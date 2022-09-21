Read full article on original website
alaskasnewssource.com
beCAUSE: A fashion show benefiting Challenge Alaska
The Climb Out of the Darkness Walk takes place Saturday, Sept. 17, at the Goose Lake Shelter in Anchorage. Weekend Planner: Multiple events this weekend, plus Harry Potter Virtual Scavenger Hunt next weekend. Updated: Sep. 15, 2022 at 3:55 PM AKDT. There are multiple events to take part in this...
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage Assembly's winter shelter plan includes sprinkling beds throughout the city
alaskasnewssource.com
Businesses prepare to close doors after 24 years in downtown Anchorage
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - While work is still well underway on 4th Avenue in downtown Anchorage, the few businesses in one block of buildings preparing to be redeveloped by Peach Holdings LLC are getting ready to close their doors. Owner of Cabin Fever and Quilted Raven, Jana Hayenga — who...
PLANetizen
Opinion: Why Anchorage Should Eliminate Parking Minimums
In an opinion piece for the Anchorage Daily News, Kevin Cross, Amanda Moser, Eric Visser, Daniel Volland and Emily Weiser argue that, like many other U.S. cities, Anchorage has a parking problem. That is, there is too much of it. According to the authors, “Excessive parking obstructs housing development, impedes...
alaskasnewssource.com
Necropsy results indicate bear involved in Tuesday attack not the same as the one in Butte
PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - A necropsy has been completed on the bear that attacked a 9-year-old boy and an adult male on Tuesday evening near Palmer. The two were hunting in the Palmer Hay Flats area when they stumbled across a sow and her cub. Regional Management Coordinator for the Division of Wildlife Conservation Todd Rinaldi said Thursday that he believes the individuals surprised the bear.
alaskasnewssource.com
Southcentral sees off and on periods of light rain through Sunday
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Much of Southcentral saw a welcome and needed break from the rain and the clouds on Saturday. This allowed temperatures to rise to “normal” levels in the low to mid 50s before rain returned late Saturday afternoon. That change from sunny to wet happened...
alaskasnewssource.com
Wettest stretch of weather since 1989 continues for Southcentral
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage has seen numerous rainfall records this summer and that trend will likely continue into fall. With the wet and cooler weather pattern showing no signs of letting up, it’s possible that Anchorage and surrounding areas could make a run at the wettest year on record.
Alaska Journal of Commerce
Homer looks to expand harbor to build its marine economy
Homer is looking to expand its harbor space for large vessels, which would create more opportunity for economic development for the Kenai Peninsula town by keeping more boat business local. The project would open up a new branch of Homer’s existing harbor, which currently only houses vessels up to 86...
Grizzly Bear Mauls 9-Year-Old Boy on Moose Hunt in Alaska
A 9-year-old boy and a male relative were hunting moose north of Anchorage, Alaska, on Tuesday when they were attacked by an adult grizzly bear. According to Anchorage Daily News, the adult bear, which had a cub, mauled the young hunter. The older family member, a 41-year-old male, was able to shoot and kill the bear during the attack. The older hunter sustained minor injuries and both hunters were taken to Mat-su Regional Medical Center for care.
alaskasnewssource.com
Assembly homeless shelter plan includes a smaller number of beds at locations around Anchorage
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage Assembly’s plan to provide emergency shelter this winter includes big spaces like the Sullivan Arena and the former Golden Lion Hotel, but also relies on adding a smaller number of beds to provide shelter for the estimated 350 people who will need it.
alaskasnewssource.com
M 4.8 Earthquake between Valdez and Glennallen early Saturday morning
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A magnitude 4.8 earthquake occurred just west of Tonsina Lake in the Chugach Range at 7:18 a.m. Saturday. According to the Alaska Earthquake Center and the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the epicenter was located 15 miles west of Pump Station #12, or 36 miles northeast of Valdez, or 43 miles south of Glennallen at a depth of 24 miles. In these areas, people reported light to moderate shaking as shown on the USGS’s “Shake Map.”
globalgrasshopper.com
Top 10 Cool and Unusual Hotels in Anchorage 2022
Fascinating cultural sites, sparkling glaciers, winding trails, amusement parks, the glistening Northern Lights, abundant wildlife, and the world’s largest seaplane base make Anchorage one of the most visited cities in Alaska. Surrounded by Kenai, Chugach, and Talkeetna mountains, Anchorage is where you can explore the best of Alaska’s wilderness....
Latest plan: Anchorage Assembly wants to put homeless back in Sullivan Arena in addition to Golden Lion Hotel
The Anchorage Assembly majority has a plan: Reclaim the Sullivan Arena for housing the homeless and put homeless in the Golden Lion Hotel near the preschool run by the Lubavitch Jewish Center of Alaska, which has objected to the plan of putting homeless people near children. The Assembly backroom deals...
alaskapublic.org
Guest House’s purchase means more low-income housing for Anchorage’s formerly homeless
The ink is dry on the purchase of an old Anchorage hotel that’s been converted into a workforce housing complex. With more than 130 rooms available, the aim of the Guest House building in downtown is to help homeless people transition into more permanent housing. The Guest House purchase...
gladstonedispatch.com
AHA News: Waiting For Takeoff, Her Heart Stopped. Flight Attendants Came to the Rescue.
THURSDAY, Sept. 22, 2022 (American Heart Association News) -- Vonnie Gaither hated leaving a reunion of extended family in Baltimore. Still, she had to tear herself away to start the trek back home to Anchorage, Alaska. Her flight from Baltimore to Salt Lake City was uneventful. After boarding the plane...
alaskasnewssource.com
The only ‘cigarette’ boat in Alaska turns heads at Big Lake
BIG LAKE, Alaska (KTUU) - Not only is the She Said Yes the only cigarette boat in Alaska, it is also the farthest north cigarette boat in the world. Sandy Stuart has had a dream his whole life to own one of these world-class performance boats and this past year, after finding some money and the right boat, his wife Kira said yes.
alaskasnewssource.com
Wet and cool for the last day of summer
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Heavy widespread rain continues to impact Prince William Sound, the Copper River Basin and Wrangell-St. Elias National Park and Preserve. It’s these areas where a storm total of 3 to 6 inches looks possible, with the heaviest occurring over Cordova and further eastward. Although the...
newsfromthestates.com
On Losing My Best Childhood Friend to Gun Violence
On the early Saturday morning of Sept. 26, 1998, I woke up to my dad coming into my bedroom carrying the Anchorage Daily News. The front page headline was that my best childhood friend had been shot and murdered. I was 15 years old and still coming to terms with many things the wide world has to offer. My dad looked at me shocked and upset, but I still do not believe everything registered in those few moments.
kinyradio.com
Troopers: Bear killed after it attacks juvenile, adult in Palmer Hay Flats
Palmer, Alaska (KINY) - A juvenile and adult were injured Tuesday after a bear attack near Palmer. On September 20, at 6:37 p.m., the Alaska State Troopers and Alaska Wildlife Troopers were notified of a bear attack near Mile 36 of the Glenn Highway, off Matanuska Road. Troopers and EMS...
alaskasnewssource.com
Dempsey-Anderson Ice Arena removed from list of shelter options, Sullivan back on the table
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - At a Wednesday meeting that lasted nearly three hours, members of the Anchorage Assembly finalized their plan to provide emergency winter shelter. Members of the hockey community and concerned parents urged the Assembly to take one nominated site off their list of preferred locations: the Dempsey-Anderson Ice Arena..
