Photos: Iowa football at Rutgers
Iowa defeated Rutgers, 27-10, during a football game at SHI Stadium on Saturday. Iowa’s previous game against Nevada was the most total yards produced by the team this season with 337. Following that win, Iowa was still last in offense rankings for college football. The Hawkeye’s offense produced 277...
Iowa football forces five turnovers, wins Big Ten-opener against Rutgers
PISCATAWAY, N.J. — The Iowa football team downed Rutgers, 27-10, in front of a sellout crowd at SHI Stadium Saturday night. The Scarlet Knights and Hawkeyes are now both 3-1. Iowa picked up the win thanks in part to two defensive touchdowns from sophomore Cooper DeJean and senior Kaevon Merriweather. DeJean struck first, intercepting an errant pass from Rutgers quarterback Evan Simon during the first quarter. The defensive back caught the ball over his left shoulder, turned around, and made his way from the Scarlet Knight 45-yard line to the end zone. DeJean has now picked off two passes this season.
Opinion | Iowa football might have found its offensive identity Saturday night
PISCATAWAY, N.J., — Saturday’s Iowa-Rutgers game didn’t go as many projected it to. Initially billed as an Australian “Puntapalooza,” the contest featured fewer than 10 punts between the Hawkeyes’ Tory Taylor and the Scarlet Knights’ Adam Korsak. Taylor punted five times for 213...
Watch: Iowa football’s Leshon Williams scores Hawkeyes’ first offensive touchdown against Rutgers
Sophomore running back Leshon Williams punched in the Hawkeyes’ first offensive touchdown of the night with 10:09 left in the third quarter. After two defensive touchdowns helped Iowa to a 17-3 halftime lead over the host Rutgers Scarlet Knights, Williams found the end zone on a two-yard run. Williams’s...
Grading Iowa football’s Big Ten-opening victory over Rutgers
Offense — C- The Hawkeye offense was once again bailed out by the defense. While the initial box score makes it look like the Hawkeyes were finally consistently effective on offense, they can only put their name to one touchdown. Iowa’s offense was largely ineffective, actually, especially in the...
Live updates | Iowa football takes on Rutgers in Big Ten Conference-opener
PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Iowa football is set to take on 3-0 Rutgers at SHI Stadium Saturday. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. and the game will air on FS1. Sophomore wide receiver Keagan Johnson did not participate in pregame warmups, as expected. Johnson played in the first half of Iowa’s 27-0 win over Nevada at Kinnick Stadium last week. After three lightning delays, Johnson did not return to the field.
Watch: Iowa football safety Kaevon Merriweather records Hawkeyes’ second interception against Rutgers
Scoring a defensive touchdown wasn’t enough for Iowa football safety Kaevon Merriweather. After Merriweather completed a scoop and score off of a Rutgers fumble in the second quarter, he captured a pass from quarterback Evan Simon for his second interception of the day at the 5:49 mark of the third.
Watch: Iowa football’s Cooper DeJean scores 45-yard pick six, gives Hawkeyes early lead over Rutgers
Iowa football’s first points of Saturday’s Big Ten-opener against Rutgers didn’t come from its offense. Instead, sophomore defensive back Cooper DeJean found the end zone after picking off an Evan Simon pass with 5:26 left in the first quarter. Iowa leads, 7-3. For his first college score,...
Twitter reacts to Iowa football’s 27-10 victory over Rutgers at SHI Stadium
Iowa’s defense outscored its own offense again on Saturday night against Rutgers. The Hawkeye defense opened Iowa’s scoring as sophomore defensive back Cooper DeJean captured an interception for a pick-six in the first quarter. Soon after, the Scarlet Knights fumbled and safety Kaevon Merriweather scooped up the ball and ran to the end zone.
Pete Ruden
This matchup is going to be predicated on special teams, and we’re lucky enough to see two of the nation’s best punters go at it in Iowa’s Tory Taylor and Rutgers’ Adam Korsak. That means field position will be key, so each offense will likely have to record sustained drives to put up points.
