Iowa City, IA

Daily Iowan

Photos: Iowa football at Rutgers

Iowa defeated Rutgers, 27-10, during a football game at SHI Stadium on Saturday. Iowa’s previous game against Nevada was the most total yards produced by the team this season with 337. Following that win, Iowa was still last in offense rankings for college football. The Hawkeye’s offense produced 277...
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

Iowa football forces five turnovers, wins Big Ten-opener against Rutgers

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — The Iowa football team downed Rutgers, 27-10, in front of a sellout crowd at SHI Stadium Saturday night. The Scarlet Knights and Hawkeyes are now both 3-1. Iowa picked up the win thanks in part to two defensive touchdowns from sophomore Cooper DeJean and senior Kaevon Merriweather. DeJean struck first, intercepting an errant pass from Rutgers quarterback Evan Simon during the first quarter. The defensive back caught the ball over his left shoulder, turned around, and made his way from the Scarlet Knight 45-yard line to the end zone. DeJean has now picked off two passes this season.
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

Grading Iowa football’s Big Ten-opening victory over Rutgers

Offense — C- The Hawkeye offense was once again bailed out by the defense. While the initial box score makes it look like the Hawkeyes were finally consistently effective on offense, they can only put their name to one touchdown. Iowa’s offense was largely ineffective, actually, especially in the...
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
Daily Iowan

Live updates | Iowa football takes on Rutgers in Big Ten Conference-opener

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Iowa football is set to take on 3-0 Rutgers at SHI Stadium Saturday. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. and the game will air on FS1. Sophomore wide receiver Keagan Johnson did not participate in pregame warmups, as expected. Johnson played in the first half of Iowa’s 27-0 win over Nevada at Kinnick Stadium last week. After three lightning delays, Johnson did not return to the field.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
Daily Iowan

Twitter reacts to Iowa football’s 27-10 victory over Rutgers at SHI Stadium

Iowa’s defense outscored its own offense again on Saturday night against Rutgers. The Hawkeye defense opened Iowa’s scoring as sophomore defensive back Cooper DeJean captured an interception for a pick-six in the first quarter. Soon after, the Scarlet Knights fumbled and safety Kaevon Merriweather scooped up the ball and ran to the end zone.
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

Pete Ruden

This matchup is going to be predicated on special teams, and we’re lucky enough to see two of the nation’s best punters go at it in Iowa’s Tory Taylor and Rutgers’ Adam Korsak. That means field position will be key, so each offense will likely have to record sustained drives to put up points.
IOWA CITY, IA
