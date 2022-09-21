Read full article on original website
No. 8 West Orange edges Montclair Kimberley - Boys soccer recap
Jared Charles finished a pass from Jack Dvorin to provide West Orange, No. 8 in NJ.com’s Top 20, with a 1-0 victory at home over Montclair Kimberley. Justin Scavalla saved seven shots to record his fifth shutout of the season for West Orange (6-1), which led 1-0 at halftime.
Football: Dylan Wragg scores three times as Westfield rolls past Scotch Plains-Fanwood
Dylan Wragg had a trio of touchdown runs to lead Westfield past Scotch Plains-Fanwood 30-0 in Westfield. Wragg scored the first three touchdowns for Westfield (3-1) and led his team on the ground with 15 carries for 202 yards. Aidan Harper also had 12 carries for 66 yards and a...
Pascack Hills over Dwight-Englewood - Girls soccer - BCT Preliminaries
Emily Sailer scored twice as tenth-seed Pascack Hills defeated 22nd-seed Dwight-Englewood, 4-1, in the preliminary round of the Bergen County Tournament in Montvale. Abbey Roche and Reece Benisatto tallied a goal and an assist apiece for Pascack Hills (4-2), which led 3-0 at halftime. Lillian Moncion scored for Dwight-Englewood (4-3).
Paramus Catholic over Westwood - Girls soccer recap
Isabela Tejeda finished with one goal and one assist as Paramus Catholic earned a 3-1 victory over Westwood in the Preliminary Round of the Bergen County Tournament. Erica Vazquez and Nadia Calatayud added goals for Paramus Catholic (5-2). Westwood (3-3-1) finished with nine shots on goal but could not find...
Girls soccer: Zinn tallies hat trick as No. 19 Montclair rolls past Bloomfield
Morganne Zinn posted a hat trick and one assist to lead Montclair, No. 19 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 5-0 win over Bloomfield, in Montclair. Sonia Neighbors and Evie Campbell recorded a goal and an assist for Montclair (6-0-1). Teah Glorie made six saves to earn the shutout.
Wood-Ridge defeats Hasbrouck Heights - Boys soccer recap
Brian Harasek's second-half goal was enough to propel Wood-Ridge past Hasbrouck Heights 1-0 in Hasbrouck Heights. Chase LoPresti stood strong with 10 saves for Wood-Ridge (3-4) while Jordan Cano-Alzate had an assist. Hasbrouck Heights fell to 1-5.
Pingry over Bridgewater-Raritan - Girls soccer recap
Casey Phair posted a hat trick to lead Pingry to a 5-3 win over Bridgewater-Raritan, in Bridgewater. Pingry (5-2) outscored the Panthers 3-1 in the second half. Maya Nuwayhid added on two goals and one assist to the win. Reese Reimann, Annie Clapp, and Audrey Martinho scored for Bridgewater-Raritan (1-5).
Monroe defeats East Brunswick in 2OT - Boys soccer recap
Derek Afonso had a goal and an assist as Monroe defeated East Brunswick 3-2 in double overtime in East Brunswick. Monroe (6-2) sported a 2-1 lead at the end of the first quarter before East Brunswick (2-6) tied the game in the second. Nate Lipton and Altin Nikezi also scored a goal.
Demarest defeats Bergenfield - Boys soccer recap
Andrew Dunne had a goal and two assists to lead Demarest past Bergenfield 3-0 in Bergenfield. Andrew Dunne's goal in the first minute gave Demarest (4-1-1) a 1-0 lead before it pulled away in the second half with two more scores. Connor Shea and Kurt Onal also recorded a...
Edison over South Plainfield - Girls soccer recap
Kayden Aravena scored two goals to lead Edison to a 2-1 win over South Plainfield, in Edison. Edison (4-3-1) led 2-1 at the half. Ghelsey Go made 15 saves for Edison. Ashley Mangandi scored for South Plainfield (5-3).
Wayne Valley over Clifton - Girls soccer recap
Megan Jozak posted two goals and an assist to lead Wayne Valley to a 5-0 win over Clifton, in Wayne. Brianna Starling and Abigail Russo shared duties it net to earn the shutout for Wayne Valley (6-1). Starling made four saves while Russo recorded one save. Danielle Joyner scored a...
Marlboro ties Rumson-Fair Haven - Boys soccer recap
Rumson-Fair Haven's Cole Herman made 13 saves as it tied Rumson 1-1 in Rumson. Marlboro's Jake Langella and Rumson-Fair Haven's Ronan Hogg traded second-half goals while Sam Burns stopped seven shots. With the win, Rumson-Fair Haven improved to 4-2-1 while Marlboro dropped to 3-2-1.
No. 7 Immaculate Heart edges Northern Highlands - Girls soccer recap
Alexandra Barry converted a pass from Caitlin Forshay as Immaculate Heart, No. 7 in NJ.com's Top 20, won on the road, 1-0, over Northern Highlands. Noelle Haskell received the shutout with six saves for Immaculate Heart (5-1), which led 1-0 at halftime. Northern Highlands is now 4-3.
Allentown over West Windsor-Plainsboro South - Girls soccer recap
WW-PS fell to 1-7.
North Warren defeats Kinnelon - Boys soccer recap
James Lubrecht’s 57th-minute goal was enough to give North Warren a 1-0 victory against Kinnelon in Blairstown. Dylan Considine came up with a big stop on a penalty kick in the first half for North Warren (3-3) as he finished with four saves. Michael Ferro also notched an assist.
Madison blanks Villa Walsh - Girls soccer recap
Kayla Eisinger made two saves in net as Madison earned a 3-0 shutout victory of Villa Walsh in Madison. Anna Gominiak and Erin Kleiven scored goals for Madison (6-0). Gwen Eilender and Avery Visich were credited with assists. Villa Walsh (3-3-1) finished with just three shots on goal.
No. 14 Eastern over Gloucester Tech - Girls soccer recap
Aubrey Benfield finished with one goal and two assists as Eastern, No. 14 in NJ.com's Top 20, was able to earn a 3-0 shutout victory over Gloucester Tech in Voorhees. Jolie Bracaccio and Kasey Eustace scored goals for Eastern (6-1-1), who outshot Gloucester Tech (2-4) 15-5. Morgan Riley finished...
North Arlington shuts down Tenafly - Girls soccer - BCT Preliminary
Laurynn Teixiera led with two goals and two assists as 12th-seeded North Arlington defeated 21st-seeded Tenafly, 4-0, in the preliminary round of the Bergen County Tournament in North Arlington. Lia Cruz added a goal and two assists while Arancha Antunes scored for North Arlington (6-0), which led 3-0 at halftime.
Freehold Township over St. John Vianney - Field hockey recap
Samantha Martinho made four saves in net to preserve a 2-0 shutout victory for Freehold Township over St. John Vianney in Holmdel. Jeannette Norton and Avery Cirillo scored goals for Freehold Township (4-3). Taylor Schlein made seven saves to lead St. John Vianney (3-4).
Field hockey: Goals by Harbeson and Maggio carry Boonton past Morristown-Beard
Boonton made it two wins in a row with the 2-0 shutout of Morristown-Beard Saturday. Elizabeth Harbeson and Lila Maggio scored for Boonton (3-4). Kaylee Hughen had an assist while Tayla Szmak recorded the shutout in goal. Morristown-Beard fell to 2-4.
