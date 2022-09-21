Read full article on original website
This Scenic Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy New JerseyTravel MavenFlemington, NJ
Popular local grocery store in Lehigh County set to close this monthKristen WaltersLehigh County, PA
This is the Best Diner in Pennsylvania According to Google ReviewsTravel MavenPennsylvania State
Allentown’s Liberty Bell Museum to Celebrate 60th AnniversaryLauren JessopAllentown, PA
DAR Chapter Celebrates Constitution Day in Easton, PALauren JessopEaston, PA
ARTSQUEST HOSTS SHOWS FULL OF LAUGHS
BETHLEHEM, Pa.— Looking for fresh ideas for a night on the town? Join us as ArtsQuest presents a variety of side-splitting comedy shows. Dehydrated Meatballs & Greg will perform during a run of shows starting Sept. 22. On Oct. 21 We’re Good, You’re Great will perform followed by Synced Up on Oct. 22. On Nov. 4 Pigeon City will fly in to entertain crowds and on Jan. 21 Damon Sumner will take the stage for his stand-up show. Tickets to these shows are now on sale at steelstacks.org.
lvpnews.com
State Theatre: Shelley Brown previews 2022-23 season
Ringo Starr’s trademark phrase is usually accompanied by the former Beatles’ drummer holding up his open-palmed hands making the sign of V for Victory, or in his case, the Peace Sign. Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band’s long-delayed concert was Sept. 9 at the State Theatre for...
macaronikid.com
2022 Fall Festival Guide
It's fall! The time of the year when the weather starts to turn, and you can enjoy fun fall outings with the whole family. The Lehigh Valley has so many great farms, festivals, and events. You can enjoy a different one every weekend!. Hausman's Fruit Farm Fall Farm Festival, Coopersburg.
Things to do in Lehigh Valley this weekend and beyond (Sept.23-29)
WHAT’S GOING ON? Here is a small sample of area happenings you may want to check out in the coming days. BETHLEHEM “Starstruck: An American Tale,” works by artist-in-residence Shimon Attie, through Dec. 3. Lehigh University Art Galleries, 420 E. Packer Ave. luag.lehigh.edu/exhibitions/starstruck-american-tale, 610-758-3615. “The Works of...
ARTSQUEST ANNOUNCES VEGAN POP-UP MARKET
BETHLEHEM, Pa.— ArtsQuest is proud to partner with Animal Defenders Greater Lehigh Valley to present Mercy Vegan Pop-Up Market on Sunday Oct. 23. The Pop-Up Market will take place on the Air Products Town Square at the SteelStacks campus from noon until 4 p.m. Tickets, for ArtsQuest members $5 and $8 for the general public, are now on sale at Steelstacks.org.
thevalleyledger.com
Bethlehem’s Harvest Fest expands making 2022 biggest year ever
New music stage and vendors highlight Broad Street’s business resurgence. October 1, 2022 | Street Fare 11am-5pm |Biergarten and additional music until 8pm. Main Street & Broad Street | Historic Downtown Bethlehem. Bethlehem, PA (September 21, 2022) – With a brand-new music stage, Bethlehem’s annual Harvest Fest will be...
An actor and Philly native comes home to encourage big change through small choices
Actor Elijah Everett is hosting a community empowerment event on Saturday at his alma mater, Academy Park High School in Sharon Hill, Pa. “I’ve seen the decline in our community there,” he said. “We have to get outside our norm of thinking.”
New Hope House, Once Owned by Famous Philadelphia Artist, Hits the Market
The New Hope home was once owned by a famous artist from Philadelphia. An 1861 New Hope cottage that once belonged to Mary Elizabeth Price, an Impressionist painter and member of the female group of artists known as the Philadelphia Ten, has hit the market for $1.1 million, writes Angela Serratore for The New York Times.
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Pennsylvania
While not all of us can travel full-time, most of us can plan a short getaway from time to time so we can recharge our batteries. If you live in Pennsylvania and you are looking for a place where you can go and relax for a few days, or even longer if you have the time for it, then here are three ideas for an affordable and definitely fun weekend getaway in Pennsylvania.
Philadelphia expert says this is the worst snack at Wawa
Out of all of the things that you can buy at Wawa, what's the worst item you can grab as a snack?. The editors at Philadelphia Magazine recently assembled their "Worst of Philly 2022" list and they answered that question. Well, technically two snacks made the list, but one is...
Visiting Pennsylvania This Fall? Where to Go, What to See
Say, you have a long weekend in Pennsylvania. Not a whole lot of time to cover an entire state, but still plenty of time to explore. Here are a handful of recommendations of where to go and what to see, covering everything from history to culture, nature and food.
Austin-Healey 70th-anniversary vintage car show
STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Car enthusiasts are making a pit stop in the Poconos for a huge car show taking place in downtown Stroudsburg, Wednesday. More than 250 classic Austin-Healey cars are parked throughout downtown Stroudsburg bringing hundreds of people to the area. Eyewitness News spoke to the Visitors’ Bureau and a local shop […]
Allentown West Rotary Hosts Casino Night
Allentown West Rotary Club & the Western Lehigh Chamber of Commerce are hosting Casino Night at the Museum. On Friday September 23, 2022 from 5-9pm at America On Wheels Museum, you and friends can have a night out while helping raise funds for a great cause. Rotary International is a charitable, philanthropic organization that operates through our own charitable 501c3 foundation (82-0589636). The Rotary Club Foundation has zero operating expenses and supports many local projects.
This Long-Awaited Japanese Restaurant Will Be Opening In Bucks County This Week
A new sushi restaurant will be opening in Bucks County this week, with local and visitors anxiously awaiting the establishment’s first day. Nozomu Sushi will open in New Hope this Friday. Located at 9 W. Mechanic St., the eatery will offer Japanese classics and every type of sushi imaginable.
WFMZ-TV Online
Openings and Closings: Business happenings around region
From new apartments being approved to restaurants reopening and ready to serve, here's your weekly look at what's happening with businesses in your neighborhood. APARTMENT AND RETAIL BUILDING: 128 E. Third St., Bethlehem. The Bethlehem Historic Conservation Commission granted a "COA" or certificate of appropriateness to Rocco Ayvazov's plan for...
lvpnews.com
Miss Lehigh Valley finds fulfillment as St. Luke’s physician assistant
Miss Lehigh Valley, a physician assistant at St. Luke’s University Health Network, has found meaning and reward in both arenas. The glamour of competing in beauty pageants might not seem compatible with the reality of working with under-served populations in one of the most economically-challenging areas in the region, but for Physician Assistant Riley Slate, it’s a perfect fit.
3 Great Steakhouses in Pennsylvania
If you happen to live in Pennsylvania and you love to go out with your friends and family members from time to time then keep on reading because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Pennsylvania that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. All of them are popular for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. On top of that, are highly praised by both locals and travellers and have outstanding online reviews. Here is what made it on the list.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Brunch In Pennsylvania
Cheapism has ranked the best brunch in each state. Here's the top choice for Pennsylvania.
Two Local Farms To Take Part In The 16th Annual National Alpaca Farm Days
This weekend will mark the 16th Annual National Alpaca Farm Days, to celebrate two local farms are inviting the public to learn more about these furry friends. MONROE COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA | On Saturday, September 24, and Sunday, September 25, 2022, the 16th Annual National Alpaca Farm Days is set. In observance, The Eredita farm in Saylorsburg and Pohopoco Creek Alpacas in Effort are opening their doors, inviting the public to experience alpacas up close.
Food Network Declares ‘Best Hoagie on Earth’ is Just Outside of Philadelphia, PA
Sure, the Philadelphia region is home to the hoagie and countless eateries try to make the absolute best sandwich that they can, but one place, according to experts, makes the best. And not just the best in the area or even the best in the country -- it's the best...
