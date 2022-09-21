Read full article on original website
numberfire.com
White Sox bench Andrew Vaughn on Saturday
Chicago White Sox outfielder/ first baseman Andrew Vaughn is not starting in Saturday's game against the Detroit Tigers. Vaughn will sit on the bench after Gavin Sheets was picked as Chicago's right fielder against their division competition. Per Baseball Savant on 400 batted balls this season, Vaughn has accounted for...
numberfire.com
Harold Castro sent to Tigers' bench on Friday night
Detroit Tigers second baseman Harold Castro is not starting in Friday's contest against the Chicago White Sox. Castro will sit on the bench after Jonathan Schoop was named Friday's starting second baseman. Per Baseball Savant on 316 batted balls this season, Castro has recorded a 6% barrel rate and a...
numberfire.com
Wilmer Flores finding seat Thursday for Giants
San Francisco Giants infielder Wilmer Flores is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Jose Urena and the Colorado Rockies. Flores went 3-for-4 on Wednesday and recorded his third multi-hit game in the last five contests, but he will take a seat for Thursday's matinee. Thairo Estrada will replace Flores on second base and bat third.
numberfire.com
Yan Gomes starting for Chicago on Saturday
Chicago Cubs catcher Yan Gomes is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Gomes is getting the nod behind the plate, batting fifth in the order versus Pirates starter Johan Oviedo. Our models project Gomes for 1.0 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 hoem runs, 0.4 RBI...
numberfire.com
Matt Olson not in Braves' lineup on Saturday
Atlanta Braves infielder/outfielder Matt Olson is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Olson is being replaced at first base by Austin Riley versus Phillies starter Bailey Falter. In 656 plate appearances this season, Olson has a .233 batting average with a .769 OPS, 28 home runs,...
numberfire.com
Tampa Bay's Francisco Mejia catching on Saturday
Tampa Bay Rays catcher Francisco Mejia is batting seventh in Saturday's contest against the Toronto Blue Jays. Mejia will operate behind the plate after Christian Bethancourt was rested in Tampa Bay. In a matchup against Toronto's Alex Manoah, our models project Mejia to score 7.9 FanDuel points at the salary...
numberfire.com
Tyler Naquin benched by Mets on Friday night
New York Mets outfielder Tyler Naquin is not starting in Friday's game against the Oakland Athletics. Naquin will take a seat on the bench after Darin Ruf was chosen as New York's right fielder. Per Baseball Savant on 200 batted balls this season, Naquin has accounted for a 10.5% barrel...
numberfire.com
J.D. Davis sitting Saturday for San Francisco
San Francisco Giants infielder J.D. Davis is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Davis is being replaced at first base by Wilmer Flores versus Diamondbacks starter Merrill Kelly. In 325 plate appearances this season, Davis has a .241 batting average with a .729...
numberfire.com
Daulton Varsho starting for Arizona Saturday night
Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Daulton Varsho is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the San Francisco Giants. Varsho is getting the nod in right field, batting third in the order versus Giants starter Alex Cobb. Our models project Varsho for 0.9 hits, 0.7 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.6...
numberfire.com
Tampa Bay's Harold Ramirez receives Saturday off
Tampa Bay Rays utility-man Harold Ramirez is not starting in Saturday's lineup against the Toronto Blue Jays. Ramirez will take a seat after Manuel Margot was picked as Saturday's designated hitter, Randy Arozarena was shifted to right field, and David Peralta was aligned in left. Per Baseball Savant on 308...
numberfire.com
Julio Jones (knee) absent for Tampa Bay's Thursday practice
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Julio Jones (knee) was a non-participant on Thursday. Jones' consecutive missed practices could lead to Breshad Perriman playing more snaps in Week 3's matchup against a Green Bay Packers' defense rated 13th per numberFire's power rankings. Perriman's current projection includes 2.8 receptions for 42.5 yards...
numberfire.com
Nicky Lopez taking over second base for Royals on Saturday
Kansas City Royals second baseman Nicky Lopez is batting ninth in Saturday's game against the Seattle Mariners. Lopez will operate second base after Michael Massey was rested at home versus Seattle's right-hander Logan Gilbert. numberFire's models project Lopez to score 6.9 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,000.
numberfire.com
Austin Barnes catching for Los Angeles on Saturday
Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Austin Barnes is batting eighth in Saturday's contest against the St. Louis Cardinals. Barnes will take over behind the plate after Will Smith was named Los Angeles' designated hitter and Justin Turner was restted. numberFire's models project Barnes to score 7.8 FanDuel points at the salary...
numberfire.com
Cole Beasley promoted to Tampa Bay's active roster on Saturday
Tampa Buccaneers wide receiver Cole Beasley was elevated to the active roster for Week Three's game against the Green Bay Packers. With Tampa Bay's receiving group dealing with major injuries, Beasley could make his season debut after he was placed on the 53-man roster. If active on Sunday, expect Beasley...
numberfire.com
Update: San Diego's Jorge Alfaro catching on Friday instead of Austin Nola
San Diego Padres catcher Jorge Alfaro is batting eighth in Friday's game against the Colorado Rockies. According to manager Bob Melvin, Alfaro will start behind the plate instead of Austin Nola per coaching decision. In a matchup against right-hander Ryan Feltner, Alfaro's FanDuel salary stands at $2,500.
numberfire.com
Kyle Tucker in Houston's lineup on Saturday
Houston Astros outfielder Kyle Tucker is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Tucker is getting the nod in right field, batting fifth in the order versus Orioles starter Mike Baumann. Our models project Tucker for 1.2 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.6 RBI and 12.7...
numberfire.com
Gavin Sheets batting fifth in Chicago's Saturday lineup
Chicago White Sox utility-man Gavin Sheets is batting fifth in Saturday's lineup against the Detroit Tigers. Sheets will operate in right field after Andrew Vaughn was rested against right-hander Drew Hutchison. numberFire's models project Sheets to score 12.5 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,500.
numberfire.com
Darin Ruf batting fifth in New York's Friday lineup
New York Mets utility-man Darin Ruf is stating in Friday's contest against the Oakland Athletics. Ruf will operate in right field after Tyler Naquin was rested in Oakland. In a matchup against left-hander Cole Irvin, Ruf's FanDuel salary stands at $2,000.
numberfire.com
Cleveland's Austin Hedges catching on Saturday night
Cleveland Guardians catcher Austin Hedges is batting eighth in Saturday's lineup against the Texas Rangers. Hedges will start behind the plate after Luke Maile was rested on the road. In a matchup versus right-hander Glenn Otto, our models project Hedges to score 8.2 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,100.
