Ellsworth County, KS

KWCH.com

One injured in bus crash in Hesston

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Note: A previous version of this story said a student was injured in the crash. That information has since been clarified by the Hesston Police Department. Update: One person was injured in a bus crash in Hesston Friday morning, the Hesston Police Department confirmed. The crash...
HESSTON, KS
KSNT News

Semi goes airborne in Ellsworth County

ELLSWORTH COUNTY (KSNT) – A 70-year-old man was seriously injured in Ellsworth, Kansas when his semi left the road and launched into the air. The Iowa truck driver was eastbound on Highway 156 Tuesday afternoon just before 2 p.m. when he drifted off the right-hand side of the road, hit a bridge rail, and went […]
ELLSWORTH COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Saline County Booking Activity, Sept. 24

Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Allen, Kristofer Tyler; 25; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Probation Violation. Probation Violation. Probation...
SALINE COUNTY, KS
ksal.com

Truck Driver Hurt in Crash Near Salina

A truck driver from McPherson was hurt in a single-vehicle crash at the junction of Interstate 135 and Interstate 70 near Salina. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 52-year-old William Ingels of McPherson was driving a Kenworth semi headed north on I 135 exiting to head east on I 70. A driver’s side tire failed causing him to lose control. The truck and trailer slid off the road and went down an embankment. It came to rest on I 70.
SALINA, KS
KSN News

Fire destroys Hutchinson home, firefighter taken to hospital

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — A Hutchinson firefighter had to be treated at a hospital after helping at a house fire Wednesday afternoon. The fire department responded to a home on fire in the 1200 block of East 11th Avenue around 4:40 p.m. The first crews on the scene saw flames through the front door and […]
HUTCHINSON, KS
KWCH.com

3 killed in Dickinson County crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Three people died from their injuries in a Tuesday afternoon crash south of Abilene. The Kansas Highway Patrol said a 2006 Dodge Dakota and a semi hauling a trailer were traveling south on K-15 at 1500 Avenue when the pickup’s driver made U-Turn at 1500 Avenue. The highway patrol said the semi hit the pickup which then entered the east ditch and flipped onto its roof. The semi also entered the east ditch and stopped in a field.
DICKINSON COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

GoFundMe for family of infant who died in Kansas house fire

ELLIS COUNTY—Friends have established a GoFundMe fundraiser for the family of an infant who lost her life in a house fire Wednesday in Hays. "If everyone could even donate $1 to help them pay for their baby’s funeral and medical expenses, daily items that they might need, and help to get them in a place as they are staying with family at this time," organizer Jessican Schmidt wrote. "It is a tragic time right now for them and could use all the help they can get."
HAYS, KS
Salina Post

NE Kansas man arrested on requested trespass, theft charges

A northeast Kansas man was arrested in north Salina Wednesday on requested criminal trespass and theft charges. Earlier this month, the Salina Police Department had received complaints from the City of Salina that someone was driving on the flood control dike on the north side of the city. Motorized vehicles driven by private citizens are not allowed on the dike.
SALINA, KS
Great Bend Post

Man convicted of DUI from 2020 Great Bend case

On Tuesday morning a Barton County jury convicted Gavin Allen of driving under the influence of alcohol, a felony, and transporting an open container, a misdemeanor. The DUI conviction is a felony in this case because it is a third or subsequent conviction within the last 10 years. On Sept....
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Police: Teen accused of making bomb threat at Kansas high school

Police arrested a Salina teen on Wednesday after a bomb threat allegedly was made at a local high school. A staff member reported to the school resource officer that a 16-year-old boy had made a verbal threat concerning a bomb in the school to a group of people at Salina South High School, 730 E. Magnolia Road, on Wednesday, Salina Police Captain Gary Hanus said this morning.
SALINA, KS
ksal.com

Business Burglary Caught on Video

Salina Police are seeking tips in a case involving a business burglary which was caught on video. The crime is the latest Salina Crimestoppers crime of the week. Police say on September 16th officers responded to Wingstop, 1621 S. Ohio Street, Salina, in regard to a burglary. An employee arrived to open the business and discovered the safe was missing.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Dickinson County Jail Booking Activity, Sept. 17-23

Following is recent booking activity for the Dickinson County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Dickinson County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: COWART, KRISTOPHER DAVID; 38; Grandview. CHARGES REQUESTED: Probation Violation. NAME: DIEHL, CODY...
DICKINSON COUNTY, KS
KSN News

Hutchinson brewery no longer on the brink of closing

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — On Wednesday, Sept. 21, KSN introduced you to Sandhills Brewing, a brewery located in Hutchinson that was on the brink of closing. On Saturday, Sept. 21, they announced that with help of the community, that is no longer true: It is official, we have reached and surpassed the 30% food sales requirement. This […]
HUTCHINSON, KS
KSN News

Fire burns in 2 Kansas counties on Sunday

ELLSWORTH COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – A wildfire burned in two Kansas counties on Sunday. The Kansas Forest Service reported that fire staff was on the scene of a fire that started off Interstate 70 in Ellsworth County around 12:30 p.m. The fire burned into Lincoln County. There were up to 100 firefighters from Ellsworth, Russell, […]
ELLSWORTH COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Fort Hays State president's tour to stop in Great Bend

Continuing the tradition created by President Edward Hammond more than three decades ago, Fort Hays State University President Tisa Mason will be on the road next week with reporters and editors in Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, and Nebraska. The primary goals of the annual media tour are to build strong working...
HAYS, KS
