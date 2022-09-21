ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

brproud.com

LSU Men’s Golf opens play Sunday at SEC

BATON ROUGE, La. – The 14 men’s golf teams of the Southeastern Conference, including LSU, meet beginning Sunday at the SEC Match Play tournament hosted by Jerry Pate at the Old Overton Club in Vestavia Hills, Alabama. This unique tournament which combines some of the elements the Tigers...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

LSU Football shuts out New Mexico, 38-0

BATON ROUGE, La. – Quarterback Jayden Daniels went 24-for-29 for 279 yards passing to lead LSU over New Mexico, 38-0, on Saturday night in Tiger Stadium. LSU improved to 3-1 with the victory, while the Lobos dropped to 2-2 on the year. The Tigers return to action next Saturday for their first road test against Auburn at 6:00 p.m. CT on ESPN.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Tigers spoil No. 15 Kentucky SEC home opener

LEXINGTON, Ky. – The LSU volleyball team knocked off No. 15 Kentucky, 3-2 (19-25, 25-17, 25-22, 15-25, 15-11) Saturday at the Memorial Coliseum. The win marks the first road victory over a nationally ranked opponent for the Tigers since defeating No. 12 Kentucky in five sets on October 19, 2014.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

LSU football hit with probation, fine and more as NCAA announces penalties

INDIANAPOLIS. Ind. (BRPROUD) – The NCAA Division I Committee on Infractions has handed down their panel’s decision on LSU’s football recruiting violations. According to the NCAA, “the LSU football program violated recruiting rules when a former assistant coach and former assistant director of recruiting met separately with a prospect during the COVID-19 recruiting dead period and provided the prospect with impermissible recruiting inducements.”
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

LSU schedule for Karbach Round Rock Classic announced

ROUND ROCK, TX – Peak Events, LLC in partnership with Karbach Brewing, The City of Round Rock and the Round Rock Express are excited to announce the participating teams that will be competing in the fourth annual Karbach Round Rock Classic set for February 24-26, 2023. The event will again take place at Dell Diamond, the home of the Texas Rangers’ Triple-A affiliate, the Round Rock Express.
ROUND ROCK, TX
brproud.com

West Feliciana beats Tara with ease, 42-6

BATON ROUGE, La – West Feliciana beats Tara by large at Broadmoor High School. Final score was 42-6 on Friday night. Early in the first quarterback Joel Rogers hand off to Ja’Terrius Johnson. Johnson ran into the end zone for the first touchdown of the game. Later in...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Ride Along : Week 4 David Simoneaux

BATON ROUGE – No. 3 Catholic High (2-1) host No. 3 St. Thomas More (3-0) in a marquee matchup at Memorial Stadium this Friday night. 2020 was the last time these two programs faced each other and the Cougars came out victorious with a 39-38 win. Now with a...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Episcopal pummels Port Allen, 38-14

BATON ROUGE, La. – Episcopal defeats Port Allen 38-14 on Friday night at Episcopal High School. It was a slow start until Reid Chauvin had a nice run which set up a touchdown by Reid Chauvin. Please click the video provided for highlights.
PORT ALLEN, LA
brproud.com

Driver cited after pedestrian hit on LSU’s campus

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The LSU Police Department was called to the scene of a pedestrian hit on Friday morning. The call came in around 8 a.m. and officers responded to the intersection of Highland Rd. and South Quad Dr. Upon arrival, officers determined that a pedestrian was...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Puerto Rican LSU student speaks on Hurricane Fiona’s effects

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Recovery efforts are underway in Puerto Rico after Hurricane Fiona. Flooding and landslides have made it difficult to assess the damage. Hundreds of miles away from his grandmother, LSU freshman Jorge Bello feels for his loved one. “I was worried about my grandma, my...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Caution advised to Napoleonville drivers as sugar cane harvest begins

NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon shares reminders for the upcoming sugar cane harvest season. Falcon said the season begins Monday, Sept. 26 with both parish mills operating that day. He said the harvest season lasts for at least 90 days as mills process 2.1 million tons of sugar cane.
NAPOLEONVILLE, LA
brproud.com

Southern University considering curfew after student altercation

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Southern University and A&M College released a statement about an alleged fight that happened late on Tuesday, Sept. 13. The Southern University Administration is aware of an on-campus altercation that occurred Tuesday night. Southern University does not condone violence in any form. SUPD and Administration are investigating so we can hold the appropriate individuals responsible and prevent this from happening again while ensuring that all parties involved are afforded the proper due process.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Job fair to be held in Gardere community this week

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A job fair will be held in the Gardere community on Wednesday, Sept. 28. The fair will be held at BREC Ben Burge Park on Elvin Drive from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Spanish-speaking, skilled, and unskilled positions are available. Businesses such as CATS, Associated Grocers, BREC, East Baton Rouge Parish School System, and more will be at the fair looking to fill full-time positions.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Scotlandville High School adjusts scheduling for plumbing fixes to continue

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Changes have been made to Scotlandville High School‘s scheduling to allow plumbing repairs to continue, according to a Wednesday night announcement from EBR Schools. The school system said as construction continues in the E Building, students will rotate shifts between in-person and virtual...
BATON ROUGE, LA

