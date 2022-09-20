ROSEMONT, Ill. – Indiana women's basketball will be featured 11 times as part of the Big Ten's television package, announced by the league on Wednesday afternoon. The Hoosiers' TV slate will begin when IU hosts North Carolina in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge on Dec. 1 on Big Ten Network and resume on New Year's Day against Nebraska at home on ESPN2. A matchup with Maryland will be shown on BTN along with additional games in January at Michigan (Jan. 23) and Ohio State (Jan. 26). FS1 will air the rivalry matchup between Purdue and Indiana at Mackey Arena on Feb. 5 while playing six other games scheduled on TV networks in February.

BLOOMINGTON, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO