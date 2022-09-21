Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Best Fried Chicken in Massachusetts can be Found Inside this Little Hole-in-the-Wall RestaurantTravel MavenBillerica, MA
Separating Fact From Fiction In the Ime Udoka Boston Celtics SagaAron SolomonBoston, MA
You're Invited to a Family-Friendly Day of Fun at The 9th Annual Great Pumpkin Run!Dianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
Calling All Bookworms! You Won't Want to Miss These 4 Free Author Events Happening in MassachusettsDianna CarneyHopkinton, MA
Governor DeSantis Gets Sued Over Migrant’s Flight to Martha’s VineyardTom HandyBoston, MA
NHL
Preseason 5 Things: Flyers vs. Bruins
The Philadelphia Flyers open their six-game preseason schedule with an exhibition game against the Boston Bruins at the Wells Fargo Center on Saturday evening. Game time is 7:00 p.m. EDT. The game will be televised on NBCSP+ with a radio broadcast on 97.5 The Fanatic with an online simulcast on Flyers Radio 24/7.
NBC Sports
Report: Bruins sign veteran defenseman to PTO contract
The Boston Bruins had room to invite one more player to 2022 training camp, and it appears they're doing so. The Bruins are adding veteran defenseman Anton Stralman on a professional tryout contract, or PTO, 98.5 The Sports Hub's Ty Anderson reported Thursday. PTOs aren't standard NHL contracts, but allow...
NHL
Backstrom optimistic he'll return for Capitals this season after surgery
ARLINGTON, Va. -- Nicklas Backstrom is optimistic that he'll play for the Washington Capitals at some point this season after recovering from resurfacing surgery on his left hip, but there is no timetable for his return. "I'm going to start off by saying I'm pain free," the center said Thursday,...
NHL
Caps Camp Gets Underway
Thursday was the first day of autumn and the first day of Capitals training camp in preparation for the 2022-23 season. The local media was out in full force as the Caps hit the ice for the first time, and while some attention was paid to a handful of newcomers on the Washington camp roster, there were also some big names who were absent from Thursday's proceedings.
Separating Fact From Fiction In the Ime Udoka Boston Celtics Saga
For rabid NBA fans, the off-season is even more fun than the season. While they don’t get their live NBA games, they get something that many fans like even more - seemingly endless cycles of minor and major drama.
After going through similar penalty, Alex Cora opts not to speak on Ime Udoka’s situation
“I don’t want to go there." Red Sox manager Alex Cora has been in Ime Udoka’s shoes before. In 2020, Cora agreed to step down from his post as Boston’s manager before getting suspended for a full season due to his role in the Astros’ sign steeling signal.
NHL
Training Camp Notebook - September 23
WINNIPEG - Pierre-Luc Dubois and his Team Steen group had a tough task on Friday. First, they hopped on the ice for a 60-minute skate that focused on defensive structure and all the details that go into the new system head coach Rick Bowness wants the Winnipeg Jets to play.
NHL
Hischier: Federer a 'Really Great Example' | FEATURE
Hischier reflects on what he's learned from his childhood idol who said goodbye to competitive tennis on Friday. As Nico Hischier enters his third season as the captain of the New Jersey Devils, he is more comfortable in the role. At just 23 years old, Hischier is one of the youngest captains in the league.
NHL
Familiar faces impressing through early days of training camp
Now one year later, the Detroit Red Wings forward is happy that's all in the past. "I know my shoulder is fixed," Vrana said. "I feel strong and good. It's a fresh beginning, as is every year and season, and it's a fresh start for all of us here. I'm just looking forward to getting things going."
Yardbarker
Did Red Sox's Connor Seabold Ignore Alex Cora's Request In Latest Start?
Did Boston Red Sox pitcher Connor Seabold ignore the one thing manager Alex Cora asked him to do in his start against the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday at Great American Ball Park?. All signs point to the rookie hurler deciding not to take his skipper's advice heading into his first...
NHL
Canucks season preview: Must overcome difficult early schedule
Play first five on road in three time zones, 11 of initial 17 away from home. The 2022-23 NHL season starts Oct. 7. With training camps open, NHL.com is taking a look at the three keys, the inside scoop on roster questions, and the projected lineup for each of the 32 teams. Today, the Vancouver Canucks.
NHL
The Wrap: Coyotes Fall to Blues in High-Scoring Preseason Opener
Hayton records three points, Arizona's power play was a perfect 2-for-2 in the game. The NHL came to Wichita, and goals came right along with it. Barrett Hayton recorded a goal and two assists, and both Nick Ritchie and Nick Schmaltz notched two points apiece, but the Arizona Coyotes fell 5-4 to the St. Louis Blues in front of 8,475 fans at INTRUST Bank Arena in Wichita, Kan. on Saturday.
NHL
Blue Jackets to face Penguins twice on Sunday
Gaudreau, Laine to play in Nationwide Arena after Columbus plays a road game in the afternoon. Columbus will play its first two exhibition games of the season Sunday, hosting the Pittsburgh Penguins in the Nationwide Arena opener at 7 p.m. after taking on the division rival in the Steel City at 1 p.m.
NHL
O'Reilly wants to stay with Blues but 'no real urgency' for new contract
MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. -- Ryan O'Reilly would like to sign a contract to remain with the St. Louis Blues but said it doesn't have to happen prior to the season. The center is in the final season of a seven-year contract he signed July 3, 2015, and can become an unrestricted free agent after the season.
NHL
Postgame 5: The Brothers were 'on the Cates'
The Philadelphia Flyers opened their six-game preseason slate with a 2-1 win against the Boston Bruins at the Wells Fargo Center. The Philadelphia Flyers opened their six-game preseason slate with a 2-1 win against the Boston Bruins at the Wells Fargo Center. Brothers Noah and Jackson Cates provided Philadelphia's two goals in the victory.
NHL
Landeskog likely to miss start of season for Avalanche with injury
DENVER -- Gabriel Landeskog is not expected to be ready for the start of the season for the Colorado Avalanche because of a lower-body injury. Landeskog missed the final 23 games of the 2021-22 regular season after he had knee surgery March 14. He returned for the start of the Stanley Cup Playoffs and had 22 points (11 goals, 11 assists) in 20 games, helping Colorado win the Stanley Cup. The 29-year-old forward, who is Avalanche captain, was frequently absent from morning skates during the playoffs in an effort to manage his recovery.
NHL
Crosby, Penguins feel Stanley Cup window still open entering season
CRANBERRY, Pa. -- Sidney Crosby isn't interested in a fairy tale ending for the Pittsburgh Penguins. Instead, the captain wants to get back to basics after fellow center Evgeni Malkin and defenseman Kris Letang signed new contracts this offseason. "It's not about, necessarily, the Cinderella story," Crosby said at training...
NHL
B's Fall to Flyers in Preseason Opener
PHILADELPHIA - Despite a late tying goal from Jakub Lauko in the third period, the Bruins dropped the preseaon opener, 2-1, at Wells Fargo Center on Saturday night. Some news and notes from the exhibtion contest:. With this being the first game for both teams, it was a slow start...
NHL
SAY WHAT: 'WE HAVE A LOT TO PROVE'
The buzz around the rink after Saturday's scrimmage. "It was good as a group to get some contact in a game situation." "I think things we've talked about in terms of identity, X and Os, things like that. Work ethic. I don't think any of those areas are problems with our team. There's a lot of new guys to the organization that are playing the next two games, that played different styles, different systems, obviously different teammates. So, that's all you're looking for."
NHL
NHL Training Camp Buzz: Wood recovered from injury, healthy for Devils
Jarry has contract talks with Penguins; McCabe unlikely to be ready for Blackhawks opener. Welcome to the 2022-23 NHL Training Camp Buzz. Training camp is underway for all 32 teams and NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news. New Jersey Devils. Miles Wood is healthy and recovered from...
