Onward State
No. 9 Penn State Women’s Volleyball Swept By Michigan In First Loss Of Season
No. 9 Penn State women’s volleyball (12-1, Big Ten 1-1) suffered its first loss of the season (25-19, 25-17, 25-19) to Michigan (11-1, 2-0 Big Ten) Saturday night at Rec Hall. A lack of offense and a large amount of out-of-system balls caused the Nittany Lions to lose their...
Onward State
Penn State Defense’s ‘Havoc Plays’ Overshadow Weak Second Quarter Against Central Michigan
On the heels of its tone-setting display against Auburn in week three, Penn State’s defense entered another flashy performance in its 33-14 win over Central Michigan – two interceptions, a pair of fumbles, and a couple of sacks. But when the team exited the first half in a 14-14 deadlock with the Chippewas, the energy in Beaver Stadium was a negative one.
Onward State
No. 14 Penn State Steamrolls Central Michigan 33-14
No. 14 Penn State (4-0, Big Ten 1-0) overcame a slow start to steamroll Central Michigan (1-3) 33-14 at Beaver Stadium Saturday. A week after the Nittany Lions’ dominant defensive performance against Auburn, Manny Diaz’s squad again changed the game, generating chaos plays. On the shoulders of running back Kaytron Allen’s 111 yards and Sean Clifford’s 65% completion percentage, Penn State’s offense took advantage of the defense’s two interceptions and two fumble recoveries, putting the game out of reach.
Onward State
No. 9 Penn State Women’s Volleyball Sweeps Indiana In Big Ten Opener
No. 9 Penn State women’s volleyball (12-0, 1-0 Big Ten) overpowered Indiana (7-6, 0-1 Big Ten) to preserve its undefeated season on Friday night at Rec Hall. The Nittany Lions made it look easy against the Hoosiers in a sweep (25-17, 25-21, 25-23) thanks to big contributions from outside hitters Kashuana Williams and Zoe Weatherington.
Onward State
Penn State Weathers Pass Game Inconsistencies In Central Michigan Win
The Sean Clifford experience was on full display in No. 14 Penn State’s 33-14 win over Central Michigan. The quarterback, whose career in blue and white has been largely defined by ups and downs, had the inconsistency bug bite him again Saturday. But, despite an ugly offensive stretch toward the end of the first half, the Nittany Lions weathered the storm and walked away 1-0, which is easier said than done.
Onward State
No. 6 Penn State Field Hockey Shuts Down Michigan State 4-0
No. 6 Penn State field hockey (7-1, 2-0 Big Ten) defeated Michigan State (4-3, 0-2 Big Ten) on Friday night by a comfortable margin of 4-0. Four different players recorded goals for the Nittany Lions, as the team spread the love offensively while maintaining defensive control. Head coach Charlene Morett-Curtiss’...
Onward State
Gameday Coverage: No. 14 Penn State vs. Central Michigan
Penn State will hit the gridiron for the fourth consecutive week, this time against Central Michigan at Beaver Stadium. The Nittany Lions are coming off a massive 41-12 victory over Auburn last week at Jordan-Hare Stadium and are a perfect 3-0 heading into the matchup. On the other hand, the Chippewas are only 1-2 on the season but won their last game against Bucknell 41-0.
Onward State
No. 17 Penn State Women’s Soccer Upsets No. 4 Rutgers 2-0
No. 17 Penn State women’s soccer (6-1-2, 1-0-1 Big Ten) overcame No. 4 Rutgers (9-1, 1-1 Big Ten) 2-0 on Thursday night at Jeffrey Field. Ally Schlegel opened up the scoring in just the eighth minute and the Nittany Lions dominated the play for the remainder of the game. Penelope Hocking gave Penn State its insurance goal in the 53rd minute and broke the ranked Scarlet Knights’ 9-0 streak.
Onward State
No. 14 Penn State Women’s Hockey Defeats No. 3 Wisconsin 4-1
No. 14 Penn State (1-0-0) defeated No. 3 Wisconsin (0-1-0) 4-1 in thrilling fashion to open up its season on Thursday at Pegula Ice Arena. After going down 1-0 on a Wisconsin shorthanded goal, Penn State rallied to score four unanswered goals in the second and third periods. Tessa Janecke, who was named the CHA preseason Rookie of the Year, scored two of those goals.
Onward State
Penn State Hoops Announces TV Schedule, Game Times For Upcoming Season
Penn State men’s basketball’s season is right around the corner, and the team has announced its upcoming television appearances and tip-off times for the 2022-23 season. The Nittany Lions will play at least 27 games that’ll be nationally televised, with 18 of their 20 regular-season conference games appearing on the Big Ten Network. Other contests throughout the season will be televised on ESPN’s networks and FS1.
Onward State
Staff Predictions: No. 14 Penn State vs. Central Michigan
Last week, Penn State claimed a statement 41-12 victory against Auburn on the road. On the backs of Nick Singleton, Kaytron Allen, and an electric defense, the Nittany Lions looked as impressive as ever en route to earning the No. 14 spot in this week’s AP poll. This week,...
Onward State
Previewing The Enemy: Central Michigan Chippewas
After a quick southern excursion, No. 14 Penn State football (3-0, 1-0 Big Ten) is set to face off with Central Michigan for its final non-conference game of the season. The Nittany Lions have a bit of momentum on their side after blowing out Auburn in dangerous SEC waters, while the Chippewas have sputtered to a 1-2 start.
Onward State
Class Of 2024 Star Zack Ryder Commits To Penn State Wrestling
Penn State wrestling just keeps getting better, folks. Class of 2024 star Zack Ryder announced Friday morning that he’s committing to Cael Sanderson’s program. “I am extremely excited and blessed to announce that I will be furthering my athletic and academic career at Penn State University,” Ryder wrote.
Onward State
Staff Picks: What Brand Of Beer Should Be Sold In Beaver Stadium?
Raise your glass and have a drink for Penn State football…inside of Beaver Stadium?. Penn State Athletics is considering selling alcohol in Beaver Stadium, and it has us thinking about what kind of alcohol will be sold. From fan-favorite beer to local IPAs, our staff has some thoughts on what could be coming to the concourses.
Onward State
Mark Zuckerberg Seemingly Grabs Lunch In State College
Who had “Mark Zuckerberg cameo” on their Central Michigan weekend bingo card?. It appears the CEO of Meta (the company formerly known as Facebook) flew into Happy Valley for a quick stop Friday afternoon. Zuckerberg flew into either the University Park or Bellefonte airport around noon after taking...
Onward State
The Squirrel & Acorn Bookshop Opens On South Allen Street
It’s a great day to book a bookworm, as The Squirrel & Acorn bookshop has opened its doors in downtown State College. The shop soft opened on Thursday, September 15, according to owner Andrew Aschwanden. The shop is located at 103 S. Allen Street in the former location of...
