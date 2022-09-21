Through the Lens: See Gallery of No. 16 Ole Miss Rebels Through Week 3

The No. 16 Ole Miss Rebels have a 3-0 start to the season after defeating Georgia Tech.

The Ole Miss Rebels are undefeated after winning two home games and an away game so far this season. Troy, Central Arkansas and Georgia Tech have all been dominated by Ole Miss.

Ole Miss continues to add to their 12-0 home winning streak by defeating Troy and Central Arkansas. After a home streak last season of 10, they are looking to continue that streak this Saturday against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane in Oxford. Before looking to the future, let's take a look at a gallery of photos from this season's wins so far.

This Saturday, the Rebels will look to extend their home winning streak to 13 when they host Tulsa. Kickoff is slated for 3 p.m. CT and will be broadcast on SEC Network.

You can follow Carleigh Holt on LinkedIn here .

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here .

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter .