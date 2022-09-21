Read full article on original website
Police investigating officer-involved shooting in Phoenix
PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating an officer-involved shooting after an incident happened Saturday evening, authorities said. The shooting happened near 19th and Glendale avenues before 7 p.m., the Phoenix Police Department said. The injuries were unknown at this time. Valley Metro said due to the police investigation westbound...
AZFamily
Mesa couple arrested for allegedly pointing guns at teenagers at an after-prom party
The shooting was reported around 7 p.m. Saturday in the area of 19th Avenue and Tuckey lane just south of Glendale Avenue. Katie Hobbs and Kris Mayes address Pima County abortion ban ruling. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Democratic candidate for Governor Katie Hobbs and Democratic candidate for Attorney General...
Phoenix police investigate collision that left 1 dead, 2 injured
PHOENIX — Phoenix police were called Friday night after a motorcycle collided with another SUV and burst into flames, authorities said. Firefighters arrived near Sweetwater Road and 35th Avenue and put out the flames while treating an adult female and 11-year-old male. The female was transported to a nearby...
AZFamily
Couple accused of pointing guns at teens at after-prom party in Mesa, police say
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A former employee of the Scottsdale Fire Department and his wife have been arrested for allegedly pointing guns at teenagers at an after-prom party. Steven Leitzell, 43, faces charges of resisting arrest, disorderly conduct with a weapon, and aggravated assault. His wife Emily Leitzell, 42, faces charges of aggravated assault. According to the court paperwork, Steven had been employed by the Scottsdale Fire Department. But the City says he has since resigned.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox10phoenix.com
SUV falls 85 feet from I-10/I-10 "stack" interchange in Phoenix; 1 dead
PHOENIX - The Arizona Department of Public Safety is investigating a fatal crash that happened on the "stack" interchange connecting Interstates 10 and 17, which is located west of downtown Phoenix near 19th Avenue and McDowell Road. DPS Sgt. Jacob Melki says just after 1 a.m. on September 24, they...
Tempe police looking for man who reportedly exposed himself to high school girl
Tempe police are searching for a man who reportedly exposed himself to a high school student Friday morning.
fox10phoenix.com
Armed suspect shot by police at 7-Eleven store
One man was hospitalized following an officer-involved-shooting inside a Phoenix 7 Eleven store near 25th Ave. and Greenway Rd. FOX 10's Anita Roman reports.
allaboutarizonanews.com
Suspect Arrested After Phoenix Man Kidnapped, Killed, Dismembered
Police have arrested the suspect in the brutal kidnapping, murder and dismemberment of a Phoenix man. John Cole, 45, was booked into jail Wednesday on multiple felony counts, including murder. Cole is accused of abducting 28-year-old Antoine Smith from his apartment near Grand and 39th avenues and killing him in the Tucson area.
AZFamily
Mesa man faces charges for assaulting a police officer
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A Mesa man accused of pointing a gun at a teenager last year is facing new charges after police say he assaulted their officers as they were responding to a domestic incident at his home last week. According to court documents Steven Leitzell, 45, had been drinking in the early morning hours Sunday when his two teenage daughters confronted him about him possibly cheating on their mother after they were looking through his cell phone activity.
AZFamily
One dead after crash on I-17 closes ramps in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona Department of Public Safety officers are investigating a deadly, single-car crash that happened early Saturday morning. DPS officials say it happened near eastbound I-10 to southbound I-17 stack, and that one person is dead. The transition ramp from I-10 to I-17 is closed as well as the southbound I-17 onto McDowell Road on-ramp. Officers say it will be several hours until the road opens again, so drivers are advised to avoid the area.
ABC 15 News
Police: 2 bodies found in front of home near 71st Avenue and Thomas Road
PHOENIX — Police are investigating after two people were found dead at a home near 71st Avenue and Thomas Road early Thursday morning. Police say two people, a man, and a woman, were found dead in the driveway of the home. They have been identified by police as 45-year-old...
fox10phoenix.com
Arizona woman accused of human smuggling after undocumented immigrants were found at home, police say
EL MIRAGE, Ariz. - Officials with the El Mirage Police Department say they have arrested a person in connection with human smuggling. According to a statement released on Sept. 24, officers received a report of a person being held for ransom at a home near the intersection of El Mirage Road and Thunderbird Road on the night of Sept. 23.
One million fentanyl pills seized in Phoenix drug bust
Two men are in custody after what Phoenix police are calling the "single largest fentanyl seizure in Phoenix police history."
ABC 15 News
Tucson man arrested after killing, dismembering man he kidnapped over money dispute, police say
PHOENIX — A Tucson man has been jailed in connection to the murder and dismemberment of a man kidnapped from a Phoenix home last week. According to police documents, officers were initially called to investigate a possible kidnapping from a home in West Phoenix on Monday. A woman reportedly...
Hiker hospitalized in critical condition after collapsing on Phoenix trail
PHOENIX – A hiker was airlifted off a Phoenix mountain trail in critical condition Friday morning after becoming overheated, first responders said. The 38-year-old woman collapsed on Echo Canyon Trail at Camelback Mountain, the Phoenix Fire Department said in a press release. A friend of the woman’s called emergency...
fox10phoenix.com
Man, woman found dead outside west Phoenix home
PHOENIX - An investigation is underway at a home in a Maryvale neighborhood after a man and a woman were found dead early Thursday morning. Phoenix Police say the death investigation is underway near 71st Avenue and Thomas Road after the bodies of 45-year-old Martha Valdez Salomon and Gabriel Aguilar, 43, were found in the carport just before 4 a.m. on Sept. 22.
AZFamily
Phoenix firefighter accused of assaulting Scottsdale officer at hospital
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A woman who works as a firefighter for the City of Phoenix is facing assault charges after a confrontation with a Scottsdale police officer earlier this month. Christina Leon, 33, was arrested around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11, after allegedly assaulting a Scottsdale officer...
ABC 15 News
50-year-old man found unconscious, not breathing on Piestewa Peak
PHOENIX — A 50-year-old man was found unconscious and not breathing on Piestewa Peak Thursday evening. Phoenix fire received reports of a man having a medical emergency on the mountain. When crews located the man, he was approximately half a mile away from the trailhead. The man was ultimately...
AZFamily
Man who killed pregnant Lyft driver in Tempe sentenced
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — The man who reportedly confessed to killing a pregnant Lyft driver and her baby in Tempe learned his fate on Friday. Judge Suzanne Cohen sentenced Fabian Durazo to 50 years in prison. It was part of a plea deal after he pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree murder last month and arson of an occupied structure.
Ahwatukee Foothills News
Growing homeless camp in Phoenix sparks lawsuit against city officials
A group of residents and business owners just east of downtown have filed suit seeking a declaration of public nuisance in hopes the city will enforce laws in an area where several hundred unsheltered people have set up camp. “There’s no accountability, there’s no standard, there’s no enforcement of law,...
KTAR News
