Read full article on original website
Related
MSNBC host predicts chances of Trump indictment just “skyrocketed” — thanks to his own lawyers
This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Twenty months after leaving the White House, former President Donald Trump continues to be the subject of a variety of investigations — from Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis in Georgia to New York State Attorney General Letitia James to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's January 6 select committee to the U.S. Department of Justice. One DOJ investigation has been probing the events of January 6, 2021, while another has been investigating the government documents that Trump was storing at his Mar-a-Lago resort/home in Palm Beach, Florida when FBI agents executed a search warrant on Monday, August 8.
Trump judge backtracks after court rebuke — legal experts say it may sink his chance to appeal
District Judge Aileen Cannon on Thursday struck portions of her special master ruling barring the Justice Department from investigating former President Donald Trump just hours after the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ripped apart her decision to halt the criminal probe. The three-judge panel — which included two Trump...
MSNBC
Trump claims telepathic power to declassify ‘by thinking about it’
Several days after the FBI executed a court-approved search warrant at Mar-a-Lago, Donald Trump introduced a new claim neither he nor anyone on his team had ever floated before. The sensitive materials in question, the former president said, had been “declassified.”. It wasn’t long before the strange talking point...
Donald Trump Says He Can't Be Sued for Fraud Because He Paid the Money Back
Former President Donald Trump wrote Thursday on social media that he cannot be sued for fraud because he repaid loans borrowed from lenders "in full on or before the due date" or is still repaying them. Trump was responding to a civil lawsuit announced on Wednesday by New York Attorney...
RELATED PEOPLE
'She was 12 — I was 30': Biden goes off script to acknowledge audience member
President Joe Biden surprised viewers Friday when pausing his speech to acknowledge a woman in the crowd he said he knew when she was 12. “You gotta say hi to me,” Biden said during a speech at the National Education Association headquarters in Washington, D.C. “We go back a long way. She was 12 — I was 30. But anyway, this woman helped me get an awful lot done.”
An ex-US Army general who witnessed Russia's basic training of recruits says it was awful, and the 'newbies' being drafted face disaster on the front line
A former US Army general said that Russia's announced mobilization of 300,000 reservists was a "jaw-dropping" sign of weakness. Mark Hertling, who commanded the US Army Europe, explained in a Twitter thread that he has personally witnessed how the Russian army is "poorly led and poorly trained." The poor training,...
‘The Time Has Come’: Top Putin Official Admits Ugly Truth About War
Vladimir Putin’s defense minister sent a clear message to the people of Russia on Wednesday: Their country is at war not just with Ukraine, but with the entirety of the West. “I cannot but emphasize the fact that today, we are at war not so much with Ukraine and...
Trump, Obama, Bush and Clinton skip DC memorial to the Queen... leaving Kamala Harris, Nancy Pelosi and Kevin McCarthy to honor Her Majesty at Washington National Cathedral
Washington lawmakers gathered at the National Cathedral today for a memorial service honoring Queen Elizabeth II, but none of the living former presidents who were invited chose to attend. Trump, Obama, Bush, Clinton and Carter were all invited to the service after missing out on invitations to the Queen's State...
IN THIS ARTICLE
DOJ Announces It Will Drop Charges Against Judge Who Allegedly Helped Undocumented Immigrant Evade ICE
The Department of Justice (DOJ) announced Thursday that Shelley Joseph, the Massachusetts state court judge who allegedly helped a criminal defendant and undocumented immigrant evade Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in 2019, will no longer be criminally prosecuted for her actions. Wesley MacGregor, the former court officer who allegedly assisted the same defendant, has also entered into an agreement with the DOJ that will likely mean the end of the criminal case against him as well.
MSNBC
How one legal expert frames the case against Trump as a RICO conspiracy
Jim Walden, former assistant U.S. attorney, talks with Alex Wagner about how charging a RICO conspiracy works and how DOJ prosecutors might approach a case against Donald Trump and his inner circle with that charge.Sept. 24, 2022.
MSNBC
Donald Trump’s Rough Week of Legal Challenges.
MSNBC Legal Analyst Cynthia Alksne and Justice Reporter Eric Tucker discuss special master Judge Dearie giving Trumps’ legal team a deadline to submit evidence to back up his claims of declassifying documents and claims that the FBI planted evidence at his Mar-A-Lago estate during the search. Also, New York State Attorney General Letitia James’ lawsuit against the former president and his adult children for roughly $250 million.Sept. 25, 2022.
MSNBC
'Lunatic': Michael Cohen demolishes Trump on declassifying docs 'by thinking'
Former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen slams Donald Trump over a new interview appearance in which he claimed to Fox’s Sean Hannity that he could declassify documents “by thinking” it, telling MSNBC’s Ari Melber that Trump “truly doesn’t want to be the President, he wants to be the king.”Sept. 22, 2022.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MSNBC
Rep. Crow: Classified docs often contain 'life or death' intel. Trump can't just 'wish it away.'
Representative Jason Crow (D-CO) joins Andrea Mitchell with his reaction to former President Donald Trump’s remarks on Fox News that U.S. presidents can declassify documents just by thinking about it. “Nobody gets to just think in their mind that the deepest secrets, our national security secrets, secrets that might mean life or death for our CIA officers, for our informants, for the people that are developing intelligence networks overseas, for our policymakers, for our troops that are serving right now as we're having this discussion. Information intelligence that is life and death for them. People don't just get to wish it away and declassify it,” says Crow. “In the United States of America, we have no kings, we have no queens, we have elected representatives. And he needs to be held accountable.” Sept. 22, 2022.
MSNBC
After Trump’s setback in the Mar-a-Lago case, what happens now?
When it comes to the rule of law, this hasn’t been a great week for Donald Trump. On Tuesday, his own team’s handpicked special master in the Mar-a-Lago case treated the Republican’s arguments as misguided. A day later, the New York attorney general’s office filed litigation accusing him of systemic business fraud.
MSNBC
On ‘planted’ evidence, Team Trump faces put-up-or-shut-up test
During a Fox News appearance this week, Donald Trump once again raised the prospect of FBI agents planting incriminating evidence against him at Mar-a-Lago. “The problem that you have is [law enforcement officials] go into rooms — they won’t let anybody near — they wouldn’t even let them in the same building,” the former president said. “Did they drop anything into those piles? Or did they do it later?”
MSNBC
'This reversal will be a permanent part of Judge Cannon's legacy'
A federal appeals court said Wednesday that the Justice Department can resume using classified documents seized from former President Donald Trump’s Florida estate in its criminal investigation. David Enrich and State Attorney for Palm Beach County, Dave Aronberg, discuss the decision as well as NY AG Letitia James' lawsuit against Trump, three of his children and their company, charging large-scale business fraud.Sept. 22, 2022.
MSNBC
Trump tries a familiar defense with NY AG lawsuit: Throwing other people under the bus
Pulitzer Prize winning investigative reporter David Cay Johnston and former U.S. attorney Harry Litman discuss how New York Attorney General Tish James’ lawsuit could be the Trump Organization’s ultimate downfallSept. 22, 2022.
MSNBC
Appeals court goes 'chapter and verse' against Judge Cannon
A federal appeals court said Wednesday that the Justice Department can resume using classified documents seized from former President Donald Trump’s Florida estate in its criminal investigation.Sept. 22, 2022.
MSNBC
Why the DeSantis migrant stunt could be the new Bridgegate
Chris Hayes on Bridgegate and the DeSantis migrant scandal: “It was a political stunt that hurt Christie's political aspirations and had real-life consequences for ordinary people. And that sounds awfully similar to another political stunt pulled recently by another Republican governor with his eye on the White House.”Sept. 23, 2022.
Comments / 0