KTAR News

Police investigating officer-involved shooting in Phoenix

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating an officer-involved shooting after an incident happened Saturday evening, authorities said. The shooting happened near 19th and Glendale avenues before 7 p.m., the Phoenix Police Department said. The injuries were unknown at this time. Valley Metro said due to the police investigation westbound...
AZFamily

Couple accused of pointing guns at teens at after-prom party in Mesa, police say

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A former employee of the Scottsdale Fire Department and his wife have been arrested for allegedly pointing guns at teenagers at an after-prom party. Steven Leitzell, 43, faces charges of resisting arrest, disorderly conduct with a weapon, and aggravated assault. His wife Emily Leitzell, 42, faces charges of aggravated assault. According to the court paperwork, Steven had been employed by the Scottsdale Fire Department. But the City says he has since resigned.
fox10phoenix.com

SUV falls 85 feet from I-10/I-10 "stack" interchange in Phoenix; 1 dead

PHOENIX - The Arizona Department of Public Safety is investigating a fatal crash that happened on the "stack" interchange connecting Interstates 10 and 17, which is located west of downtown Phoenix near 19th Avenue and McDowell Road. DPS Sgt. Jacob Melki says just after 1 a.m. on September 24, they...
allaboutarizonanews.com

Suspect Arrested After Phoenix Man Kidnapped, Killed, Dismembered

Police have arrested the suspect in the brutal kidnapping, murder and dismemberment of a Phoenix man. John Cole, 45, was booked into jail Wednesday on multiple felony counts, including murder. Cole is accused of abducting 28-year-old Antoine Smith from his apartment near Grand and 39th avenues and killing him in the Tucson area.
AZFamily

Mesa man faces charges for assaulting a police officer

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A Mesa man accused of pointing a gun at a teenager last year is facing new charges after police say he assaulted their officers as they were responding to a domestic incident at his home last week. According to court documents Steven Leitzell, 45, had been drinking in the early morning hours Sunday when his two teenage daughters confronted him about him possibly cheating on their mother after they were looking through his cell phone activity.
AZFamily

One dead after crash on I-17 closes ramps in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona Department of Public Safety officers are investigating a deadly, single-car crash that happened early Saturday morning. DPS officials say it happened near eastbound I-10 to southbound I-17 stack, and that one person is dead. The transition ramp from I-10 to I-17 is closed as well as the southbound I-17 onto McDowell Road on-ramp. Officers say it will be several hours until the road opens again, so drivers are advised to avoid the area.
fox10phoenix.com

Man, woman found dead outside west Phoenix home

PHOENIX - An investigation is underway at a home in a Maryvale neighborhood after a man and a woman were found dead early Thursday morning. Phoenix Police say the death investigation is underway near 71st Avenue and Thomas Road after the bodies of 45-year-old Martha Valdez Salomon and Gabriel Aguilar, 43, were found in the carport just before 4 a.m. on Sept. 22.
ABC 15 News

50-year-old man found unconscious, not breathing on Piestewa Peak

PHOENIX — A 50-year-old man was found unconscious and not breathing on Piestewa Peak Thursday evening. Phoenix fire received reports of a man having a medical emergency on the mountain. When crews located the man, he was approximately half a mile away from the trailhead. The man was ultimately...
AZFamily

Man who killed pregnant Lyft driver in Tempe sentenced

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — The man who reportedly confessed to killing a pregnant Lyft driver and her baby in Tempe learned his fate on Friday. Judge Suzanne Cohen sentenced Fabian Durazo to 50 years in prison. It was part of a plea deal after he pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree murder last month and arson of an occupied structure.
Ahwatukee Foothills News

Growing homeless camp in Phoenix sparks lawsuit against city officials

A group of residents and business owners just east of downtown have filed suit seeking a declaration of public nuisance in hopes the city will enforce laws in an area where several hundred unsheltered people have set up camp. “There’s no accountability, there’s no standard, there’s no enforcement of law,...
KTAR News

KTAR News

