Week 4 Washington high school football preview: 3 storylines, game predictions, top statewide matchups

It's Gabarri Johnson's world, and the rest of us just live in it.

For the second time in his storied career as the Lincoln of Tacoma quarterback, he eclipsed 500 yards of total offense in last week's Abes' 42-28 home victory over Camas.

Is another performance like that in store this week?

Here is a quick recap of last week’s highlights, and a look forward to Week 4 storylines and games to follow:

THREE THINGS WORTH REVISITING FROM WEEK 3

Photo by Todd Milles

On pace for ... 3,300 total yards in regular season?

Last season, top Washington quarterback Gabarri Johnson put up mind-blowing total-offense stats - nearly 3,000 yards in nine games, for the Lincoln Abes, which is the equivalent of a regular-season slate.

This fall? It's up to a 3,300-yard pace in total offense for the Missouri commit.

And Johnson is coming off a career day rushing (303 yards) against Camas on Saturday - and posted the second-highest accumulation of total offense in a game (510) behind the school-record 570 yards he had against Skyline as a junior.

Abes coach Masaki Matsumoto marvels at Johnson's lateral quickness and speed to go along with an ability to break tackles.

"No offense to him - he works hard - but that is a gift," Matsumoto said.

Skyline squarely in 4A KingCo picture

Skyline coach Cameron Elisara knows high-level football. He played at the University of Washington.

So when it came to evaluating his Spartans' 21-7 victory over reigning 4A KingCo champion Eastlake last week, he was impressed.

"The team played the most complete game a Skyline team has played since 2015 when we beat Gig Harbor and Camas on the way to the Tacoma Dome," Elisara said.

The Spartans have athletes all over the perimeter, especially in the secondary with TJ Crandall, Nathan Fischer, Nahmier Robinson, Mike Roni and Jani (JT) Weir.

"We knew we'd have a back end of all-conference guys ... so we'll fluctuate between having four to six defensive backs on the field most of the time," Elisara said.

The play that triggered Skyline's upset win was a 20-yard double-reverse touchdown on a Weir-to-Crandall handoff in the first quarter.

Unlikeliest 3-0 team ... might be in Tumwater

Around those parts, the 3-0 starts are usually reserved for Class 2A powerhouse Tumwater.

But this fall, it's Black Hills - a program which has totaled five wins (5-18) in the past three seasons - that is unbeaten heading into 2A Evergreen Conference play.

Credit goes to second-year coach Garrett Baldwin, who spent three seasons as an assistant coach under Steve Schultz at River Ridge before returning to his alma mater last fall.

The team went 1-8 last fall largely utilizing a group of underclassmen, including quarterback Jaxsen Beck, who started as a ninth grader.

"Last year, it was me trying to learn," Baldwin said, "and it was like trying to hydrate through a fire hose."

The creation of a revamped strength and conditioning program, a new speed-training program and the buy-in from a large group of returners has sparked a turnaround, which started with a 33-20 season-opening victory over Montesano, a top-10 program in Class 1A.

They defeated Rochester, 34-7, last week to move to 3-0.

"To me ... the good football we are playing is not an accident," Baldwin said.

REWIND SBLIVE’S WEEK 3 COVERAGE

Photo by Joshua Hart

Fri: (4A) Emerald Ridge 28, (4A) No. 3 Sumner 18

GAME STORY | PHOTO GALLERY

Fri: (3A) No. 2 O'Dea 22, (3A) No. 8 Rainier Beach 0

GAME STORY | PHOTO GALLERY

Fri: (1A) No. 7 Nooksack Valley 25, (1A) No. 4 King's 23

GAME STORY

Sat: (4A) Skyview 28, (4A) No. 4 Bothell 10

GAME STORY

Sat: (4A) No. 2 Glacier Peak 42, (3A) Ferndale 14

GAME STORY | PHOTO GALLERY

Sat: (3A) No. 5 Lincoln of Tacoma 42, (4A) Camas 28

GAME STORY

TOP STORYLINES TO FOLLOW IN WEEK 4

Photo by Andy Buhler

Preparing for 1A Northeast blockbuster

Devin Bauer expects his defending 1A Northeast League champion Lakeside of Nine Mile Falls Eagles to bring a high level of energy in preparation every week this fall.

But even he admits this week has a little extra spice as the No. 3 Eagles travel to eighth-ranked Freeman in a matchup of preseason league favorites.

"Everyone knows," Bauer said. "It's no secret."

And it will be both playmaking quarterbacks in the spotlight come Friday - the Eagles' Kole Hunsaker (seven touchdown passes), the reigning league player of the year, and the Scotties' Boen Phelps (four rushing scores).

"You can tell both put the work in, and they have a competitive nature in the way they approach every play," Bauer said.

Last season, the Eagles won, 20-17, in their closest game before the playoffs.

Mountain View's slow start in rear-view mirror

Adam Mathieson knows it usually takes a while for his unique spread/Wing-T offense to get in gear at Mountain View in Vancouver.

"It takes a little while to find that rhythm and continuity," Mathieson said. "And we hit it usually during Weeks 3-5.."

Well, it's safe to say the senior-heavy Thunder found its groove last weekend in a 62-35 win over Union, accumulating more than 600 total yards. They travel to Hanford for a game Friday.

And this all comes after a season-opening 15-14 loss at 1A Nooksack Valley, which prompted the longtime coach to make personnel switches along both offensive and defensive lines.

After the trip to the Tri-Cities, the Thunder have important 3A GSHL games against Evergreen of Vancouver next week, and co-favorite Kelso on Oct. 13.

From Lumen Field to 'The Golden State'

Second-ranked Glacier Peak is in the midst of a whirlwind two-week stretch, playing Ferndale at Lumen Field last week (42-14 victory) - and now taking off for northern California to play highly-regarded Rocklin.

To pull off an underdog road win, the Grizzles will have to stop Rocklin tailback Elias Brown and wide receiver Mavrik Collins.

"They are the best team we will have played this year, for sure," Glacier Peak coach Shane Keck said.

Originally, the Grizzlies were hoping to play a return game against Woodinville, but that did not materialize. They started looking for a fill-in game in California - and were recommended either Lincoln or Rocklin.

The Grizzlies worked it out with Rocklin, which is located east of Sacramento.

The team leaves Thursday and will play a junior-varsity game later that night. The varsity showdown is Friday, and the Grizzlies will return Saturday night.

TOP WEEK 4 GAMES ON TAP

Photo courtesy of Richland athletics

No. 8 (4A) Sumner Spartans (2-1) at No. 4 (4A) Puyallup Vikings (3-0)

7 p.m. Friday at Sparks Stadium, Puyallup

Skinny: If Vikings can avert line-of-scrimmage disaster and attack Sumner on the perimeter, they can take huge step toward first 4A SPSL title since 2018.

Live streaming link: Eli Sports Network .

SBLive Washington's pick: Puyallup, 23-16.

–

No. 5 (4A) Richland Bombers (3-0) at (4A) Chiawana Riverhawks (3-0)

7 p.m. Friday at Edgar Brown Stadium, Pasco

Skinny: A lot on the line for both teams in tight 4A MCC race. Chiawana wants to win it with physicality, and Bombers - going for win No. 500 - like their outside weapons.

Live streaming link: Eli Sports Network .

SBLive Washington's pick: Richland, 19-17.

–

No. 6 (2A) Sedro-Woolley Cubs (3-0) at No. 1 (2A) Lynden Lions (3-0)

7 p.m. Friday at Rollie DeKoster Field, Lynden

Skinny: Much of attention is on Lions' two-quarterback, multi-faceted offense, but Cubs need to find a way to dent dominant Lynden defense to have a chance.

Live streaming link: NFHS .

SBLive Washington's pick: Lynden, 28-13.

–