Congress & Courts

Judge orders LASD to stop search of Sup. Sheila Kuehl's computers

By Matthew Rodriguez
 4 days ago

A judge has ordered the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department to stop searching all computers seized from the MTA, MTA OIG and Supervisor Sheila Kuehl until further notice.

The judge also ordered the department to "refrain from any hard drive imaging." Any imaging that has been done must by disclosed, including who took the images, has the images and has seen the images.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

