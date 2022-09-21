ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big Bear Lake, CA

Scaredy Cat: Mountain lion in Big Bear flinches at own reflection (video)

By Travis Schlepp
KTLA
KTLA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZKEbf_0i3dK3si00

They say you can’t walk past your reflection in a mirror without looking at it. Well that may be true of mountain lions as well.

Video from a woman’s home in Big Bear City shows a mountain lion that seemed shocked when it saw its reflection in a glass window. The big cat can be seen flinching as it first passes the window… and then curiosity take over.

The viewer whose camera captured the footage said it happened about 4 a.m. Tuesday.

She said the video was “too good to not share.”

Mountain lions live across California but thrive the most in dense foothills and mountains, making the San Bernardino National Forest an ideal environment for them. The mountain lion didn’t appear to be tracked by a collar, indicating it might be an adolescent or younger cat.

It’s another reminder that animals aren’t so different than us. Who among us hasn’t been scared by seeing what they actually look like at 4 a.m. in the in the morning?

For more information about California mountain lions, as well as tips about how you can coexist with the animal, click here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTLA

You’ll need a REAL ID soon: Here’s what to know

If you're hoping to fly in the U.S. or visit certain federal facilities, you're going to need a REAL ID soon, and officials don't want you to wait for the last minute to get one. Here's what you should know before the federal deadline arrives.
POLITICS
KTLA

Barstow man arrested on suspicion of molesting 5 former foster children

A Barstow man was arrested after being accused of molesting five former foster children, officials said Friday. San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department officials began investigating 71-year-old Juan Antonio Esparza in June after allegations of sexual abuse came to light. Detectives eventually identified five former foster children as being victims of sexual abuse by Esparza, officials […]
BARSTOW, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
State
California State
Big Bear Lake, CA
Lifestyle
Local
California Pets & Animals
City
Big Bear, CA
City
Big Bear Lake, CA
Local
California Sports
The Independent

‘Massive’ wave of mud filmed swallowing California town

Intense rain on Monday created intense mudslides in southern California, sending waves of water and debris hurtling down toward buildings and roads.Video shows waves of sludge powering down a hill and into a steakhouse parking lot, covering it with feet of mud.Evacuations had been ordered in parts of Riverside and San Bernardino counties, as mud overpowered cars and damaged homes.One person has been reported missing in the wake of the devastation, AP reports, and officials say clean-up efforts could take days.The mudslides were spurred by heavy rainfall, brought on by remnants of Hurricane Kay — which dissipated after hitting...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mountain Lion#Big Cat#Lions#Scaredy Cat Mountain#Nexstar Media Inc
NBC News

California man who carried his toddler into elephant habitat at San Diego Zoo sentenced to probation

A California man who took his 2-year-old daughter into an elephant enclosure at the San Diego Zoo last year was sentenced Thursday to probation, prosecutors said. Jose Navarrete, 26, who was charged with felony child endangerment, was given credit for serving nine months in jail when he was sentenced to four years probation and 52 weeks of child abuse classes, according to a spokesperson with the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office. A protective order was also filed against him on behalf of Navarrete’s daughter and he was also ordered to stay away from the zoo, the spokesperson said.
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
SFGate

Burning Man aftermath leaves a big trace of trash in Lake Tahoe area

Anyone living within a 500-mile radius of the the Black Rock Desert in Nevada has seen the art cars, decorated bikes, costumes, beat-up campers and other zany contraptions headed to Burning Man. “The Burn” has a cult-like following — some go for the music, some for the art, some simply to party.
TRUCKEE, CA
CBS News

Woman unexpectedly bitten on feet along San Diego coast

Tiny sea creatures are biting people along the San Diego shoreline. A woman says she was walking along De Anza Cove in Mission Bay recently when she decided to put her feet in the water. Within seconds, something bit her ankles and feet hard enough to draw blood.
SAN DIEGO, CA
The Independent

Bartender gives women water when men try to ‘fill their cups up to get them drunk’

A bartender is being praised by social media users for protecting women from men in potentially dangerous situations.TikTok user Rise Jumeade, who works at a venue in Buffalo, New York, shared the technique she commonly uses at work when she senses a woman’s safety could be compromised.In the video, which has been viewed more than 10.8 million times, Jumeade is at work and acts out a scenario she said “often” happens at the bar.In the scenario, a man approaches the bar and orders on behalf of a woman and asks for a “double shot” of tequila or other alcohol....
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
WIBX 950

Here Kitty Kitty! Huge Cat Seen Walking Through Upstate New York Cemetery

Here kitty kitty. This huge cat was seen walking through a cemetery in Upstate New York. But what is it?. Rebecca Klimek came across what she believed was a bobcat in Tupper Lake while heading to the cemetery with her mom Paula Churco Hoffay and sister Heather Hansen. "We stopped to look for my beloved grandparents' graves. We rounded a corner and this absolutely beautiful bobcat was right in the middle of the cemetery Road."
TUPPER LAKE, NY
KTLA

KTLA

75K+
Followers
13K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy