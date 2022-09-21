Police calls

LIMA POLICE DEPARTMENT

800 block of College Avenue, Lima — Police investigated a traffic accident with property damage Monday.

1000 block of West Market Street, Lima — A theft was reported Monday.

Downtown, Lima — A barking dog was reported Monday.

700 block of West Spring Street, Lima — A theft was reported Monday.

400 block of North Jackson Street, Lima — A traffic accident with property damage was reported Monday.

800 block of Linden Avenue, Lima — Police responded to a report of domestic violence Monday.

400 block of North Jameson Avenue, Lima — Police responded to a report of a hit-and-run Monday.

McClain Road and West 4th Street, Lima — A traffic accident with property damage was investigated Monday.

900 block of West Wayne Street, Lima — A car theft was reported Monday.

600 block of Hazel Avenue, Lima — A theft was reported Monday evening.

1400 block of North Cable Road, Lima — An assault was reported Monday evening.

1500 block of Allentown Road, Lima — A theft was reported Monday evening.

600 block of Linden Street, Lima — Police responded to a report of domestic violence Monday night.

North Shore Drive and South Cole Street, Lima — A traffic accident with an injury was investigated Monday night.

800 block of North Elizabeth Street, Lima — Police responded to a fight in progress Monday night.

500 block of Brower Road, Lima —Police responded to a fight in progress early Tuesday morning.

800 block of Ewing Avenue, Lima — A theft was reported Tuesday morning.

1700 block of South Reese Avenue, Lima — A theft was reported Tuesday morning.

ALLEN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

1700 block of Patricia Drive, Lima — Deputies responded to a report of menacing Monday.

1300 block of Glenn Avenue, Lima — Deputies responded to a report of menacing Monday.

People charged with misdemeanor offenses are not identified in this column but are identified through published court dispositions.