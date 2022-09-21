ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethlehem, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thevalleyledger.com

ARTSQUEST HOSTS SHOWS FULL OF LAUGHS

BETHLEHEM, Pa.— Looking for fresh ideas for a night on the town? Join us as ArtsQuest presents a variety of side-splitting comedy shows. Dehydrated Meatballs & Greg will perform during a run of shows starting Sept. 22. On Oct. 21 We’re Good, You’re Great will perform followed by Synced Up on Oct. 22. On Nov. 4 Pigeon City will fly in to entertain crowds and on Jan. 21 Damon Sumner will take the stage for his stand-up show. Tickets to these shows are now on sale at steelstacks.org.
BETHLEHEM, PA
lvpnews.com

State Theatre: Shelley Brown previews 2022-23 season

Ringo Starr’s trademark phrase is usually accompanied by the former Beatles’ drummer holding up his open-palmed hands making the sign of V for Victory, or in his case, the Peace Sign. Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band’s long-delayed concert was Sept. 9 at the State Theatre for...
EASTON, PA
macaronikid.com

2022 Fall Festival Guide

It's fall! The time of the year when the weather starts to turn, and you can enjoy fun fall outings with the whole family. The Lehigh Valley has so many great farms, festivals, and events. You can enjoy a different one every weekend!. Hausman's Fruit Farm Fall Farm Festival, Coopersburg.
BETHLEHEM, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bethlehem, PA
Entertainment
Local
Pennsylvania Entertainment
City
Bethlehem, PA
thevalleyledger.com

ARTSQUEST ANNOUNCES VEGAN POP-UP MARKET

BETHLEHEM, Pa.— ArtsQuest is proud to partner with Animal Defenders Greater Lehigh Valley to present Mercy Vegan Pop-Up Market on Sunday Oct. 23. The Pop-Up Market will take place on the Air Products Town Square at the SteelStacks campus from noon until 4 p.m. Tickets, for ArtsQuest members $5 and $8 for the general public, are now on sale at Steelstacks.org.
BETHLEHEM, PA
thevalleyledger.com

Bethlehem’s Harvest Fest expands making 2022 biggest year ever

New music stage and vendors highlight Broad Street’s business resurgence. October 1, 2022 | Street Fare 11am-5pm |Biergarten and additional music until 8pm. Main Street & Broad Street | Historic Downtown Bethlehem. Bethlehem, PA (September 21, 2022) – With a brand-new music stage, Bethlehem’s annual Harvest Fest will be...
BETHLEHEM, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bruce Springsteen
Person
George Harrison
Person
Bob Dylan
Person
Stevie Wonder
Person
Mel Tillis
Alina Andras

3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Pennsylvania

While not all of us can travel full-time, most of us can plan a short getaway from time to time so we can recharge our batteries. If you live in Pennsylvania and you are looking for a place where you can go and relax for a few days, or even longer if you have the time for it, then here are three ideas for an affordable and definitely fun weekend getaway in Pennsylvania.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

Austin-Healey 70th-anniversary vintage car show

STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Car enthusiasts are making a pit stop in the Poconos for a huge car show taking place in downtown Stroudsburg, Wednesday. More than 250 classic Austin-Healey cars are parked throughout downtown Stroudsburg bringing hundreds of people to the area. Eyewitness News spoke to the Visitors’ Bureau and a local shop […]
STROUDSBURG, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Linus Entertainment#Linus Music#Rock And Roll#Jazz#Performing#Artsquest#Cma
thevalleyledger.com

Allentown West Rotary Hosts Casino Night

Allentown West Rotary Club & the Western Lehigh Chamber of Commerce are hosting Casino Night at the Museum. On Friday September 23, 2022 from 5-9pm at America On Wheels Museum, you and friends can have a night out while helping raise funds for a great cause. Rotary International is a charitable, philanthropic organization that operates through our own charitable 501c3 foundation (82-0589636). The Rotary Club Foundation has zero operating expenses and supports many local projects.
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Openings and Closings: Business happenings around region

From new apartments being approved to restaurants reopening and ready to serve, here's your weekly look at what's happening with businesses in your neighborhood. APARTMENT AND RETAIL BUILDING: 128 E. Third St., Bethlehem. The Bethlehem Historic Conservation Commission granted a "COA" or certificate of appropriateness to Rocco Ayvazov's plan for...
BETHLEHEM, PA
lvpnews.com

Miss Lehigh Valley finds fulfillment as St. Luke’s physician assistant

Miss Lehigh Valley, a physician assistant at St. Luke’s University Health Network, has found meaning and reward in both arenas. The glamour of competing in beauty pageants might not seem compatible with the reality of working with under-served populations in one of the most economically-challenging areas in the region, but for Physician Assistant Riley Slate, it’s a perfect fit.
ALLENTOWN, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Christmas
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Pennsylvania

If you happen to live in Pennsylvania and you love to go out with your friends and family members from time to time then keep on reading because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Pennsylvania that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. All of them are popular for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. On top of that, are highly praised by both locals and travellers and have outstanding online reviews. Here is what made it on the list.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Pocono Update

Two Local Farms To Take Part In The 16th Annual National Alpaca Farm Days

This weekend will mark the 16th Annual National Alpaca Farm Days, to celebrate two local farms are inviting the public to learn more about these furry friends. MONROE COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA | On Saturday, September 24, and Sunday, September 25, 2022, the 16th Annual National Alpaca Farm Days is set. In observance, The Eredita farm in Saylorsburg and Pohopoco Creek Alpacas in Effort are opening their doors, inviting the public to experience alpacas up close.
SAYLORSBURG, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy