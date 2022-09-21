Read full article on original website
huroninsider.com
Man allegedly found with gun in vehicle following harassment complaint at Kroger
SANDUSKY – A 65-year-old man was arrested on September 16 after he was allegedly found to be driving intoxicated with a firearm outside Kroger. According to a report from the Perkins Township Police Department, officers responded to the Perkins Avenue grocery store for a report of trouble with an individual. When officers arrived, according to the report, an employee told officers that for the past week, while she was outside on her break, a man has been trying to speak with her and have her come to his vehicle. She added that he has ignored her request to have him leave and wants him to stop harassing her and be trespassed from the store.
wktn.com
hometownstations.com
Hancock County METRICH Drug Task Force raids Findlay residence
Press Release from the Findlay Police Department: On 9/22/2022 at approximately 1100 hrs. the Hancock County METRICH Drug Task Force along with the Findlay Police Department and the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office, executed a search warrant at 1015 S. Blanchard St., Findlay, Ohio. The search of the residence yielded...
13abc.com
TPD: One person shot at 7-Eleven on Woodville Road
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One person was shot outside 7-Eleven on the 500 block of Woodville Road early Saturday morning, according to the Toledo Police Department. Police told 13abc that the victim is a male and was shot in the foot. The suspect took off. TPD are investigating and no...
Two suspects possibly involved in felonious assault identified
TOLEDO, Ohio — UPDATE: Toledo police say the suspects have been identified. Toledo police are seeking help in identifying two suspects who may have been involved in the felonious assault of a minor on Monday, Sept. 19. The incident, which occurred on the 1500 block of Broadway, involved two...
sent-trib.com
Two motorcyclists injured in crashes
County law enforcement agencies handled two serious injury crashes involving motorcycles in the last week. On Sunday, the Wood County Sheriff’s Office was called to Liberty Hi Road and U.S. 6 for a two-vehicle crash. At 10:25 a.m., Albert Potter, 70, Napoleon, was traveling east on Route 6, approaching...
13abc.com
Road to be dedicated as Brandon Stalker Memorial Way
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Washington Local Schools district will be dedicating a roadway to Officer Brandon Stalker on Oct. 12. The Brandon Stalker Memorial Way will be located on Alexis Road, between Tetherwood and Herst, in front of Whitmer Criminal Justice Garage which is located on 5601 Clegg Dr.
Jury declares Marshall guilty of robbery, assault
LIMA — After 39 minutes of deliberation, jurors declared Charles Marshall guilty of aggravated robbery and felonious assault Friday morning. Marshall, 24, will be convicted of complicity in the robbery and assault of 54-year-old Jay McMillen on May 14 with Aaron Henderson, also 24. He is also guilty of firearm specifications on both offenses. Henderson is accused of firing a gun next to McMillen’s ear before assaulting and robbing him.
huroninsider.com
Man arrested for allegedly shouting that he was going to murder people outside Wolf Inn
SANDUSKY – A 26-year-old man was arrested Monday after he allegedly shouted that he was going to murder people with a firearm outside the Wolf Inn and then locked the door to his room when police came. According to a report from the Perkins Township Police Department, at 3:30AM,...
sent-trib.com
BG man accused of child endangering rejects plea offer
A Bowling Green man accused of child endangering and domestic violence has again rejected a plea deal. “At this point, we’re prepared to go to trial,” said Wood County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Dexter Phillips in relation to the two cases against Jeremy Mull. Mull, 36, was transported from...
wktn.com
Two Sentenced Recently in Common Pleas Court
Two people were sentenced recently in Hardin County Common Pleas Court. According to documents from Prosecutor Brad Bailey’s Office:. .Kenneth J. White was sentenced to a total of 13 months in prison on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs and failure to appear as required. The sentence was ordered to be served consecutively with a prison sentence of 4 years in Wyandot County Common Pleas Court. That brings his prison time to just over 5 years.
ATTEMPT TO IDENTIFY: Armed suspects steal $200K in north Toledo home robbery
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are requesting assistance identifying four suspects who broke into a north Toledo residence on May 21, 2022. According to a police report, a residence on Quast Lane was burglarized by four individuals shortly after 2 a.m. The resident said he was sleeping in bed beside his girlfriend when the suspects awoke him and held him at gunpoint. They demanded he open his safe and threatened to kill him if he refused.
Lima man guilty of fentanyl possession
LIMA — A Lima man pleaded guilty Thursday morning to possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a felony of the second degree. Jaylen Moore, 22, faces 4 years in prison for the conviction according to negotiations with the state. He will face at least a $7,500 fine and will lose his right to own or possess a firearm.
13abc.com
US Marshals increase reward for information on murder suspect with ties to Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The United States Marshals Service is increasing the reward for information about a murder suspect who has ties to Toledo. According to the U.S. Marshals, the reward is now $5,000 for information leading directly to the arrest of Coreyon Joseph Brown, 19. U.S. Marshals says Brown...
WTOL-TV
Man still in ICU after downtown Toledo assault in early September
Phong Tran is still in the ICU after an assault on Sept. 1. A neurosurgeon says Tran has only a 5% chance of survival.
Lima News
Defendants arraigned in Allen County Common Pleas Court
LIMA — The following individuals have entered pleas of not guilty in Allen County Common Pleas Court following their indictments by a recent session of the grand jury:. Tilmond Sanders, 68, of Lima, charged with two counts of aggravated possession of drugs and single counts of having weapons under disability and unlawful possession of a dangerous ordnanace.
Lima News
Trial delayed for Lima man charged with forcible entry
LIMA — A Lima man who police say forcibly entered the home of a woman with whom he shares a child and threatened her with physical harm waived on Thursday his constitutional right to a speedy trial. Chima Ekeh, the attorney for Julian Wright, told Allen County Common Pleas...
City of Fostoria relaxes marijuana penalties
FOSTORIA, Ohio — People in Fostoria can now possess up to 200 grams of marijuana and not face any fine, jail time or have it put on their criminal record. One Fostoria council member has been working toward this for years. Fostoria council member-at-large Ed Logsdon spent years living...
Teen arrested on gun charges at high school football game
A student has been charged with having a deadly weapon in a School Safety Zone during a high school football game in Sandusky County on Sept. 16.
WTOL-TV
TPD: Shots fired following confrontation over stolen phone
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police responded to a shooting incident that occurred in South Toledo on Monday, Sept. 19, around 11:20 a.m.. The shooting took place following an altercation involving a stolen phone. The phone, taken by a 17-year-old at a McDonald's restaurant, was located by its owners on Marion street.
