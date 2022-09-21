Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Yardbarker
The 49ers Get Great News On George Kittle
With a 1-1 record and starting quarterback Trey Lance presumably done for the season with a severe ankle injury, the outlook for the San Francisco 49ers isn’t too bad, but there is a bit of reason for concern. Other than Lance, the team has had some other injuries, including...
Ravens elevate WR Webb and LB Copeland from practice squad
BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Ravens have promoted wide receiver Raleigh Webb and linebacker Brandon Copeland from the team's practice squad.The Ravens made the announcement Saturday evening on the team's Twitter account.Copeland, 31, is a Carroll County native. He signed with the Raven's practice squad a few days ago.Head coach John Harbaugh said during a press conference on Sept. 21 that Copeland was "one who kind of sort of got away."Copeland spent last season with the Atlanta Falcons, playing 16 games, three of them starts, and recording 39 combined tackles, two quarterback hits and four tackles for loss.In his six-year career, Copeland played for the Detroit Lions, New York Jets and New England Patriots before joining Atlanta in 2021.A native of Sykesville, Copeland starred at the Gilman School before going on to play with the Penn Quakers at the college level.The Ravens signed Copeland as an undrafted free agent in 2013 and placed him on the practice squad coming out of training camp, but he was released in September and caught on with the Tennessee Titans.
NBC Sports
Webb slings sly one-liner at Crawford after jumping catch
Logan Webb wants to make one thing clear to Giants teammate Brandon Crawford: He can ball, too. In the second inning of the Giants’ 6-1 win over the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday, Webb leaped to make a catch after a throw from catcher Austin Wynns nearly sailed over his head.
Comments / 0