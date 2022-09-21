(CBS DETROIT) - Michigan State Police say a woman was killed in a vehicle crash after losing control of her car on Interstate 94 early Wednesday morning in Detroit.MSP says at about 3:20 a.m., the woman was driving in a passenger vehicle on the eastbound freeway near Woodward Avenue when she struck a center concrete median.Police say the woman was partially ejected and was crushed between the median and her car. She was pronounced dead at the scene.State police say are awaiting the medical examiner's report. They say the woman was identified and they were working to notify her family.

