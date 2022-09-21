ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamblen County, TN

WJHL

JCPD: Man charged with first-degree murder of 3-month-old

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) has charged a man with first-degree murder and aggravated child abuse following an investigation into the death of a three-month-old child. According to a release from the JCPD, Harley Bunting, of Johnson City, was arrested as a result of an investigation into the death […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wcyb.com

Man struck with arrow at West Andrew Johnson Highway bar

A man was struck with an arrow at a bar Saturday morning on West Andrew Johnson Highway, Greeneville Police say. It happened just before 2:30 Saturday morning. The victim said he was standing outside the bar when he felt pain in his knee. The arrow did not penetrate the skin...
GREENEVILLE, TN
Tennessee Lookout

Testimony reveals Sullivan County toddler died after being placed in trash can — alive

A Sullivan County toddler whose disappearance more than two years ago drew international attention was “tightly wound” in a blanket and aluminum foil, placed in a trash bag and stuffed — alive — inside a trash can, testimony Friday revealed. Testimony in Sullivan County Criminal Court Friday revealed 18-month-old Evelyn Boswell suffocated inside a trash […] The post Testimony reveals Sullivan County toddler died after being placed in trash can — alive appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
WJHL

GPD: Man hit by arrow outside Greeneville bar

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – A man was standing outside a Greeneville bar early Saturday morning when he was suddenly hit in the knee by an arrow, according to police. According to a police report, Chuck Swatzell said he was standing outside the Watering Trough when he felt a pain in his knee and realized that […]
GREENEVILLE, TN
WATE

Suspected fentanyl, guns found in Morristown home

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) — A search warrant executed at a Morristown residence last week yielded what Hamblen County narcotics investigators believe to be illicit drugs like methamphetamine and fentanyl along with rifles and cash. The Hamblen County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit conducted the search warrant at a home in the 4100 block of Sanoria Lane […]
MORRISTOWN, TN
supertalk929.com

Gunfire at local nightspot under investigation

Investigators continue to search for suspects involved in an altercation at a Bulls Gap nightspot that included gunfire. A report from the Mosheim Police Department says officers were called to The Gap Bar and Grill on Sept. 17 just after 3:30 a.m. after a fight ensued involving three females and two males inside the establishment.
MOSHEIM, TN
hardknoxwire.com

Police release info on two E. Knox shootings this week

A second shooting this week in East Knoxville had police searching for leads Wednesday while the teenaged victim recovered in an area hospital. The Tuesday night shooting on Kenner Avenue seriously wounded an 18-year-old man who was found near an apartment complex’s playground, according to Knoxville Police Department officials.
KNOXVILLE, TN
993thex.com

Gray, Tennessee man arrested for aggravated burglary

A man from Gray was arrested following a home burglary in Johnson City. According to a report from Johnson City Police, Michael Kimes was named as the suspect to a residential burglary in the 1700 block of Cherokee Road on September 15th. Kimes was arrested on the 17th and charged...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wvlt.tv

Teen injured in shooting, Knoxville police investigating

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An 18-year-old man was found shot in Knoxville Tuesday night, prompting an investigation by the police department. Officers responded to the report at around 10:20 p.m. on Sept. 20. Once on the scene at 2230 Kenner Avenue, they found a teen near a playground who had been shot.
KNOXVILLE, TN

