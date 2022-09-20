Read full article on original website
Refs walk off field, ending game early after high school football fight
Referees at a high school football game walked off the field after players engaged in a fight, effectively ending the game before the first half even ended.The fight happened with about a minute left of the Pueblo South Colts versus the Pueblo East Eagles game.East High School was leading 23-0 at the time of the fight and was considered the winner after South was disqualified over the fight.Referees in the game walked off the field, apparently frustrated over the incident.The fight starts around the 26:20 mark of this video:The fight did not appear as serious as the recent brawl at a high school football game in Aurora but was reminiscent of that fight, which spurred an investigation into allegations that even coaches threw fists.RELATED: Football field fight spurs Aurora Public Schools investigation
'SEC Nation' Headed to Oxford for Top-15 Game Between Ole Miss and Kentucky
The SEC Network pregame show will be in The Grove this Saturday.
TMZ.com
Ime Udoka Affair Was with Team Travel Planner, Organized Nia Long's Travel Too
The Celtics employee with whom Ime Udoka had an affair helped make all his travel arrangements ... and that job sometimes included organizing travel for his fiancee, Nia Long. Sources connected to the couple and the NBA franchise tell TMZ ... one of the staffer's duties included planning Udoka's team-related travel, and we're told she was also involved in booking travel for Nia to come to Boston or to road games.
Richard Jefferson strongly suggests Ime Udoka’s relationship with Celtics staff member was anything but consensual
Former Cleveland Cavaliers forward Richard Jefferson commented in a series of tweets on the likely suspension of Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka for a relationship with a female team staffer. Jefferson’s confusion on the suspension is because the expected length will be a full year when the final decision...
Jelani Woods Catches Game-Winning Touchdown to Lift Colts Over Chiefs
Former UVA tight end Jelani Woods scored his first two career touchdowns, including the game-winner to help Indianapolis beat Kansas City
Bucks re-sign F Jordan Nwora to 2-year, $6.2M deal
The Milwaukee Bucks re-signed forward Jordan Nwora to a two-year, $6.2 million deal, his agents said Sunday. Nwora, 24, averaged
WATCH: Buffalo Bills first-year playcaller Ken Dorsey freaks out, smashes tablet and headset in Week 3 loss
Well, the NFL won’t like seeing this footage. Earlier this week, the league sent a memo to all 32 teams,
NFL・
MNF: Cowboys and Giants Player Prop Bets
The Monday night game could be a low-scoring affair, but we’ve still got a few worthy plays.
