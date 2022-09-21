Read full article on original website
KWCH.com
One injured in bus crash in Hesston
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Note: A previous version of this story said a student was injured in the crash. That information has since been clarified by the Hesston Police Department. Update: One person was injured in a bus crash in Hesston Friday morning, the Hesston Police Department confirmed. The crash...
Three dead after fatal crash in Dickinson County
Three people from Junction City were killed in a car crash Tuesday in north central Kansas a few miles south of Abilene. According to the Highway Patrol, 54-year-old Joel Hynes was driving a
Semi goes airborne in Ellsworth County
ELLSWORTH COUNTY (KSNT) – A 70-year-old man was seriously injured in Ellsworth, Kansas when his semi left the road and launched into the air. The Iowa truck driver was eastbound on Highway 156 Tuesday afternoon just before 2 p.m. when he drifted off the right-hand side of the road, hit a bridge rail, and went […]
McPherson man hospitalized in Salina after semi's tire failed
SALINE COUNTY—A Kansas man was injured in an accident just before 3 a.m. Wednesday in Saline County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2010 Kenworth semi driven by William G. Ingels, 52, McPherson, was northbound on Interstate 135 exiting to eastbound Interstate 70. The driver lost control of the...
Saline County Booking Activity, Sept. 24
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Allen, Kristofer Tyler; 25; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Probation Violation. Probation Violation. Probation...
ksal.com
Truck Driver Hurt in Crash Near Salina
A truck driver from McPherson was hurt in a single-vehicle crash at the junction of Interstate 135 and Interstate 70 near Salina. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 52-year-old William Ingels of McPherson was driving a Kenworth semi headed north on I 135 exiting to head east on I 70. A driver’s side tire failed causing him to lose control. The truck and trailer slid off the road and went down an embankment. It came to rest on I 70.
Fire destroys Hutchinson home, firefighter taken to hospital
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — A Hutchinson firefighter had to be treated at a hospital after helping at a house fire Wednesday afternoon. The fire department responded to a home on fire in the 1200 block of East 11th Avenue around 4:40 p.m. The first crews on the scene saw flames through the front door and […]
KWCH.com
3 killed in Dickinson County crash
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Three people died from their injuries in a Tuesday afternoon crash south of Abilene. The Kansas Highway Patrol said a 2006 Dodge Dakota and a semi hauling a trailer were traveling south on K-15 at 1500 Avenue when the pickup’s driver made U-Turn at 1500 Avenue. The highway patrol said the semi hit the pickup which then entered the east ditch and flipped onto its roof. The semi also entered the east ditch and stopped in a field.
GoFundMe for family of infant who died in Kansas house fire
ELLIS COUNTY—Friends have established a GoFundMe fundraiser for the family of an infant who lost her life in a house fire Wednesday in Hays. "If everyone could even donate $1 to help them pay for their baby’s funeral and medical expenses, daily items that they might need, and help to get them in a place as they are staying with family at this time," organizer Jessican Schmidt wrote. "It is a tragic time right now for them and could use all the help they can get."
WIBW
Salina, Topeka women arrested after drugs found in separate traffic stops
COUNCIL GROVE, Kan. (WIBW) - A woman from Salina and one from Topeka were arrested in Council Grove after drugs were found in separate traffic stops. The Council Grove Police Department says that around 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 21, officers stopped a vehicle in the 100 block of S Neosho St. for a traffic violation.
NE Kansas man arrested on requested trespass, theft charges
A northeast Kansas man was arrested in north Salina Wednesday on requested criminal trespass and theft charges. Earlier this month, the Salina Police Department had received complaints from the City of Salina that someone was driving on the flood control dike on the north side of the city. Motorized vehicles driven by private citizens are not allowed on the dike.
Man convicted of DUI from 2020 Great Bend case
On Tuesday morning a Barton County jury convicted Gavin Allen of driving under the influence of alcohol, a felony, and transporting an open container, a misdemeanor. The DUI conviction is a felony in this case because it is a third or subsequent conviction within the last 10 years. On Sept....
Police: Teen accused of making bomb threat at Kansas high school
Police arrested a Salina teen on Wednesday after a bomb threat allegedly was made at a local high school. A staff member reported to the school resource officer that a 16-year-old boy had made a verbal threat concerning a bomb in the school to a group of people at Salina South High School, 730 E. Magnolia Road, on Wednesday, Salina Police Captain Gary Hanus said this morning.
ksal.com
Business Burglary Caught on Video
Salina Police are seeking tips in a case involving a business burglary which was caught on video. The crime is the latest Salina Crimestoppers crime of the week. Police say on September 16th officers responded to Wingstop, 1621 S. Ohio Street, Salina, in regard to a burglary. An employee arrived to open the business and discovered the safe was missing.
Even with grant funds, paving project to south Salina may be cost prohibitive
About 15 years ago, Dickinson County Commissioners were first approached about the possibility of paving 1400 Avenue west to the Saline County line where the roadway becomes E. Magnolia Road. Then, if Saline County would do the same from the county line to S. Kipp Road, it would create a direct route from Dickinson County to southern Salina.
Dickinson County Jail Booking Activity, Sept. 17-23
Following is recent booking activity for the Dickinson County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Dickinson County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: COWART, KRISTOPHER DAVID; 38; Grandview. CHARGES REQUESTED: Probation Violation. NAME: DIEHL, CODY...
Hutchinson brewery no longer on the brink of closing
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — On Wednesday, Sept. 21, KSN introduced you to Sandhills Brewing, a brewery located in Hutchinson that was on the brink of closing. On Saturday, Sept. 21, they announced that with help of the community, that is no longer true: It is official, we have reached and surpassed the 30% food sales requirement. This […]
Fire burns in 2 Kansas counties on Sunday
ELLSWORTH COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – A wildfire burned in two Kansas counties on Sunday. The Kansas Forest Service reported that fire staff was on the scene of a fire that started off Interstate 70 in Ellsworth County around 12:30 p.m. The fire burned into Lincoln County. There were up to 100 firefighters from Ellsworth, Russell, […]
Fort Hays State president's tour to stop in Great Bend
Continuing the tradition created by President Edward Hammond more than three decades ago, Fort Hays State University President Tisa Mason will be on the road next week with reporters and editors in Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, and Nebraska. The primary goals of the annual media tour are to build strong working...
Salina business victim of fraud after employee gives login info to caller
A trusting employee learned the hard way to never give out login information to someone over the phone. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that on Friday morning, an employee of Great Plains Trucking received a call from someone claiming to be with a company that Great Plains Trucking works with.
