Digital Collegian
Penn State women's volleyball falls to Michigan in 1st loss of the year
The Saturday stripe out was dampened by a block party of Maize. In a Saturday-night showdown against Michigan, Penn State picked up its first loss of the year, concluding the winning streak at 12. “Michigan is a great team and we knew that coming in here,” Schumacher-Cawley said. “I think...
Digital Collegian
Win over Central Michigan shows contrast between Penn State football’s punting and kicking units
Penn State’s special teams units have been a double-edged sword so far at the start of the 2022 season. For one, Barney Amor and the punting unit have been phenomenal. Amor punted inside of the Central Michigan 10-yard line on three of his four kicks Saturday. One resulted in a muffed punt, which Penn State recovered and turned into a touchdown. The other two each led to three-and-outs.
Digital Collegian
Game Grades | Grading Penn State’s performance in its home win over Central Michigan
In what was once a tight game became a wider margin as the clock ticked, with Penn State defeating Central Michigan 33-14 Saturday afternoon. There were certainly some units that displayed dominance across all four quarters. But others, not so much. Here are game grades for the Nittany Lions’ latest...
Digital Collegian
Successful turnovers assist the Nittany Lions in their victory against Central Michigan
The Nittany Lions gained a fourth victory in their 2022 season against Central Michigan, defeating the Chippewas 33-14. Penn State’s victory owed some of its success to the multiple turnovers executed in the game. Cornerback Kalen King shares how the team’s goal-focus on turnovers has proven to be fruitful...
Digital Collegian
Special teams, 4 turnovers propel Penn State football to win over Central Michigan after slow start
Special teams flipped Penn State’s Week 4 matchup against Central Michigan on its head, as the Chippewas muffed a punt off the foot of punter Barney Amor, which gave the Nittany Lions the momentum they needed to finish things off. No. 14 Penn State took down Central Michigan 33-14,...
Digital Collegian
Penn State women’s volleyball starts conference play with win over Indiana
Penn State’s first conference game looked a lot like its nonconference matchups — pure and utter dominance. The No. 9 Nittany Lions came away with a 3-0 set victory over Indiana Friday night at Rec Hall to open up Big Ten play. “Any win in this conference is...
Digital Collegian
Penn State football running back Kaytron Allen gets hype of his own after 1st career 100-yard game
Penn State didn’t see a 100-yard rusher for the entirety of the 2021 season. True-freshman running backs Kaytron Allen and Nick Singleton have had other plans in 2022. At least one of the two tailbacks have compiled over 100 yards in three straight games after a poor showing in the blue and white’s season opener against Purdue. In the Nittany Lions’ 33-14 win over Central Michigan, Allen joined the 100-yard club with a 111-yard performance.
Digital Collegian
Penn State field hockey put together a strong performance in its win over Michigan State
Penn State continued its winning ways and extended its win streak to six games. It was utter domination for the Nittany Lions, beating their rival Michigan State 4-0. The Spartans were never really in the game, as the No. 6 team in the nation showed why they are ranked so highly.
Digital Collegian
Rapid Reaction | Penn State beats Central Michigan 33-14 after a close first half
Penn State claimed its fourth victory of the 2022 season against Central Michigan with a score of 33-14. The Daily Collegian football reporters Max Ralph and Seth Engle talk in more detail on the the Nittany Lions’ performance throughout the game against the Chippewas, discussing both highlights and places for improvement.
Digital Collegian
Penn State women’s hockey falls to Wisconsin in chippy 2nd game
After Thursday night’s upset victory, Penn State missed an opportunity to show that they belong among the top hockey squads in Friday’s rematch with Wisconsin. After starting 1-0 on the season Penn State faced off with the Badgers again on Friday night, in a match that would dictate early season expectations for both groups.
Digital Collegian
No. 17 Penn State women’s soccer hands No. 4 Rutgers its first loss of the season
For the first time all season, Rutgers lost a game. Penn State is known to always strike first and its game against the Scarlet Knights was no different. An early goal is what separated the Nittany Lions from their opponents en route to a 2-0 win. It all went down...
Digital Collegian
Penn State men’s soccer learning to play without key injured veteran forwards Liam Butts, Andrew Privett
Penn State, although performing well on the field, is down two key players. Seniors midfielder Andrew Privett and forward Liam Butts have missed match time recently due to injuries. Butts was hurt during the Nittany Lions’ match against Princeton, a game they ended up losing 2-1. Privett, on the other...
Digital Collegian
Happy Valley wind, rain unable to stop Penn State women’s soccer en route to upset of No. 4 Rutgers
State College, Pennsylvania, is a beautiful town, smack dab in the center of the Keystone State, that enjoys equally lovely weather — precipitation, wind and freezing chills. The temperature dipped as low as 50 F, which would be a godsend during the winter months, but was a cold reality...
Digital Collegian
Penn State women’s hockey implodes in 3rd period, splits series after 9-1 blowout loss to Wisconsin
After No. 14 Penn State made history Thursday night, capturing its first win over a top five opponent, the following contest was a different story. The Nittany Lions failed to recapture the magic they had the night prior and fell to No. 3 Wisconsin 9-1. Despite the result, coach Jeff...
Digital Collegian
A look ahead as Penn State football takes on Central Michigan | The 1-0 Podcast
In this week’s episode of “The 1-0 Podcast,” co-hosts Seth Engle and Max Ralph dive into their expectations for Penn State football leading into Saturday’s game against Central Michigan. Engle starts by praising the Nittany Lions’ run performance at Auburn, discussing the question of whether the...
Digital Collegian
James Franklin looking for more ‘efficiency’ on 3rd downs, consistency in the run game
While the Nittany Lions were able to defeat the Chippewas 33-14, Penn State still has room for improvement, according to James Franklin. Franklin commented on the fact that his team could increase the “efficiency” and the effectiveness of its third downs, as well as become more consistent in its run game. He also commends his players on their ability to play “aggressive cover zero” frequently in their matchup against Central Michigan.
Digital Collegian
No. 14 Penn State women's hockey tops No. 3 Wisconsin in season opener
Penn State was ranked 14th in the preseason USCHO poll, and it had a chance to prove that it belonged right off the bat. Not only did the Nittany Lions cement their status on the poll, they made a good case for climbing the ranks. The Nittany Lions faced off...
Digital Collegian
Freshman forward Tessa Janecke's 1st career tallies help Penn State women's hockey secure upset victory
Penn State’s preseason CHA Rookie of the Year is living up to expectations early in Hockey Valley. Despite a slow offensive start in the season opener, the Nittany Lions finished the first night of the campaign with a 4-1 win against Wisconsin, fueled by the play of freshman forward Tessa Janecke.
Digital Collegian
Betting lines and information for Penn State football's Week 4 tilt with Central Michigan
Penn State is hosting Central Michigan at Beaver Stadium following a 41-12 blowout win against Auburn on the road. After breezing through the SEC road trip, the Nittany Lions open as massive favorites against the Chippewas. According to FanDuel, Penn State opens as -4000 moneyline favorites, the lowest odds so...
Digital Collegian
How to watch Penn State football’s home matchup with Central Michigan
Penn State has its second home game of the season Saturday. After heading down south to beat Auburn, the Nittany Lions are set to kick off at noon against Central Michigan in Beaver Stadium. The game will be broadcasted on the Big Ten Network and will be available to be...
