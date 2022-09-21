ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Here's who's getting the long-awaited gas tax rebate in October

By CBSLA Staff
CBS LA
CBS LA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mvKrv_0i3dEMvM00

Learn who's eligible for the upcoming gas tax rebate 02:13

In just a few weeks, many Californians will receive a happy surprise in their mailboxes: their long-awaited gas tax rebate.

"It's a one-time payment for economic relief, especially from inflation, for Californians," said C.A. Franchise Tax Board spokesperson Andrew LePage.

In late June, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced the 2022-2023 budget, which included a $9.5 billion middle-class tax refund — better known as the gas tax rebate. The state is set to send out 18 million payments to eligible Californians in October.

Residents who submitted their 2020 tax return by Oct. 15, 2021, will receive a check between $200 and $1,050 depending on their income. Single filers who made more than $250,000 and families who made more than $500,000 in 2020 are not eligible.

Here's how much you'll get based on your income:

Single:

  • $75,000 or less: $700 with a dependent; $350 without a dependent
  • $75,001 to $125,000: $500 with a dependent; $250 without a dependent
  • $125,001 to $250,000: $400 with a dependent; $200 without a dependent

Married:

  • $150,000 or less: $1,050 with a dependent; $700 without a dependent
  • $150,001 to $250,000: $750 with a dependent; $500 without a dependent
  • $250,001 to $500,000:  $600 with a dependent; $400 without a dependent

Head of household or qualifying widow/widower:

  • $150,000 or less: $700 with a dependent; $350 without a dependent
  • $150,001 to $250,000: $500 with a dependent; $250 without a dependent
  • $250,001 to $500,000:  $400 with a dependent; $200 without a dependent

Those who filed their 2020 taxes electronically, will receive a direct deposit between Oct. 7 and Nov. 14. Everyone else will receive a debit card between Oct. 25 and Jan. 15

"Whether you're getting a direct deposit or a debit card, we do expect that 95% of all payments will have been issued by the end of the year," said LePage.

Comments / 0

Related
WashingtonExaminer

Stimulus: Direct inflation relief checks worth $1,050 to be sent out in a few weeks

Eligible Californians are set to receive direct payments of up to $1,050 as part of an inflation relief effort to fight against rising costs for consumers. The direct payments are called the Middle Class Tax Refund by the state and will be sent out to eligible residents beginning in October via direct deposit or state-issued debit cards. The state expects all payments to be issued by January 2023.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
State
California State
KCRA.com

California prepares for possible economic downturn

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California leaders have been bracing for a possible economic downturn with state personal income tax revenues billions below what was projected for this time of year and conditions outside of the state contributing to uncertainty about its financial future. Gov. Gavin Newsom has spent the last...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gavin Newsom
KTLA

California gas rebate checks could start going out next week

California gas rebate checks, officially known as the state’s Middle Class Tax Refund, are due to start going out as early as next week. The one-time payments, intended to provide relief to millions of Californians, could see some people receive checks for as much as $1,050. Who is eligible for California stimulus checks? To be […]
sjvsun.com

Oil company is buying out Kern Co. homes. Some residents are blaming Newsom’s latest laws for forcing them from home.

Residents of a close-knit California community are on borrowed time after energy company Berry Petroleum sent out offer letters to buy up properties including residences. McKittrick is located 14 miles northwest of Taft with a population of 102 residents, according to the census bureau. The town is in the center of a large oil-producing region that Berry Petroleum is trying to buy out.
KERN COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Refund#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Linus Income Tax#Californians#C A Franchise Tax Board
KTLA

Top 10 California counties with the cheapest gas

Gas prices are slowly starting to increase again. After nearly a three-month-long decline in prices, the second longest streak on record, the national gas price of $3.67 increased to $3.81, according to AAA. In California, that statewide average is $5.49; in Los Angeles, the average cost of gas is $5.54, according to AAA. However, some […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NBC Bay Area

California to Ease Masking Guidelines Friday

California is easing its masking guidelines Friday, recommending universal mask-wearing only when a county’s COVID-19 transmission level is high. Most Bay Area counties are low, expect for Sonoma and Marin, where the level is at a medium. The state is also ending mandatory masking in jails and prisons, homeless...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS LA

N.Y. Attorney General sues Trump over alleged business fraud

NEW YORK -- Former President Donald Trump's legal troubles mounted Wednesday as New York Attorney General Letitia James   sued him for years of alleged financial fraud and inflating his net worth by billions to "enrich himself and cheat the system." Three of Trump's adult children were also named in the civil suit, which seeks to remove the entire family from their roles in the Trump Organization. She accused them of "staggering fraud." But CBS2's political reporter Marcia Kramer says this could be just the beginning of the former president's legal woes. Trump has tried every which way to thwart James' investigation. He hasn't succeeded, and...
POTUS
foxla.com

These are California's 10 deadliest roads

LOS ANGELES - For those of you who have driven in California, you know it's no easy feat. But did you know the nation's most populous state is home to some of the deadliest roads in the U.S.?. That's according to MoneyGeek, which analyzed the most recent data available from...
CBS LA

CBS LA

Los Angeles, CA
177K+
Followers
25K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

Stories from CBS2/ KCAL 9 local news, weather, sports CBS Los Angeles Always On

 https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy