University Daily Kansan
Winning time: The culture change inside Kansas football
As you may have seen in the past four weeks, Kansas football is off to a now 4-0 start to its season after a 35-27 victory over the Duke Blue Devils on Saturday. However, achieving this undefeated record wasn’t easy as there have been plenty of obstacles and adversity to overcome for this squad.
University Daily Kansan
Kansas football vs Duke: players to know, how to watch and more
Duke Blue Devils (3-0) @ Kansas Jayhawks (3-0) Saturday, Sept. 24 @ David Booth Memorial Stadium in Lawrence, KS. Did anybody have two basketball blue-blood schools going into week four of the college football season undefeated on their 2022 bingo card?. Looking at past seasons, Kansas and Duke’s hot starts...
University Daily Kansan
Kansas soccer drops Big 12 opener to Oklahoma State
Kansas soccer was unable to find the net despite a lot of good looks in its first Big 12 Conference matchup against Oklahoma State, dropping the game 2-0. Kansas had an opportunity to score in the tenth minute following a foul by Oklahoma State. Junior defender Kate Dreyer lined up for a free kick, but she missed high.
University Daily Kansan
Ascher Family Plaza unveils new statue: The Jayhawk Nest
Students, faculty and parents crowded outside of the Kansas Memorial Union and into the Ascher Family Plaza at 1:30 p.m. on Friday for the unveiling of the plaza’s newest statue: The Jayhawk Nest. The Jayhawk Nest was created by Robert Richerson of Icon Artworks and envisioned and donated by...
University Daily Kansan
KU announces tuition assistance for dependents of faculty and staff
In an email sent to KU faculty and staff, the University of Kansas announced on Thursday that it will begin covering roughly half of their dependents’ yearly tuition starting in the spring semester. The University is able to do this because of the changes made to the Employee Dependent...
University Daily Kansan
Just off Mass
For KU students, Mass Street is the move. It is where anyone can go and live the college town experience. The street is vibrant and radiates the colorful joy people express when walking the street on a night out. Many people are familiar with the restaurants and activities on Mass...
