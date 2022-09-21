Read full article on original website
Is Li’l Judd from Splatoon 3 evil? An investigation
Splatoon 3 imagines an alternate world where ocean creatures, instead of mammals, took over the land. The game is set in a post-postapocalyptic world where humanity has been wiped out and sentient ocean life has taken its place. The signature character of the series, an Inkling, can take on both the form of a kid and a squid. There are a few exceptions to the game’s theme, however, including Li’l Judd, a cat who helps referee your matches. But now, a shadow of speculation has been cast on the adorable fuzzball due to new information revealed in Splatoon 3.
The Rings of Power’s two trees are a major invention for the Lord of the Rings canon
Despite its status as a prequel, Amazon’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power still has plenty to teach us about the history of Middle-earth, or at least its version of that history. While the show’s latest episode covers many different bases, perhaps its most interesting has to do with the history of mithril, a legendary elf, and the Misty Mountains themselves.
Hardspace Shipbreaker support studio unionizes with Canadian Animation Guild
Canadian developers at Hardspace Shipbreaker support studio Anemone Hug Interactive have voted to unionize, the studio announced Wednesday. Anemone Hug workers have joined The Canadian Animation Guild, The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE) Local 938. IATSE largely services entertainment workers internationally, while the British Columbian animation unit focuses on local animation workers — and now game developers.
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s Legendary Pokémon, explained
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s cover Legendaries are named Koraidon and Miraidon, both powerful lizard-like Pokémon that you can also mount. Below we provide all the information about Koraidon and Miraidon that we know as of writing this. Koraidon and Miraidon version exclusivity. Koraidon is a version exclusive...
The Witcher season 3 slices its way to Netflix in summer 2023
Netflix’s 2022 Tudum event gave fans updates on two upcoming projects in the Witcher universe. The third season of The Witcher, starring Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia, will arrive in summer 2023. The limited series prequel spinoff The Witcher: Blood Origin, starring the incomparable Michelle Yeoh, will arrive on Netflix Christmas Day.
Genshin Impact’s Klee is dancing her way through thousands of TikToks
Genshin Impact continues to be a driving force in shaping TikTok trends. This time, an augmented reality (AR) filter of the pyro character, Klee, has taken off. The filter called “AR Klee” has been used in videos more than 257,000 times with simple TikToks showing the character dancing garnering as many as 6.4 million views.
Here’s the first glimpse of Spider-Man: Miles Morales’ PC port in action
Step aside Peter Parker. It’s Miles Morales’ turn for a Windows PC port. Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales is coming to Windows PC and it got its first teaser trailer on Friday. There’s no specific release date yet, but it’s scheduled to launch this fall. Marvel’s...
Manifest season 4 gets a trailer before its final bow on Netflix
Manifest is back from the dead with the first trailer for its fourth and final season, this time with Netflix. The series is bringing back creator Jeff Rake for the new season, as well as its stars including Melissa Roxburgh, Josh Dallos, Athena Karkanis, and J.R. Ramirez. The first look...
Splatoon 3 is a world governed by chaos — and that rules
Splatoon 3 takes place in a post-postapocalyptic world. Humanity as we know it has been wiped out by rising tides and its own over-ambition. (Technically, the game doesn’t say this outright, but it insinuates that humanity got wiped out by climate change.) Thousands of years later, ocean creatures dominate the globe. Splatoon 3 asks the question: What would be left of a place ravaged by climate catastrophe and the decay of human order? Here, it gives us an unusual answer: Chaos, and a whole lot of fun.
Square Enix’s Babylon’s Fall was such a misfire, GameStop is giving it away for free
Babylon’s Fall, the action RPG from developer PlatinumGames and publisher Square Enix, has seen better days. Not many, mind you, but indisputably better. We had modest hopes for it back when it was re-revealed in 2021 before it launched, but… well, that was before it launched. Platinum’s latest...
Netflix’s protest-action movie Athena erupts as one long climax
Athena, the latest film from music video director Romain Gavras, is a one-trick pony, but that trick is so formally dazzling that the movie is an enrapturing experience. Composed of several lengthy, labyrinthine takes spaced out by traditionally edited scenes, it follows three French-Algerian brothers in Paris — young and middle-aged adults from different walks of life — thrown into disarray in the immediate aftermath of a harrowing family tragedy.
Splinter Cell remake will update the game’s story to get with the times
The remake of the original Splinter Cell will update the game’s story “for a modern-day audience,” it’s been revealed. The news comes via a job listing for a scriptwriter to work on the game at Ubisoft’s Toronto studio (spotted by PSU.) “Using the first Splinter...
Don’t Hug Me I’m Scared is suddenly back in wonderful, chaotic form
If you, like me, were terminally online around the early 2010s, you probably know, love, and have sorely missed Don’t Hug Me I’m Scared. Co-created by animators Becky Sloan and Joseph Pelling, the six-episode web series set a fire across the Internet when it was released on YouTube between 2011 and 2015, with a unique blend of puppet-based antics and Lynchian shock humor. The animated shorts have since amassed over 216 million collective views on YouTube and inspired everything from elaborate fan theories involving Serbian war criminals to a small clothing line. Now, over six years since the last short, Don’t Hug Me I’m Scared has finally returned as a half-hour television series, and it’s like the show never left.
Jujutsu Kaisen 0, new Minions, and every other movie you can stream from home this weekend
This weekend sees the premiere of Athena, the explosive French thriller epic from acclaimed music video director Romain Gavras on Netflix, as well as the highly anticipated streaming premiere of the record-breaking Jujutsu Kaisen 0 anime film on Crunchyroll. If neither of those strike your fancy, not to worry — this week is practically bursting at the seams with exciting new movies to stream and rent on VOD.
