Trooper Dean Atkinson in Walla Walla on Thursday, September, 22. Chief Batiste announced that Trooper Atkinson is...
nwpb.org
Bateman Island Causeway: Update
In Richland, a Causeway that extends out to Bateman Island blocks the confluence of the Columbia and Yakima. For the Yakama Nation, this Causeway has long been an area of concern. Officials want to hear from the public about the future of access to the island. The place where these...
Tri-City Herald death notices Sept. 20, 2022
Death notices for Kennewick, Pasco, Richland and the Yakima Valley.
WSP Trooper shot in Walla Walla, closing roads for investigation
UPDATE at 7:00 p.m. PST: It has been confirmed that a Washington State Patrol (WSP) Trooper was rammed by a vehicle and shot in Walla Walla at 5:20 p.m. on Thursday evening. The suspect was brought into custody, and the Trooper drove himself to a nearby hospital for emergency treatment.
nbcrightnow.com
Marine, sailor, soldier brothers buried together in Kennewick
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Three U.S. veteran brothers were laid to rest together at Desert Lawn in Kennewick on September 23. Each brother served in a different branch and died at different times, but have finally been buried altogether. One brother was a marine, one was a sailor and the...
610KONA
Wallet and Phone Thief Sought by Kennewick Police
It appears this happened at Winco Foods. Kennewick Police report this suspect is being sought in connection with the theft. It happened Thursday, September 22nd. KPD says she took not only a wallet, but a cellphone belonging to someone else. We don't know if it happened at the customer service...
Comments / 1