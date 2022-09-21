Read full article on original website
John Gaughan: Jacksonville should go through basic hurricane preps for Ian this weekend
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The National Hurricane Center track still points to a Tampa Bay area strike, yet... “It ain’t easy” regarding hurricane track and intensity forecasting, but the NHC does it better than any forecast model. Keep that in mind when looking at the various forecast models, whether the Global models, like the GFS and the European, or the somewhat precise hurricane forecast models like the HMON and the HWRF. The NHC outperforms them over the long term.
Cross country: Bolles runners commit to Tennessee; area top 10 honor roll
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jillian Candelino and Aidan Ryan are headed to Rocky Top. The Bolles runners both announced their commitments to the University of Tennessee on Wednesday night, taking two of the highest-rated senior runners off the board. Candelino, a two-time All-News4JAX girls cross country runner of the year,...
Here are the essentials needed to complete your hurricane kit
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The weekend before Tropical Storm Ian is anticipated to come toward Florida is a great time to start double-checking your hurricane kits -- or creating one. Although Floridians are uncertain of Ian’s impact, it’s best to be prepared for whatever is ahead. Ensure your...
Essential items fly off local store shelves ahead of Ian
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Northeast Florida residents have been stocking up on hurricane essentials to prepare for Tropical Storm Ian as it strengthens over the Caribbean and heads toward Florida. Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency for Florida Saturday as Ian continues to grow and is expected to...
Aneurysm Awareness Month: Local nurse shares story of survival
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Six and a half million Americans are walking around with an unruptured aneurysm, and when it bursts, it can cause serious damage and even death. September is Aneurysm Awareness Month, and doctors want people to be aware of the risks of having one. A local nurse...
Resources like Ponte Vedra-based K9s For Warriors helping to lower veteran suicide rate
PONTE VEDRA, Fla. – The suicide rate among veterans is the lowest it’s been in over a decade. It fell nearly 10% between 2018 and 2020, according to a new report from the Department of Veterans Affairs. Agencies and nonprofits providing resources to veterans to prevent suicide say...
High school football ‘22: Friday night scoreboard and looking ahead to Week 6
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – We’re officially through the halfway point of the regular season. Week 5 turned the page to the midway mark. District play ramps up significantly next week and playoff pressures begin ramping up. So, how did Friday night’s football action play out?. Top-ranked Trinity Christian...
RULES: Free 4 You: A family membership to the Jacksonville Zoo
The Jacksonville Zoological Gardens is one of the River City’s best attractions. News4JAX wants your family to enjoy the point of pride year around. Enter to win a Family Membership to the Jacksonville Zoo valued at $145.00. And don’t forget to come out on October 1 for Manateeville and...
Northeast Florida emergency management agencies monitoring the tropics
Emergency management agencies in counties across Northeast Florida are tracking the tropics. They are in the preparedness phase. It’s important to remember it is too soon to know exactly where Tropical Depression 9 is going, but emergency management officials want people to be prepared just in case. If a...
High school football ‘22: Four games to watch, full schedule for Week 5
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It’s Week 5 of the high school football season. We take a look at the top four games, the next four options and the full schedule for teams in north Florida and south Georgia. All games are 7 p.m. unless indicated. District games indicated by...
Free 4 You: 4 tickets to Home & Patio Show
Your Projects. Our Experts. The Jacksonville Home and Patio Show, September 30-October 2 at the Prime Osborn Convention Center. Three days only to find fresh ideas and practical advice from local, trusted experts. Don’t miss Joe Mazza from HGTV’s Home Inspector Joe on Friday and Saturday, plus the ultimate pool giveaway. Visit our website to enter.
ACPS continues to struggle with overcrowding, temporarily limits intake
With overcrowding issues continuing at Animal Care and Protective Services over the last several months, the shelter has announced that it is instituting emergency measures, including placing limitations on dogs entering the shelter to include those that pose a risk to public safety, sick or injured strays, and abuse, neglect, or cruelty cases.
Jacksonville man fatally shot in Lake City
LAKE CITY, Fla. – A man was killed and another was injured in a shooting early Saturday morning in Lake City, police said. According to officers, they heard shots ring out shortly before 1 a.m. while they working a traffic stop. When they arrived at North Marion Avenue, they...
‘CoComelon Live! JJ’s Journey’ at Jacksonville’s Moran Theatre
Inspired by CoComelon, the #1 most watched entertainment brand on YouTube, fans and press have been raving about the first leg of the tour. CoComelon LIVE! JJ’s Journey is a Broadway-style musical production and an unforgettable adventure, encouraging parents and kids alike to get out of their seats and sing and dance along. Each stop on the journey is a fun-filled, interactive musical romp with magical special effects. JJ and his family are putting on a show where JJ is writing his own song and he needs a little help.
Hurricane Fiona, incoming cold front churn up dangerous beach conditions
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Ocean Rescue lifeguards at Jacksonville Beach have issued a Beach Safety Alert through the weekend due to dangerous and life-threatening beach conditions from Hurricane Fiona and an incoming cold front. The warning expires on Monday, so until then, people must stay out of the water. It’s...
Columbia County encourages residents to ready storm preparedness plans
Columbia County emergency officials are monitoring Tropical Depression 9. Currently, there is no immediate threat to the area. According to officials, the movement of the storm over the next several days will determine if there may be a threat to Columbia County. “Residents and visitors should use this time to...
Area of Youngerman Circle and Blanding Boulevard has seen shootings and drug issues over the years
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A woman died Wednesday after she was found shot multiple times in an area of Jacksonville near the Clay County border that has seen gun violence, drugs issues, homelessness and panhandling over the years. According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, police were called just before 7:30...
Italian was off the menu for a few nights when more than a dozen violations shut down this downtown restaurant
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A downtown eatery was forced to close for a few days—after inspectors found more than a dozen health violations. Inspectors had to make four trips to the Italian restaurant before things were up to par. The inspector found living and dead roaches on counters and...
19-year-old shot in East Arlington, driven to hospital, JSO says
DUVAL COUNTY, Fla. – A 19-year-old is in the hospital after a shooting off Brookwood Bluff Road near Monument and St. Johns Bluff Roads, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. According to JSO, the shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. The teen was shot “in the lower extremities” and...
Jacksonville neo-Nazi group named in Anti-Defamation League report
A report from the Anti-Defamation League shows the state of Florida is home to what is described as an “extensive” network of white supremacists and other extremists. The report highlights a group known as NatSoc Florida or NSF for short. The ADL says it’s based in Duval County and is a neo-Nazi organization.
