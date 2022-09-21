Read full article on original website
KCSO: 4 arrested after home search finds heroin and marijuana
Four people were arrested while deputies with the Knox County Sheriff's Office's narcotics unit served a search warrant in Knoxville according to police.
Union County sheriff investigating why inmate blacked out, became unresponsive
UNION COUNTY, Tenn. — Union County authorities are looking into why an inmate fell unconscious, requiring resuscitation, while at the Maynardville jail. Sheriff Billy Breeding said in a statement to WBIR that dispatchers were alerted Sept. 18 that an ambulance was needed at the jail, part of the courthouse complex.
Report: 2 arrested in Tennessee after overdosing with child in the car
On Tuesday, Sept. 20 around 7:12 p.m., officers responded to the parking lot of East Tennessee Children's Hospital for a reported overdose. According to the arrest report, a 911 call said that man and woman were overdosing with a small child in the vehicle's back seat in the parking lot.
JCPD: Man charged with first-degree murder of 3-month-old
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) has charged a man with first-degree murder and aggravated child abuse following an investigation into the death of a three-month-old child. According to a release from the JCPD, Harley Bunting, of Johnson City, was arrested as a result of an investigation into the death […]
Man struck with arrow at West Andrew Johnson Highway bar
A man was struck with an arrow at a bar Saturday morning on West Andrew Johnson Highway, Greeneville Police say. It happened just before 2:30 Saturday morning. The victim said he was standing outside the bar when he felt pain in his knee. The arrow did not penetrate the skin...
Testimony reveals Sullivan County toddler died after being placed in trash can — alive
A Sullivan County toddler whose disappearance more than two years ago drew international attention was “tightly wound” in a blanket and aluminum foil, placed in a trash bag and stuffed — alive — inside a trash can, testimony Friday revealed. Testimony in Sullivan County Criminal Court Friday revealed 18-month-old Evelyn Boswell suffocated inside a trash […] The post Testimony reveals Sullivan County toddler died after being placed in trash can — alive appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
GPD: Man hit by arrow outside Greeneville bar
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – A man was standing outside a Greeneville bar early Saturday morning when he was suddenly hit in the knee by an arrow, according to police. According to a police report, Chuck Swatzell said he was standing outside the Watering Trough when he felt a pain in his knee and realized that […]
Forensic pathologist testifies Evelyn Boswell died by asphyxiation
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – An expert in the field of forensic pathology took the stand in Sullivan County court Friday afternoon and shared new details in the death of toddler Evelyn Boswell. Evelyn’s mother, Megan Boswell, has been charged with a string of charges, including two counts of felony murder. At Friday’s hearing, the […]
Suspected fentanyl, guns found in Morristown home
MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) — A search warrant executed at a Morristown residence last week yielded what Hamblen County narcotics investigators believe to be illicit drugs like methamphetamine and fentanyl along with rifles and cash. The Hamblen County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit conducted the search warrant at a home in the 4100 block of Sanoria Lane […]
Law enforcement warns of dangers of ‘The Dragon’
The Blount County Sheriff's Office put out a warning to drivers that there will be more deputies patrolling the 11-mile stretch known as 'the Dragon' this fall.
Forensic pathologist believes Evelyn Boswell died from asphyxia, had foil in mouth
BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — A forensic pathologist testified Friday in Sullivan County that she believes Evelyn Boswell died from asphyxia. Dr. Darinka Mileusnic-Polchan believes that Evelyn died of asphyxia with four different mechanisms present. It is believed that Evelyn was suffocated by a blanket and aluminum foil. Special agent Brian...
Blount Co. Sheriff's Office to increase number of deputies patrolling 'The Dragon' in October
BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — When fall comes to East Tennessee, it often brings visitors to a particular stretch of road nicknamed "The Dragon." This windy, hilly piece of U.S. Highway 129 is also often the site of serious crashes and incidents involving reckless driving. Since January 1, 2022, the...
Gunfire at local nightspot under investigation
Investigators continue to search for suspects involved in an altercation at a Bulls Gap nightspot that included gunfire. A report from the Mosheim Police Department says officers were called to The Gap Bar and Grill on Sept. 17 just after 3:30 a.m. after a fight ensued involving three females and two males inside the establishment.
Police release info on two E. Knox shootings this week
A second shooting this week in East Knoxville had police searching for leads Wednesday while the teenaged victim recovered in an area hospital. The Tuesday night shooting on Kenner Avenue seriously wounded an 18-year-old man who was found near an apartment complex’s playground, according to Knoxville Police Department officials.
Gray, Tennessee man arrested for aggravated burglary
A man from Gray was arrested following a home burglary in Johnson City. According to a report from Johnson City Police, Michael Kimes was named as the suspect to a residential burglary in the 1700 block of Cherokee Road on September 15th. Kimes was arrested on the 17th and charged...
Teen injured in shooting, Knoxville police investigating
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An 18-year-old man was found shot in Knoxville Tuesday night, prompting an investigation by the police department. Officers responded to the report at around 10:20 p.m. on Sept. 20. Once on the scene at 2230 Kenner Avenue, they found a teen near a playground who had been shot.
KPD: 18-year-old seriously injured after Knoxville shooting
Police are investigating a shooting that left one person seriously injured and several apartments damaged on Tuesday night according to the Knoxville Police Department.
Claiborne County sheriff taking safety measures ahead of planned KKK rally
TAZEWELL, Tenn. (WATE) — Claiborne County community members have voiced concerns about a flyer that has been circulating around that area and on social media. The flyer states that a rally hosted by a Ku Klux Klan group will take place on private property in Claiborne County. Local law enforcement had a meeting Wednesday to talk about […]
Knoxville Marine being held in Venezuela attempts suicide, family asks for help
A former Knoxville Marine has been wrongfully detained in Venezuela since Sept. 9, 2020, according to his family. You get to combine stunning autumnal views with mild weather and strong action on the water. Cyclist killed in Roane County crash, THP says. Updated: 12 hours ago. Charges are pending for...
