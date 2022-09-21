Homeless man speaks out about his girlfriend struck and killed in a hit and run in north Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Jessica Langeford was 35-years-old when she was hit by a truck in the early morning hours of Sept. 3. Police said she died at the scene.

Her boyfriend, Timothy Barthel was the only witness. He is helping police help find the person who hit her and asking for the person responsible to come forward. Police said they are looking for the driver of a dark-colored Dodge pick-up truck between the years 1994-2001, based on the evidence they collected on the scene.

Police also said the driver of the truck was driving southbound on N. Mingo Rd. and continued going southbound without stopping or braking after hitting Langeford.

Barthel said he was walking with Langeford when she was hit by a truck. He wants people to know she was a beautiful soul.

Barthel said the couple came from Minnesota nearly two months ago and were on their way to Arizona. They stopped in Tulsa to catch a bus but, he said, Langeford had a panic attack and she didn’t want to get on the next bus.

That, he said, is what kept the couple in Tulsa longer. He said the couple had an argument that morning and they were walking toward the expressway on N. Mingo Road.

Barthel said a larger sized, dark-colored pick-up truck with a loud engine came toward them.

He was walking against traffic and Langeford with her back to traffic.

Barthel said he tried to warn her the truck was coming but Langeford had earbuds in her ears when she was hit by the truck.

He wants justice and for people to know about Langeford.

“The person who’s responsible for this, I’d like to come forward and take ownership for it because it’s a beautiful person and her life was [taken] when it shouldn’t have [been],” Barthel said.

Tulsa Police Lt. Steven Florea is in charge of the traffic investigations for the Gilcrease Division.

Florea said he has about a half dozen similar auto-pedestrian cases in the same area that remain unsolved. Without witnesses or tags, he said, it’s difficult to solve these cases.

He said about a third of the fatal accidents in Tulsa involve a vehicle hitting a pedestrian.

Florea strongly encourages people to cross at the nearest crosswalk with a signal and to walk facing traffic if there isn’t a sidewalk.

“If you walk with your back to traffic, you may never see or hear a vehicle until it’s too late,” Florea said.

