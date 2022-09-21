ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gaston County, NC

M/I Homes seeks approvals for large residential development in Gastonia

By Charlotte Business Journal
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 4 days ago
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — An active homebuilder in the Charlotte region appears to be targeting a site in Gaston County for a large development.

At its meeting Tuesday night, the Gastonia City Council was scheduled to hold public hearings for the annexation and zoning of a 267.4-acre site off Stagecoach Road. City documents show the site is being eyed by M/I Homes for a single-family residential project with 381 home lots.

VIDEO: Habitat for Humanity uses city ordinance to help build affordable housing

Comments / 3

Jessie Lynn Stokes
3d ago

we absolutely don't have enough overpriced homes that exceed the median income of residents in the area... geez

WCNC

Area near Crowders Mountain to get developed, city council votes

GASTONIA, N.C. — This week, the Gastonia City Council unanimously voted to rezone an area of Crowders Mountain to pave the way for a new development to be built. The 285.22-acre development, which will be between South Myrtle School Road and Archie Whitesides Road just south of West Franklin Boulevard, would include about 100,000 square feet of commercial space and has enough room for as many as 360 different types of multi-family dwelling types like apartments and space for as many as 500 single-family houses or townhomes.
GASTONIA, NC
County
Gaston County, NC
Gastonia, NC
Business
Gastonia, NC
Government
Gaston County, NC
Business
City
Charlotte, NC
Gaston County, NC
Government
City
Gastonia, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

New Lake Norman North Carolina Stake is formed

Membership in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Iredell and Mecklenburg counties has substantially increased over the past few years. As a result, on Sept. 18, under the direction of worldwide Church leadership, the Lake Norman North Carolina Stake was established. Congregations in the Church of Jesus...
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
WCNC

'It’s surreal' | Residents move into new Hickory affordable housing

HICKORY, N.C. — The City of Hickory is seeking solutions to affordable housing by helping families realize the dream of homeownership. The city just finished building six new homes in the Ridgeview community in partnership with a Charlotte-based developer. "It’s surreal we’re feeling fantastic about it," Carmello Priolo, a...
HICKORY, NC
#Habitat For Humanity#Linus Realestate#Linus Affordable Housing#Business Industry#Linus Business#Homebuilder#The Gastonia City Council#Cox Media Group
lakenormanpublications.com

High-speed chase of Statesville shooting suspects ends in Mecklenburg County

A high-speed chase that started in Iredell County ended with a crash and arrest in north Charlotte Thursday. The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office said its deputies responded to a vehicle traveling south on Interstate 77, but upon locating it, the driver refused to stop. A pursuit began and deputies were notified the vehicle was a suspect vehicle involved in a recent shooting in Statesville.
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Neighbors seek help for dangerous Gaston County intersection

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Neighbors on the Gaston and Clevland county line are looking for change after years of bad car crashes at the intersection of Lewis Farm Road and Highway 216. “I’m afraid we’re going to drive up on another [crash] and they are going to be dead,” Gaston...
GASTON COUNTY, NC
Charlotte Stories

3 Charlotte Suburbs Rank Among Best Suburbs In The U.S.

Large cities buzz with energy, but they can also feel overcrowded and overpriced. Suburbs, in turn, can offer more space and affordability – as well as access to better school systems. Despite these advantages, some people are hesitant to move to the suburbs, out of fear they are too...
CHARLOTTE, NC
thecharlotteweekly.com

Applications accepted to connect to Union County water system

MONROE – Union County Water is accepting applications for the Short Water Line Extension Program. The program allows Union County property owners to apply for connection to the county water system and receive clean, safe drinking water. Residents who meet one of the following criteria may apply through Dec....
UNION COUNTY, NC
WCNC

Tenants of new Charlotte apartment complex facing car break ins

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Some newcomers to Charlotte's University community were greeted with broken glass around their cars parked outside their new apartment building, The Livona Tryon. La'Jayais Simpson said she was woken up at 3 a.m. Wednesday to a loud noise. "I came out on my balcony," she said....
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Motorcyclist Killed In Crash In Catawba County

HICKORY, N.C. — A Newton man was killed in a motorcycle crash in Hickory. Police say Kevin Wayne Letterman, 51, was driving 2002 Harley-Davidson motorcycle when he collided with a 2008 Nissan at the intersection of US Hwy 70 SE and 21st Street Drive SE. The crash happened Thursday, September 22, 2002 at 2:34p.m.
HICKORY, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

High levels of arsenic found in family's drinking water

LINCOLNTON, N.C. — When the Hollis family bought their Lincoln County home in 2007, they fell in love with the community and quiet location. Abby Hollis and her family bought their home on Laboratory Road in Lincolnton in 2007, and their water source comes from a private well on the property.
LINCOLN COUNTY, NC
WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

