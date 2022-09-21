ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Two teenagers arrested for gun possession at Chesapeake H.S.

By By Ben Terzi
The Avenue News
The Avenue News
 4 days ago
Last Monday, Baltimore County police arrested two juveniles after a handgun was found in a student’s backpack outside Chesapeake High School later that afternoon.

According to Detective Trae Corbin, the initial call was in response to a suspicious person(s).

Nottingham MD

Two Parkville men arrested, charged with rape

PARKVILLE, MD—Police in Baltimore County have arrested two Parkville men and charged them with rape. Detectives from the Baltimore County Crimes Against Children’s Unit arrested and charged 31-year-old Christopher Prunty and 34-year-old Francis Conda with second-degree rap and several other sexual offense charges. Court records show that both...
PARKVILLE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Man taken by ambulance to hospital after southeast shooting Saturday

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man was taken to the hospital after being shot in the Highland neighborhood in southeast Baltimore, according to Baltimore City Police Department. At about 5:20 p.m., Southeast District patrol officers were sent to the 3300 block of Esther Place, for a report of a shooting.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

19-year-old arrested in connection with Crofton carjacking

CROFTON, Md. — Police arrested a 19-year-old man in connection with a carjacking Thursday morning in Crofton. Anne Arundel County police said officers were called around 10 a.m. for a report of a suspicious person in the 1800 block of Hillburn Way. As officers were searching the area of...
CBS Baltimore

Police identify man killed in Essex violent attack

ESSEX, Md. -- Baltimore County Police identified the victim of a violent attack Thursday morning in Essex as Andrew Miller, a 27-year-old man.Police found him on a routine patrol around 6 a.m. on the 1000 block of Old Eastern Avenue. They noticed a man laying down on the sidewalk. Once police got out of their car and got to the victim, "they noticed the individual had suffered substantial trauma to the upper body." Miller was transported to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. Miller's girlfriend spoke to WJZ and said...
ESSEX, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Police identify homicide victim found with trauma in Essex

ESSEX, Md. (WBFF) — Baltimore County Police homicide detectives have identified the victim found with trauma from an Essex homicide. Investigators say 27-year-old Andrew S. Miller was found by an officer who was patrolling the 1000 block of Old Eastern Avenue. The officer said he found Miller with "trauma"...
ESSEX, MD
WGMD Radio

Laurel Woman Arrested after Violation of No Contact Order & Resisting Arrest

A Laurel woman was issued a no-contact order with Laurel Elementary School after she allegedly slashed the tires of two school employees after a school-related disagreement, and threatened a school official. Several days later, Laurel officers spotted 36 year old Crystal Brummell parked near the school, but when officers attempted a traffic stop she drove off, but officers broke off the chase. Several hours later police again tried to stop Brummell who again sped off. Police deployed stop sticks which deflated her tires. She resisted arrest until she was tased. Police learned there were children in the car during the pursuit.
LAUREL, MD
International Business Times

Abducted Man Found Dead With Gunshot Wounds Inside Trunk Of Burning Car

A 39-year-old man was found dead inside the trunk of a burning vehicle in Baltimore City, Maryland. The deceased was the same person connected to an assault and abduction call from Hanover that was placed hours before the grim discovery, police confirmed. The Anne Arundel County Police Department was contacted...
BALTIMORE, MD
fox5dc.com

Guests robbed at gunpoint, assaulted at hotel near BWI airport: police

LINTHICUM, Md. - Authorities say three guests were robbed and one was assaulted by a person armed with a gun Thursday night at a hotel near the Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport. Officers say the attack happened around 11:30 p.m. at the Comfort Inn & Suites BWI Airport in the...
BALTIMORE, MD
Nottingham MD

Williams, Henn issue statement on Pine Grove Middle School bomb scare

TOWSON, MD—BCPS Superintendent Dr. Darryl Williams and Board of Education of Baltimore County member Julie Henn have issued a statement on Wednesday’s bomb scare at Pine Grove Middle School. The school was evacuated at just after noon on September 21 after an an improvised explosive device was found...
TOWSON, MD
