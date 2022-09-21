ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Digital Collegian

Penn State women's volleyball falls to Michigan in 1st loss of the year

The Saturday stripe out was dampened by a block party of Maize. In a Saturday-night showdown against Michigan, Penn State picked up its first loss of the year, concluding the winning streak at 12. “Michigan is a great team and we knew that coming in here,” Schumacher-Cawley said. “I think...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Digital Collegian

Win over Central Michigan shows contrast between Penn State football’s punting and kicking units

Penn State’s special teams units have been a double-edged sword so far at the start of the 2022 season. For one, Barney Amor and the punting unit have been phenomenal. Amor punted inside of the Central Michigan 10-yard line on three of his four kicks Saturday. One resulted in a muffed punt, which Penn State recovered and turned into a touchdown. The other two each led to three-and-outs.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

Penn State football running back Kaytron Allen gets hype of his own after 1st career 100-yard game

Penn State didn’t see a 100-yard rusher for the entirety of the 2021 season. True-freshman running backs Kaytron Allen and Nick Singleton have had other plans in 2022. At least one of the two tailbacks have compiled over 100 yards in three straight games after a poor showing in the blue and white’s season opener against Purdue. In the Nittany Lions’ 33-14 win over Central Michigan, Allen joined the 100-yard club with a 111-yard performance.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

Penn State women’s hockey falls to Wisconsin in chippy 2nd game

After Thursday night’s upset victory, Penn State missed an opportunity to show that they belong among the top hockey squads in Friday’s rematch with Wisconsin. After starting 1-0 on the season Penn State faced off with the Badgers again on Friday night, in a match that would dictate early season expectations for both groups.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

James Franklin looking for more ‘efficiency’ on 3rd downs, consistency in the run game

While the Nittany Lions were able to defeat the Chippewas 33-14, Penn State still has room for improvement, according to James Franklin. Franklin commented on the fact that his team could increase the “efficiency” and the effectiveness of its third downs, as well as become more consistent in its run game. He also commends his players on their ability to play “aggressive cover zero” frequently in their matchup against Central Michigan.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
