iuhoosiers.com
Indiana Hosts Five Teams for Hoosier Classic
FRIDAY (1 singles / 2 doubles) SATURDAY (1 singles / 2 doubles) Follow Indiana Women's Tennis on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
iuhoosiers.com
Hoosiers Know the Challenge Ahead
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - How good is Indiana?. The Hoosiers (3-0) play at Cincinnati (2-1) on Saturday afternoon, a game rich in possibilities given the Bearcats' College Football Playoff history. "It will be a good matchup," receiver Emery Simmons says. "Coach (Tom) Allen instills in us all the time we have...
iuhoosiers.com
Indiana Softball Invites Alumni for Team 50 Celebration
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana Softball invites all Alumni to celebrate 50 Years of IU Softball the weekend of Sept. 30 to Oct. 2. Join us to celebrate the storied history and bright future of Indiana University Softball! We hope you pass this invitation along to your friends and take advantage of the special opportunity to make a trip home to Bloomington for this celebration. See the links below to view your invitation and RSVP.
iuhoosiers.com
Allen, Staff to Participate in AFCA Coach to Cure MD
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – The Indiana football staff will once again participate in the Coach to Cure MD sideline initiative this weekend at Cincinnati. The annual sideline charity initiative of Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy (PPMD), Coach to Cure MD was launched with the American Football Coaches Association in 2008. "Football...
iuhoosiers.com
Indiana Field Hockey Falls at Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. ––– Indiana Field Hockey lost on the road to No. 4 Louisville on Friday, 2-0, at Trager Stadium. The loss drops Indiana's record to 6-4 on the season. • In the 10th minute, Louisville got two consecutive shots off their penalty corner chance. sophomore Arabella Loveridge made a save and redshirt junior Sydney Keld made a key defensive save on the shot to follow.
iuhoosiers.com
2022-23 Indiana Basketball Media Day
Below is a full transcript of press conferences of Indiana head men's basketball coach Mike Woodson, Indiana head women's basketball coach Teri Moren, fifth-year senior forward Race Thompson, senior forward Trayce Jackson-Davis, junior guard Chloe Moore-McNeil and junior guard Sydney Parrish from Thursday's Indiana Basketball Media Day. Mike Woodson |...
iuhoosiers.com
No. 16 Hoosiers Host Spartans in Big Ten Home Opener
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — No. 16-ranked Indiana men's soccer (3-2-1, 0-1-0 B1G) returns home to welcome Michigan State (2-4-1, 0-0-0 B1G) in its Big Ten home opener Friday (Sept. 23) night on Jerry Yeagley Field at Bill Armstrong Stadium. The match will be streamed live on the Big Ten Plus...
iuhoosiers.com
Murphy Makes the Most of Being ‘The Guy’
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - Tears flow because Caleb Murphy cares. He bleeds Cream & Crimson. He believes in Indiana's football program, in head coach Tom Allen, offensive line coach Darren Hiller, offensive coordinator Walt Bell, and in his Hoosier teammates. You win with guys like that, and if they shed a...
iuhoosiers.com
Thursday Takeaways: at Cincinnati
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – The first road trip of the season is on deck Saturday, when the Indiana football program travels to Cincinnati for a 3:30 p.m. kickoff on ESPN2 and head coach Tom Allen talked to the media one final time before the matchup with the Bearcats at Nippert Stadium.
iuhoosiers.com
Eleven Indiana Matchups Set For Big Ten Television Package
ROSEMONT, Ill. – Indiana women's basketball will be featured 11 times as part of the Big Ten's television package, announced by the league on Wednesday afternoon. The Hoosiers' TV slate will begin when IU hosts North Carolina in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge on Dec. 1 on Big Ten Network and resume on New Year's Day against Nebraska at home on ESPN2. A matchup with Maryland will be shown on BTN along with additional games in January at Michigan (Jan. 23) and Ohio State (Jan. 26). FS1 will air the rivalry matchup between Purdue and Indiana at Mackey Arena on Feb. 5 while playing six other games scheduled on TV networks in February.
iuhoosiers.com
Quoted: at Cincinnati
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – After three staright win at home to start the season, the Indiana football program will head to Cincinnati for its first road test and offensive coordinator Walt Bell and defensive coordinator Chad Wilt, along with selected student-athletes spoke to the media ahead of the Saturday (Sept. 24) meeting at Nippert Stadium.
iuhoosiers.com
Indiana Falls in Conference Opener 3-0 to No. 9 Penn State
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – The journey through the Big Ten is officially underway after a 3-0 defeat for the Indiana Volleyball team (7-6, 0-1) at the hands of No. 9 Penn State on Friday evening. A tough-opening set was followed by back-to-back competitive frames as Penn State pulled out...
iuhoosiers.com
When It Matters Most, IU’s Campbell At His Best
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - Charles Campbell runs to glory, and runs from it, all at the same time, like a human quantum physics experiment bathed in a Cream & Crimson football glow. You've seen the videos, the photos, the accolades that come with being the latest Hoosier hero. Instant images remain....
iuhoosiers.com
Jake Gebhardt Named Big Ten Men’s Cross Country Athlete of the Week
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Graduate student Jake Gebhardt was named Big Ten Men's Cross Country Athlete of the Week as announced by the conference office on Wednesday (Sept. 22) afternoon. The Sterling, Ill. native was IU's top finisher at last weekend's Coaching Tree Invitational. In a very competitive field, Gebhardt...
