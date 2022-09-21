ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Provo, UT

KSLTV

Orem Fire Department gets new tiller truck

OREM, Utah — The Orem Fire Department brought on a new addition to its fleet that firefighters say will help save lives. Orem Fire Department Assistant Chief Shaun Hirst said they started down this road years ago, and the new tiller truck will help them go the extra mile.
OREM, UT
KSLTV

Bats in the Belvedere in Salt Lake City test positive for rabies

SALT LAKE CITY—Health officials confirmed Friday one bat tested positive for rabies and at least 9 people were receiving rabies shots following exposures and potential exposures at a historic downtown condominium complex. Earlier in the month, Resident Kim Cawdery reported several bats entering the The Belvedere building, 29 S....
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

One critically injured in Tooele County crash

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah — One person was hospitalized in critical condition after a crash involving a semi-truck and Ford pickup truck on Friday. Sgt. Cameron Roden with the Utah Highway Patrol said the crash happened just before 9 a.m. on state Route 138 near Grantsville. According to the state...
TOOELE COUNTY, UT
KSLTV

New stained-glass window shows Lehi won’t forget its fallen officer

LEHI, Utah — A new stained-glass window at Lehi City’s public safety building honors the legacy of the police department and its only officer killed in the line of duty. From the start of his service with the Lehi Police Department, the parents of Officer Joseph Adams say he never took his oath to protect and serve lightly.
LEHI, UT
KSLTV

Black Physicians of Utah host Medicine Immersion Day

SANDY, Utah — Intermountain Healthcare has always been proud of all the firsts in medicine it has accomplished through the years, and what happened at Alta View Hospital in Sandy on Saturday is a first that was long overdue. For the very first time, the group Black Physicians of...
SANDY, UT
KSLTV

Utah students celebrate Hispanic Heritage month

SALT LAKE CITY — In honor of Latinx and Hispanic Heritage Month, some Utah college students are sharing all the things that make them unique. Osvaldo Miranda attends the University of Utah. He says he struggled to connect with Latinx students like himself, so he formed the first ever Latinx Student Union on campus.
UTAH STATE
KSLTV

SLC School District parting ways with superintendent

SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake City School District will soon be parting ways with its superintendent, Dr. Timothy Gadson. The announcement was made Friday afternoon in a joint statement from the Salt Lake City Board of Education and Dr. Timothy Gadson, III:. Dr. Timothy Gadson asked the...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

Wheelchair Palooza will open a whole new world of possibilities for some

PARK CITY, Utah — There’s an adaptive sports event at Woodward Park City this weekend that is likely to turn on wheelchair users to an exciting new world of activities. The Third Annual Wheelchair Palooza is a chance for wheelchair users and their families and friends to drop into a skate park just for the thrill of it and to discover a little bit more about themselves.
PARK CITY, UT
KSLTV

Rumors of a weapon at Hillcrest High School football game put to rest

MIDVALE, Utah — A fight broke out between students at a Hillcrest High School football game Friday, causing false rumors of a weapon being present. A school resource officer went to break up the fight, attention and crowds were drawn, officers said people shouting “gun!” made crowds run and leave.
MIDVALE, UT

