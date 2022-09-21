M/I Homes seeks approvals for large residential development in Gastonia

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — An active homebuilder in the Charlotte region appears to be targeting a site in Gaston County for a large development.

At its meeting Tuesday night, the Gastonia City Council was scheduled to hold public hearings for the annexation and zoning of a 267.4-acre site off Stagecoach Road. City documents show the site is being eyed by M/I Homes for a single-family residential project with 381 home lots.

VIDEO: Habitat for Humanity uses city ordinance to help build affordable housing

©2022 Cox Media Group