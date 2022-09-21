Read full article on original website
One person killed in Downtown Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — One person has been killed in Downtown Fresno. The Fresno Police Department says that one person was killed Saturday morning near Abby and North P Street, by the Arco gas station. In the pictures, you can see police had most of the gas station blocked...
Motorcycle rider cited for chase spanning Fresno and Clovis
The 35-year-old man led police on a 40-minute chase through Fresno and Clovis.
One person killed in Central Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — One person has been killed in Central Fresno. The Fresno Police Department says that one person was killed Saturday morning near Van Ness and Belmont Avenue. Crime Scene Investigators were on the scene and police had all of Madison Avenue blocked off between Van Ness...
Man found with gun, meth after chase in Fresno, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was found with a firearm and drugs after he led officers on a chase, according to the Fresno Police Department. Officials said that officers had been called out to the area of Willow and Butler avenues after someone reported a man was armed with a gun. When officers arrived, […]
Rollover crash in Northeast Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — There was a rollover crash early Friday morning in Northeast Fresno. The Fresno Police Department responded to a crash on North Chestnut Avenue, near East Campus Point Drive. Authorities say the vehicle flipped over and landed on its side. One person was pinned in the...
Missing Sanger teenager could be in Fresno
SANGER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities are searching for a high school student who was reported missing earlier this week in Sanger. Officials with the Sanger Police Department said 17-year-old Lauren Emily Johnson was last seen around 10:00 p.m. on Tuesday at an apartment complex near 10th Street and Bethel Avenue. Investigators believe that Johnson may […]
Merced stop leads to high-capacity magazine, unregistered firearm, police say
MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 20-year-old man was arrested for allegedly having an illegal weapon during a traffic stop, according to Merced Police officers. Police say Eduardo Soto was arrested Thursday night around 7:53 p.m. after Officers made a traffic enforcement stop after officers witnessed a vehicle drive in the wrong traffic lane near the 1200 […]
Visalia man serves life for attempted murder of police officer
According to the District Attorney’s office, Marwin McDarment, 44, was sentenced by the Tulare County Superior Court, Visalia Division, to 216 years-to-life in state prison for the attempted murder of multiple police officers. In addition to the attempted murder of the police officers, McDarment was also charged with assualt with a firearm against multiple peace officers during a 2011 shootout on the Tule River Reservation.
Rollover Crash On Highway 41 In Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — There was a rollover crash on Highway 41 near Ashlan Avenue Thursday morning in Fresno. CHP officers say one vehicle was flipped over and landed on its right side after being rear-ended by another vehicle. After being rear-ended, the impact caused the vehicle to go...
2 gang members arrested for armed robbery in Merced, police say
MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two gang members have been arrested for committing an armed robbery at a liquor store, Merced police say. According to authorities, detectives were investigating an armed robbery that happened at Stop 2 Save Liquor Store in Merced. On Aug. 28, officials say three masked men entered the store and stole cash, […]
Logging truck rollover on HWY 168 in Fresno County
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — A logging truck overturned Thursday morning on Highway 168 in Fresno County. The rollover was on Highway 168 near Gooseberry Lane, just south of Prather. The driver of the logging truck was not injured. Authorities say many large logs fell off the truck and...
CHP: Meth, fentanyl found stashed inside car in Merced
MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Dozens of pounds of suspected drugs were found hidden inside a car during a traffic stop in Merced, according to the California Highway Patrol. After pulling over a car for a traffic violation, an officer said he noticed several things that led him to believe the driver was involved in […]
Person walking in crosswalk hit by car Thursday in Fresno
A person was hit by a car while walking in a crosswalk in Fresno on Thursday. It happened around 8:30 a.m. on McKinley Ave. near San Pablo Ave, near Fresno City College and Heaton Elementary. The person was crossing McKinley Ave. when he was hit. The victim was taken to...
Video shows inspectors throwing away food from cart of Fresno vendor
Video of a teenage food vendor went viral after a confrontation with Fresno County health inspectors. While offers of help pour in, officials emphasize that businesses big and small must follow the rules.
Man arrested for starting dumpster fire in Visalia, police say
VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was arrested after he started a dumpster fire Wednesday morning, according to the Visalia Police Department. Around 5:45 a.m., officers were called out to the area of Lovers Lane and Noble avenues for a report of a dumpster fire. When officers arrived, they found a fire burning inside a […]
Man dead after being hit by car in Tulare County
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — One man is now dead after being hit by a car Wednesday night in Tulare County. CHP officers responded around 7:45 a.m. to a crash involving a car and a pedestrian on Highway 63 just north of Avenue 413, in Orosi. When officers arrived...
Fire at Fresno County treatment facility, Central Valley Teen Challenge
Crews are working to figure out what sparked an early morning fire at Central Valley Teen Challenge.
Man Rushed to Hospital Following Shooting in Southeast Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — One man was rushed to the hospital following a shooting in Southeast Fresno. The Fresno Police Department received various calls about a disturbance shortly after 2 p.m. on Wednesday near an apartment complex on the 2200 block of S. Maple. According to the calls made,...
Street vendor's food thrown away outside Save Mart center and cart confiscated, why?
FRESNO, Calif. — A video showing health inspectors throwing out food from a young 16-year-old vendor's cart went viral on TikTok on Saturday. The incident happened on Friday outside the Save Mart center after the Christian Nodal concert. In the video, people appear to be furious and calling the...
Body found during orchard fire in Reedley, police say
An investigation is underway after a body was found during a fire in Reedley on Thursday.
