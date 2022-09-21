ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Aaron Boone Wants Gerrit Cole Lined Up As Yankees' Game 1 Starter

By Gary Phillips
FanNation Fastball
FanNation Fastball
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17WSyk_0i3dDvPe00

Not that anyone else was expected, but Gerrit Cole will likely start the Yankees' first playoff game next month.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Gerrit Cole has had his fair share of ups and downs this season, but he is still expected to get the ball in the Yankees' first playoff game next month.

Aaron Boone confirmed that the right-hander is the first-place club's preferred Game 1 starter Tuesday on the New York Post’s “The Show” podcast .

“Yeah, Cole would be,” the manager said when asked by Joel Sherman and Jon Heyman. “And we feel great about Nestor [Cortes] obviously, too. And hopefully [Luis Severino] getting back here and getting a few starts under his belt here at the back end, put him in that mix too. We’ve got a couple weeks to go there and we’ve got to see how we get there and how we get in. Those things always affect how you line things up. But hopefully, we’re in a position to line it up how we want.”

The Yankees have yet to clinch a playoff spot, but they hold a 5.5-game lead over the Toronto Blue Jays in the American League East at the time of publication.

Cole, meanwhile, owns a 3.41 ERA over 30 starts and 182.1 innings this year. His 3.2 fWAR leads all Yankees pitchers, but the 32-year-old has also struggled with the longball. Cole has surrendered an American League-high 29 home runs this season, and the problem seems to be getting worse of late.

Cole has allowed eight home runs over his last five starts and five over his last two outings. He most recently gave up two dingers and four earned runs to the Brewers on Sept. 18, though the Yankees won in Milwaukee.

If the Yankees can't line Cole up for a Game 1 for some reason, Cortes is the logical alternative. The crafty southpaw has a 2.67 ERA over 145 frames after pitching five innings of one-run ball against the Pirates on Tuesday.

Severino, meanwhile, has a 3.45 ERA over 86 innings this season. He is supposed to rejoin the Yankees' rotation on Wednesday after a lengthy I.L. stint and will need to build back up before the playoffs.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Barry Bonds’ strong message to Aaron Judge amid epic Yankees home run chase

New York Yankees star Aaron Judge is chasing history, as he is one home run away from tying Roger Maris’ single season record of 61 dingers, the franchise mark for most in a campaign. Depending on who you ask, Maris’ record is also the MLB’s single-season record, as the likes of Barry Bonds, Mark McGwire and Sammy Sosa have all zoomed past the mark, though each were associated with performance-enhancing drugs.
MLB
Yardbarker

Albert Pujols Broke Up Someone Else’s History Wednesday Night

At this point in his career, Albert Pujols is a walking history book. Unfortunately, as he plays out the final month of his career, the St. Louis Cardinals aren’t exactly playing the best baseball right now. They’ve lost three straight games, all of which have been shutouts. But...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

Pirates' pitcher who gave up 60th HR to Aaron Judge wants 'cleared out' of record books

On Tuesday night, New York Yankees All-Star slugger Aaron Judge hit his 60th home run of the season off of Pittsburgh Pirates reliever Wil Crowe to equal a mark famously reached by legend Babe Ruth during the 1927 campaign. It was later learned that Crowe's great-great uncle was Hall of Fame pitcher Red Ruffing, one of Ruth's teammates with the Yankees during the 1930s.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
City
Bronx, NY
Bronx, NY
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jon Heyman
Larry Brown Sports

Yankees announcer takes classy stance amid Aaron Judge chase

New York Yankees TV announcer Michael Kay is taking a classy stance amid Aaron Judge’s home run chase. Judge has hit 60 home runs this season and is chasing Roger Maris’ American League record of 61 home runs in a season. Each game in which Judge participates for the rest of the regular season will draw plenty of fan interest, and therefore becomes a valuable TV property.
BRONX, NY
FanSided

Are the Yankees about to pull a Jacoby Ellsbury with Aaron Hicks?

Aaron Hicks has three years and about $30 million remaining on his contract that general manager Brian Cashman should’ve never offered him. It’s honestly not even a knock on Hicks. It was just objectively out of this world that Cashman broke the New York Yankees’ “policy” of waiting until free agency for someone like Hicks, who’s been injury prone since his pro career began.
BRONX, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankees#Brewers#Baseball#Sports#The New York Post#The Toronto Blue Jays#American League
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Yankees Broadcaster Trade News

There's a chance that Michael Kay will be able to call the next New York Yankee game on Friday. Kay is in play on a loaner deal that could see him call the game for Apple. This is important because Aaron Judge is just one home run away from tying Roger Maris' American League home run record (61).
BRONX, NY
The Spun

Yankees Have Reportedly Made Broadcasting Trade Offer

This is a huge weekend for the Yankees, as Aaron Judge goes for the American League home run record at home against the Boston Red Sox. The only negative for the Bronx Bombers is the fact that three of the four games are not scheduled to be televised by YES, the team's official broadcasting network. Tonight's game is set for FOX, with Apple TV+ broadcasting Friday's contest and ESPN closing out the series on Sunday night.
BRONX, NY
Fox News

Yankees' broadcaster Michael Kay turns down offer to cover Apple's potentially historic game for Aaron Judge

Veteran play-by-play announcer and voice of the New York Yankees, Michael Kay, has turned down an offer to cover Friday night’s potentially historic game against the Boston Red Sox amid reports that the Yankee Entertainment and Sports Network (YES) was efforting a deal to simulcast the game with Apple TV+ in anticipation of Aaron Judge’s 61st home run of the season.
BRONX, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
MLB
Yardbarker

The Knicks Are Doing Their Best To Hype Up A Potential Star

The New York Knicks have a few special stars on their roster right now. The team and its fans are very excited about quite a few players in New York, most notably their newcomer Jalen Brunson , who was wooed away from the Dallas Mavericks after a terrific season. But...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FanNation Fastball

FanNation Fastball

New York, NY
4K+
Followers
505
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news from around MLB

 https://www.si.com/fannation/mlb/fastball/

Comments / 0

Community Policy