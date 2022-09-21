ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

News4Jax.com

John Gaughan: Jacksonville should go through basic hurricane preps for Ian this weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The National Hurricane Center track still points to a Tampa Bay area strike, yet... “It ain’t easy” regarding hurricane track and intensity forecasting, but the NHC does it better than any forecast model. Keep that in mind when looking at the various forecast models, whether the Global models, like the GFS and the European, or the somewhat precise hurricane forecast models like the HMON and the HWRF. The NHC outperforms them over the long term.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Cross country: Bolles runners commit to Tennessee; area top 10 honor roll

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jillian Candelino and Aidan Ryan are headed to Rocky Top. The Bolles runners both announced their commitments to the University of Tennessee on Wednesday night, taking two of the highest-rated senior runners off the board. Candelino, a two-time All-News4JAX girls cross country runner of the year,...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Here are the essentials needed to complete your hurricane kit

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The weekend before Tropical Storm Ian is anticipated to come toward Florida is a great time to start double-checking your hurricane kits -- or creating one. Although Floridians are uncertain of Ian’s impact, it’s best to be prepared for whatever is ahead. Ensure your...
FLORIDA STATE
News4Jax.com

Essential items fly off local store shelves ahead of Ian

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Northeast Florida residents have been stocking up on hurricane essentials to prepare for Tropical Storm Ian as it strengthens over the Caribbean and heads toward Florida. Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency for Florida Saturday as Ian continues to grow and is expected to...
FLORIDA STATE
Jacksonville, FL
Jacksonville, FL
Jacksonville, FL
News4Jax.com

Aneurysm Awareness Month: Local nurse shares story of survival

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Six and a half million Americans are walking around with an unruptured aneurysm, and when it bursts, it can cause serious damage and even death. September is Aneurysm Awareness Month, and doctors want people to be aware of the risks of having one. A local nurse...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

RULES: Free 4 You: A family membership to the Jacksonville Zoo

The Jacksonville Zoological Gardens is one of the River City’s best attractions. News4JAX wants your family to enjoy the point of pride year around. Enter to win a Family Membership to the Jacksonville Zoo valued at $145.00. And don’t forget to come out on October 1 for Manateeville and...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Northeast Florida emergency management agencies monitoring the tropics

Emergency management agencies in counties across Northeast Florida are tracking the tropics. They are in the preparedness phase. It’s important to remember it is too soon to know exactly where Tropical Depression 9 is going, but emergency management officials want people to be prepared just in case. If a...
FLORIDA STATE
News4Jax.com

Free 4 You: 4 tickets to Home & Patio Show

Your Projects. Our Experts. The Jacksonville Home and Patio Show, September 30-October 2 at the Prime Osborn Convention Center. Three days only to find fresh ideas and practical advice from local, trusted experts. Don’t miss Joe Mazza from HGTV’s Home Inspector Joe on Friday and Saturday, plus the ultimate pool giveaway. Visit our website to enter.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

ACPS continues to struggle with overcrowding, temporarily limits intake

With overcrowding issues continuing at Animal Care and Protective Services over the last several months, the shelter has announced that it is instituting emergency measures, including placing limitations on dogs entering the shelter to include those that pose a risk to public safety, sick or injured strays, and abuse, neglect, or cruelty cases.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Jacksonville man fatally shot in Lake City

LAKE CITY, Fla. – A man was killed and another was injured in a shooting early Saturday morning in Lake City, police said. According to officers, they heard shots ring out shortly before 1 a.m. while they working a traffic stop. When they arrived at North Marion Avenue, they...
LAKE CITY, FL
News4Jax.com

‘CoComelon Live! JJ’s Journey’ at Jacksonville’s Moran Theatre

Inspired by CoComelon, the #1 most watched entertainment brand on YouTube, fans and press have been raving about the first leg of the tour. CoComelon LIVE! JJ’s Journey is a Broadway-style musical production and an unforgettable adventure, encouraging parents and kids alike to get out of their seats and sing and dance along. Each stop on the journey is a fun-filled, interactive musical romp with magical special effects. JJ and his family are putting on a show where JJ is writing his own song and he needs a little help.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Hurricane Fiona, incoming cold front churn up dangerous beach conditions

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Ocean Rescue lifeguards at Jacksonville Beach have issued a Beach Safety Alert through the weekend due to dangerous and life-threatening beach conditions from Hurricane Fiona and an incoming cold front. The warning expires on Monday, so until then, people must stay out of the water. It’s...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

19-year-old shot in East Arlington, driven to hospital, JSO says

DUVAL COUNTY, Fla. – A 19-year-old is in the hospital after a shooting off Brookwood Bluff Road near Monument and St. Johns Bluff Roads, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. According to JSO, the shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. The teen was shot “in the lower extremities” and...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Jacksonville neo-Nazi group named in Anti-Defamation League report

A report from the Anti-Defamation League shows the state of Florida is home to what is described as an “extensive” network of white supremacists and other extremists. The report highlights a group known as NatSoc Florida or NSF for short. The ADL says it’s based in Duval County and is a neo-Nazi organization.
FLORIDA STATE

