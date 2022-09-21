Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Brigham Young University (BYU) Held Its World Of Dance Program On CampusS. F. MoriProvo, UT
The Homestead Resort and Golf Course In Midway Is a Fun Place To GoS. F. MoriMidway, UT
Driving Along Guardsman Pass Is A Chance To Enjoy Scenic ViewsS. F. MoriMidway, UT
Women’s Volleyball: No. 10 Ohio State continues winning streak, bests No. 10 BYU, No. 5 Georgia Tech in Georgia Tech ClassicThe LanternColumbus, OH
Dragon Boat Races Were Held at Daybreak in South JordanS. F. MoriSouth Jordan, UT
KSLTV
Orem Fire Department gets new tiller truck
OREM, Utah — The Orem Fire Department brought on a new addition to its fleet that firefighters say will help save lives. Orem Fire Department Assistant Chief Shaun Hirst said they started down this road years ago, and the new tiller truck will help them go the extra mile.
KSLTV
Bats in the Belvedere in Salt Lake City test positive for rabies
SALT LAKE CITY—Health officials confirmed Friday one bat tested positive for rabies and at least 9 people were receiving rabies shots following exposures and potential exposures at a historic downtown condominium complex. Earlier in the month, Resident Kim Cawdery reported several bats entering the The Belvedere building, 29 S....
KSLTV
One critically injured in Tooele County crash
TOOELE COUNTY, Utah — One person was hospitalized in critical condition after a crash involving a semi-truck and Ford pickup truck on Friday. Sgt. Cameron Roden with the Utah Highway Patrol said the crash happened just before 9 a.m. on state Route 138 near Grantsville. According to the state...
KSLTV
New stained-glass window shows Lehi won’t forget its fallen officer
LEHI, Utah — A new stained-glass window at Lehi City’s public safety building honors the legacy of the police department and its only officer killed in the line of duty. From the start of his service with the Lehi Police Department, the parents of Officer Joseph Adams say he never took his oath to protect and serve lightly.
KSLTV
‘Totally devastated’: Trucks, trailers and ATVs stolen from Pleasant Grove neighborhood
PLEASANT GROVE, Utah — Residents of a Utah County neighborhood that was targeted by car thieves last weekend are warning others to be on the lookout. “We feel violated,” said Stacie Hullinger, whose Tahoe SUV was stolen. “Insurance won’t cover it. It was a theft, so insurance doesn’t cover it. So we are just out.”
KSLTV
‘Not all parks are accessible:’ Glendale community members react to regional park plans
SALT LAKE CITY — Community members gathered to celebrate their culture in the newly renovated Glendale Park Saturday night. It sits directly next to the abandoned water slides, rundown fencing, and graffitied walls of the former Glendale Water Park. “Before we didn’t have these blocks or nothing here, it...
KSLTV
Black Physicians of Utah host Medicine Immersion Day
SANDY, Utah — Intermountain Healthcare has always been proud of all the firsts in medicine it has accomplished through the years, and what happened at Alta View Hospital in Sandy on Saturday is a first that was long overdue. For the very first time, the group Black Physicians of...
KSLTV
Salt Lake City restaurateur Valter Nassi remembered for passion, dedication to community
SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake City community is remembering a beloved downtown restaurant owner who died Wednesday. Called a “Utah icon” by Gov. Spencer Cox, Valter Nassi often served celebrities, Utah Jazz players and plenty of loyal customers at his fine dining establishment, Valter’s Osteria.
KSLTV
Police: Man arrested after firing near 3 juveniles during fight
SALT LAKE CITY — A 21-year-old man was arrested overnight in Salt Lake City after police say he allegedly fired several shots into the air during a fight with three juveniles. It all started at 1:33 a.m. Thursday after SLC911 received multiple reports of shots being fired near 1740...
KSLTV
Student arrested for allegedly making nuclear threat unless Utes won
SALT LAKE CITY — A University of Utah student who police say threatened to detonate a nuclear reactor if the Utes’ football team didn’t win on Saturday has been arrested. The 21-year-old woman was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on Wednesday for investigation of making...
KSLTV
Utah students celebrate Hispanic Heritage month
SALT LAKE CITY — In honor of Latinx and Hispanic Heritage Month, some Utah college students are sharing all the things that make them unique. Osvaldo Miranda attends the University of Utah. He says he struggled to connect with Latinx students like himself, so he formed the first ever Latinx Student Union on campus.
KSLTV
SLC School District parting ways with superintendent
SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake City School District will soon be parting ways with its superintendent, Dr. Timothy Gadson. The announcement was made Friday afternoon in a joint statement from the Salt Lake City Board of Education and Dr. Timothy Gadson, III:. Dr. Timothy Gadson asked the...
KSLTV
Wheelchair Palooza will open a whole new world of possibilities for some
PARK CITY, Utah — There’s an adaptive sports event at Woodward Park City this weekend that is likely to turn on wheelchair users to an exciting new world of activities. The Third Annual Wheelchair Palooza is a chance for wheelchair users and their families and friends to drop into a skate park just for the thrill of it and to discover a little bit more about themselves.
KSLTV
BYU premieres documentary ‘The Black 14: Healing Hearts and Feeding Souls’
PROVO, Utah — There’s a lot of history with BYU football. Saturday’s game against Wyoming in Provo will bring some of that history back. Not for former BYU players, but for former Wyoming players. “As a whole, their story is amazing,” said Elisabeth Ahlstrom, a senior at...
KSLTV
Rumors of a weapon at Hillcrest High School football game put to rest
MIDVALE, Utah — A fight broke out between students at a Hillcrest High School football game Friday, causing false rumors of a weapon being present. A school resource officer went to break up the fight, attention and crowds were drawn, officers said people shouting “gun!” made crowds run and leave.
KSLTV
Rape case moved to juvenile court after documents show refugee was 3 years younger
SALT LAKE CITY — Prosecutors filed criminal charges against a refugee from Ethiopia in January, accusing the 21-year-old of raping a 12-year-old girl in Sandy when he was 19. Except the refugee isn’t 21 and he was actually only 16 when the alleged crime occurred. Now, prosecutors have...
KSLTV
Highland High School makes sure all students can participate in homecoming dance Saturday
SALT LAKE CITY — Highland High School’s annual homecoming dance on September 24 will be free for students, with food, transportation, refreshments, and over 100 dresses and suits provided by the local community. Chick-fil-A will provide dinner for students, the schools PTA will provide refreshments, Salt Lake City...
