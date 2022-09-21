ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olympia, WA

STEM to STEAM, get your science and art on as well as your adventure with the local nonprofits events and volunteer opportunities

 4 days ago
Animal Services pushes for Lacey Community Cat Program

Lacey Joint Animal Services Commission (JASCOM) is lobbying for the new Community Cat Program (CCP) and recommending updates to the Lacey municipal code (LMC). During the council work session on Thursday, September 22, JASCOM proposed adding the definition of a community cat in the LMCto “any free-roaming cat that may be cared for by one or more residents in the area, known or unknown.”
LACEY, WA
thejoltnews.com

Design for culvert calls for additional $80,000 in project cost

The design developed for a new culvert along Percival Creek under Sapp Road calls for an additional $80,753 in the project’s design cost, raising it from $143,000 to $223,753. Tumwater’s Public Works Committee agreed to recommend the city council for Mayor Debbie Sullivan to sign an amended contract detailing...
TUMWATER, WA
NEWStalk 870

WA Sheriff Buys Homeless Bus Tickets & Invites to WA Leaders Homes

Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich has written a harsh letter to Washington State leaders about the homeless camp problem in his city. The letter sent September 22nd 2022 is in response to the homeless camp in Spokane in which Knezovich describes as " inhumane conditions created by WSDOT's inaction." His letter, which you can read in full below, describes his plans for solving the problem that are nothing short of controversial. Here is what he is going to do.
SPOKANE, WA
Inverse

These two daily activities are wreaking havoc on teens’ sleep

With the school year underway around the United States, parents and caregivers are once again faced with the age-old struggle of wrangling groggy kids out of bed in the morning. For parents of preteens and teenagers, it can be particularly challenging. Sometimes this gets chalked up to laziness in teens....
SEATTLE, WA
Big Country News

Washington State Expands Testing for Chronic Wasting Disease

SPOKANE – The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) is expanding its chronic wasting disease (CWD) surveillance program in eastern Washington's Region 1, which encompasses Asotin, Columbia, Ferry, Garfield, Lincoln, Pend Oreille, Stevens, Walla Walla, and Whitman counties. During this year's modern general deer season, WDFW staff will...
WASHINGTON STATE
Boo-Coda Spook-Tacular

BOO-CODA Spook-Tacular takes place in Bucoda, Washington. The World's Tiniest Town with the Biggest Halloween Spirit. It takes place the whole month of October! Plan now to get scared and have fun! You will enjoy the BOO-Coda Haunted House every Friday and Saturday, the Pine Box Derby Casket and Zombie Parade & Races the Hearse Procession and Viewing, and Vendor Fair , Family Fun and Fright Day , Jack-O-Lantern and Coloring Contest, Face Painting, Balloon Artist, Games, Monster Mash Dance, and Vendor Fair) , Family Friendly Haunted House (When Possible) , Thrill the World Thriller Dance and Trick or Treat at Joe's Place. Please see the calendar below for a complete listing of all the BOO-CODA Spook-Tacular events!
BUCODA, WA
thejoltnews.com

Pelagic Birds – Part 1

September and October are fairly boring months for local bird watching. So, as a change of pace, we are writing over the next few weeks about, and providing photographs for, some Washington birds that almost never are seen in Thurston County. These are pelagic birds – seabirds – that inhabit the waters off the Washington Coast. They are remarkable birds, having interesting life patterns, and we trust you will want to know a bit about them.
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
Red Tricycle Seattle

5 Gorgeous Mountain Trails Even the Littlest Hikers Can Handle

Challenge your tiny trekkers on the trail this fall with larch, waterfall, and lake hikes that are just a few miles. Fall is in the air! Hues of yellows, oranges and reds will soon blanket the beautiful Pacific Northwest landscape, transforming our beloved greenery into a kaleidoscope of color. Autumn is truly one of the best times of the year to get out and hit the trails. In fact, we think these five spectacular fall foliage hikes will have you saying, “oh” and “ah” every step of the way, so get your camera ready. From hikes boasting views of towering mountains to pristine, crystal-clear lakes—these hikes are worth the trek.
WASHINGTON STATE
thejoltnews.com

Tumwater and Thurston County looking to stop Hopkins Drainage District

A Tumwater city committee is working to oppose the annexation of 599 properties into the Hopkins Drainage Ditch District No. 2 with an ordinance aiming to prevent the action. Further, Thurston County has scheduled a public hearing “regarding the suspension of the operations of the Hopkins Drainage District” on October 18.
TUMWATER, WA
territorysupply.com

10 Enchantingly Romantic Getaways Near Seattle, Washington

Territory Supply is reader-supported and may earn a commission when you book or purchase using our links. Learn more about our editorial policies here. Trade the chaotic streets of Seattle for the serenity of a romantic getaway in one of the country’s most beautiful regions. Outside of Seattle lies...
SEATTLE, WA
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Washington ranked No. 4 state in nation for rent hikes

(The Center Square) – A recent report confirms what a lot of Washingtonians already know: rental costs in the Evergreen State are skyrocketing. Washington ranked No. 4 in the nation in terms of the percentage of tenants – 17.5% – who saw their rent increase by at least $250 over the last year, according to informational website HelpAdvisor’s analysis of U.S. Census survey data of 61 million Americans queried about their rental situation in all 50 states and the District of Columbia.
WASHINGTON STATE

