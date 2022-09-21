San Francisco Giants infielder Wilmer Flores is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Jose Urena and the Colorado Rockies. Flores went 3-for-4 on Wednesday and recorded his third multi-hit game in the last five contests, but he will take a seat for Thursday's matinee. Thairo Estrada will replace Flores on second base and bat third.

