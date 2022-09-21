Read full article on original website
Pascack Hills over Dwight-Englewood - Girls soccer - BCT Preliminaries
Emily Sailer scored twice as tenth-seed Pascack Hills defeated 22nd-seed Dwight-Englewood, 4-1, in the preliminary round of the Bergen County Tournament in Montvale. Abbey Roche and Reece Benisatto tallied a goal and an assist apiece for Pascack Hills (4-2), which led 3-0 at halftime. Lillian Moncion scored for Dwight-Englewood (4-3).
Wayne Valley over Clifton - Girls soccer recap
Megan Jozak posted two goals and an assist to lead Wayne Valley to a 5-0 win over Clifton, in Wayne. Brianna Starling and Abigail Russo shared duties it net to earn the shutout for Wayne Valley (6-1). Starling made four saves while Russo recorded one save. Danielle Joyner scored a...
Paramus Catholic over Westwood - Girls soccer recap
Isabela Tejeda finished with one goal and one assist as Paramus Catholic earned a 3-1 victory over Westwood in the Preliminary Round of the Bergen County Tournament. Erica Vazquez and Nadia Calatayud added goals for Paramus Catholic (5-2). Westwood (3-3-1) finished with nine shots on goal but could not find...
Girls soccer: Emerson Boro defeats Dwight-Morrow - Bergen County Invitational Preliminary round
Kylie Grompone scored the game-winning goal for 35th-seeded Emerson Boro to capture a 3-2 overtime victory over 30th-seeded Dwight-Morrow in the preliminary round of the Bergen County Invitational in Emerson. Trailing 1-0 entering the second half, Dwight-Morrow (3-3-1) scored two goals to send the game into an extra period. Ally...
Demarest defeats Bergenfield - Boys soccer recap
Andrew Dunne had a goal and two assists to lead Demarest past Bergenfield 3-0 in Bergenfield. Andrew Dunne’s goal in the first minute gave Demarest (4-1-1) a 1-0 lead before it pulled away in the second half with two more scores. Connor Shea and Kurt Onal also recorded a...
Wood-Ridge defeats Hasbrouck Heights - Boys soccer recap
Brian Harasek’s second-half goal was enough to propel Wood-Ridge past Hasbrouck Heights 1-0 in Hasbrouck Heights. Chase LoPresti stood strong with 10 saves for Wood-Ridge (3-4) while Jordan Cano-Alzate had an assist. Hasbrouck Heights fell to 1-5. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days...
Madison blanks Villa Walsh - Girls soccer recap
Kayla Eisinger made two saves in net as Madison earned a 3-0 shutout victory of Villa Walsh in Madison. Anna Gominiak and Erin Kleiven scored goals for Madison (6-0). Gwen Eilender and Avery Visich were credited with assists. Villa Walsh (3-3-1) finished with just three shots on goal. The N.J....
Brearley over Roselle Catholic - Boys soccer recap
Lorenzo Stanziola and Dylan Sousa each tallied a goal and an assist to lead Brearley to a 5-1 win over Roselle Catholic in Kenilworth. The win kept Brearley unbeaten at 7-0. Joseph Aviles, David Lopes, and Rashon Thorne also scored in the win. Storm Beauliere scored for Roselle Catholic (0-5).
North Warren defeats Kinnelon - Boys soccer recap
James Lubrecht’s 57th-minute goal was enough to give North Warren a 1-0 victory against Kinnelon in Blairstown. Dylan Considine came up with a big stop on a penalty kick in the first half for North Warren (3-3) as he finished with four saves. Michael Ferro also notched an assist.
Boys soccer: Darbo and Kovalchuk carry Sayreville past Woodbridge
Goals by Kofi Darbo and John Kovalchuk carried Sayreville to a 2-1 victory over Woodbridge Saturday. Victor Osei-Mensah and Eric Sadlocha had assists for Sayreville (5-3) which won for the third game in a row. Jaden Espinar scored for Woodbridge (5-3) with Marco Faria Dasilva getting the assist. The N.J....
Mountain Lakes over Randolph - Girls soccer recap
Daisy Duda scored two goals and added one assist as Mountain Lakes defeated Randolph 3-2 at Halsey Lower Field in Mountain Lakes. Ellianna Caporusso added a goal and two assists for Mountain Lakes (4-2), who scored all three goals in the first half. Randolph (4-3) finished with six shots on...
No. 7 Immaculate Heart edges Northern Highlands - Girls soccer recap
Alexandra Barry converted a pass from Caitlin Forshay as Immaculate Heart, No. 7 in NJ.com’s Top 20, won on the road, 1-0, over Northern Highlands. Noelle Haskell received the shutout with six saves for Immaculate Heart (5-1), which led 1-0 at halftime. Northern Highlands is now 4-3. The N.J....
North Arlington shuts down Tenafly - Girls soccer - BCT Preliminary
Laurynn Teixiera led with two goals and two assists as 12th-seeded North Arlington defeated 21st-seeded Tenafly, 4-0, in the preliminary round of the Bergen County Tournament in North Arlington. Lia Cruz added a goal and two assists while Arancha Antunes scored for North Arlington (6-0), which led 3-0 at halftime.
Pingry over Bridgewater-Raritan - Girls soccer recap
Casey Phair posted a hat trick to lead Pingry to a 5-3 win over Bridgewater-Raritan, in Bridgewater. Pingry (5-2) outscored the Panthers 3-1 in the second half. Maya Nuwayhid added on two goals and one assist to the win. Reese Reimann, Annie Clapp, and Audrey Martinho scored for Bridgewater-Raritan (1-5).
Monroe defeats East Brunswick in 2OT - Boys soccer recap
Derek Afonso had a goal and an assist as Monroe defeated East Brunswick 3-2 in double overtime in East Brunswick. Monroe (6-2) sported a 2-1 lead at the end of the first quarter before East Brunswick (2-6) tied the game in the second. Nate Lipton and Altin Nikezi also scored a goal.
Boys soccer: Perez scores twice as No. 15 Clifton squeaks past Wayne Valley
Dylan Perez scored twice to help Clifton (No. 15 in the NJ.com Top 20, edge out a 4-3 win over Wayne Valley, in Clifton. The score was 2-2 at the half. Kerim Pescocan and Steven Ozga each tallied a goal and an assist for Clifton (5-0-1). Wayne Valley fell to...
Boys soccer: Cortes’ four-goal effort powers Morris Hills over Morris Knolls
Tyrese Brown netted two goals and two assists for Morris Hills (6-1) which won for the second game in a row. Yonatan Figueroa also scored. For Morris Knolls (4-3), Eduar Izaguirre and Joseph Luciano were the goal scorers. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5...
Girls soccer: Zinn tallies hat trick as No. 19 Montclair rolls past Bloomfield
Morganne Zinn posted a hat trick and one assist to lead Montclair, No. 19 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 5-0 win over Bloomfield, in Montclair. Sonia Neighbors and Evie Campbell recorded a goal and an assist for Montclair (6-0-1). Teah Glorie made six saves to earn the shutout.
Girls soccer: No. 3 Rutgers Prep shuts out Franklin
Addison Halpern and Olivia Robinson each scored to lead Rutgers Prep, No. 3 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 2-0 win over Franklin, in Somerset. The win kept Rutgers Prep unbeaten at 6-0. Syrai Parker made one save to earn the shutout. Franklin fell to 2-5. The N.J. High...
Girls soccer: River Dell topples Demarest in BCT prelims behind Azevedo’s goals
Brianna Azevedo scored a pair of goals as 11th-seeded River Dell blanked 22nd-seeded Demarest, 2-0, in the Bergen County Tournament prelims. Emma Concannon and Isabella Bagnato each had an assist for River Dell (5-2). Kasey Ziegler made three saves for the shutout. River Dell advanced to face sixth-seeded Old Tappan, Saturday, Oct. 1.
