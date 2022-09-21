DENVER -- Gabriel Landeskog is not expected to be ready for the start of the season for the Colorado Avalanche because of a lower-body injury. Landeskog missed the final 23 games of the 2021-22 regular season after he had knee surgery March 14. He returned for the start of the Stanley Cup Playoffs and had 22 points (11 goals, 11 assists) in 20 games, helping Colorado win the Stanley Cup. The 29-year-old forward, who is Avalanche captain, was frequently absent from morning skates during the playoffs in an effort to manage his recovery.

DENVER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO