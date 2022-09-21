Effective: 2022-09-25 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-28 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Do not venture out on piers. Target Area: Northern Berrien; Southern Berrien BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING * WHAT...High wave action, strong currents, and dangerous swimming conditions expected. Piers will be heavily swamped by waves. * WHERE...In Indiana, Northern La Porte county. In Michigan, Northern Berrien and Southern Berrien counties. * WHEN...From 8 AM EDT this morning through Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...Strong currents can pull swimmers into deeper water and high waves can sweep people off piers.

BERRIEN COUNTY, MI ・ 1 HOUR AGO