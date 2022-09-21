ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mendon, MI

Mendon man charged with attempted murder of a police officer

By Corey Murray, Sturgis Journal
Sturgis Journal
Sturgis Journal
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01vpDc_0i3dHXzo00

MENDON — The St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office reported late Tuesday that Terrell Lamont Reese was arraigned on numerous felony charges in connection with a police standoff that began Saturday, Sept. 17, in Mendon.

Reese was formally charged in the 3B District Court of St. Joseph County with three counts of attempted murder of a police officer and nine felony firearms charges.

Deputies were called to Reese’s home in the 200 block of Lane Avenue for a reported domestic assault late Saturday night and, although officers initially gained entry to try and speak with Reese, they left the house when they reportedly observed him attempting to open a safe. Ammunition was also observed on the floor, police said.

Shots were fired from the residence but no injuries were reported. Reese was eventually taken into custody after police fired tear gas into his home.

Reese is tentatively scheduled to appear for preliminary hearings within the next three weeks and is being held on a $2 million bond.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Reese, MI
Saint Joseph County, MI
Crime & Safety
County
Saint Joseph County, MI
City
Mendon, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
MLive

Wayland schools worker arrested on child-pornography charges

OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – A Wayland Union Schools worker is on administrative leave after he was arrested this week on child-pornography charges. Michael John Batt, 35, of Jenison, was arrested after a state police investigation into his online activity, police said. He was arraigned Thursday, Sept. 23, in Hudsonville...
WAYLAND, MI
95.3 MNC

Man, two children, shot on Pottawattomi Drive in Elkhart

A man and two children were shot in Elkhart. The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. on Friday, Sep. 23, in the 100 block of Pottawattomi Drive. All three were being treated at the hospital for gunshot wounds. Anybody with information is asked to contact the Elkhart Police Department at 574-295-7070...
ELKHART, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Domestic Violence#Attempted Murder#Firearms#Violent Crime
wtvbam.com

Suspect in Bronson robbery arraigned in Branch County District Court

COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – A Battle Creek woman has been charged with unarmed robbery following an alleged incident Tuesday in Bronson. 32-year-old Hannah Alyson Sandler was arraigned on Wednesday in Branch County District Court following her arrest by Bronson Police. According to Branch County court documents, she is accused...
BRANCH COUNTY, MI
MLive

3 injured in Cass County crash caused by medical emergency

PORTER TWP, MI — Three women were hospitalized following a crash caused by what investigators are calling a medical emergency. A report from the office of Cass County Sheriff Richard J. Behnke said just after 2:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23, the three women were involved in a two-vehicle crash on Union Road, south of US-12 in Porter Township.
CASS COUNTY, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WNDU

Man convicted in 1999 kidnapping, rape of woman in Warsaw

WARSAW, Ind. (WNDU) - A California man has been convicted in the Kosciusko County Superior Court in a 22-year-old kidnapping and rape case. Rodriguez Todd, 53, of La Mesa, Calif., was convicted after a three-day jury trial for kidnapping and raping a Logansport woman on Nov. 23, 1999, in Warsaw.
WARSAW, IN
MLive

Kalamazoo man accused of killing 1-year-old pleads no contest

KALAMAZOO, MI – A man accused of killing a 1-year-old pleaded no contest in the case. Savajay Dek-Hariyon Marvin Malory, now 21, of Kalamazoo, pleaded no contest to manslaughter Sept. 9 in Kalamazoo County Circuit Court. Malory is accused of killing 1-year-old Tristan Mueller on Sept. 13, 2019, at...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Sturgis Journal

Sturgis Journal

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
185K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Sturgis, MI from Sturgis Journal.

 http://sturgisjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy