Clovis, CA

KMPH.com

One person killed in Downtown Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — One person has been killed in Downtown Fresno. The Fresno Police Department says that one person was killed Saturday morning near Abby and North P Street, by the Arco gas station. In the pictures, you can see police had most of the gas station blocked...
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

One person killed in Central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — One person has been killed in Central Fresno. The Fresno Police Department says that one person was killed Saturday morning near Van Ness and Belmont Avenue. Crime Scene Investigators were on the scene and police had all of Madison Avenue blocked off between Van Ness...
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Rollover crash in Northeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — There was a rollover crash early Friday morning in Northeast Fresno. The Fresno Police Department responded to a crash on North Chestnut Avenue, near East Campus Point Drive. Authorities say the vehicle flipped over and landed on its side. One person was pinned in the...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Missing Sanger teenager could be in Fresno

SANGER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities are searching for a high school student who was reported missing earlier this week in Sanger. Officials with the Sanger Police Department said 17-year-old Lauren Emily Johnson was last seen around 10:00 p.m. on Tuesday at an apartment complex near 10th Street and Bethel Avenue. Investigators believe that Johnson may […]
SANGER, CA
thesungazette.com

Visalia man serves life for attempted murder of police officer

According to the District Attorney’s office, Marwin McDarment, 44, was sentenced by the Tulare County Superior Court, Visalia Division, to 216 years-to-life in state prison for the attempted murder of multiple police officers. In addition to the attempted murder of the police officers, McDarment was also charged with assualt with a firearm against multiple peace officers during a 2011 shootout on the Tule River Reservation.
VISALIA, CA
KMJ

Rollover Crash On Highway 41 In Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — There was a rollover crash on Highway 41 near Ashlan Avenue Thursday morning in Fresno. CHP officers say one vehicle was flipped over and landed on its right side after being rear-ended by another vehicle. After being rear-ended, the impact caused the vehicle to go...
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Logging truck rollover on HWY 168 in Fresno County

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — A logging truck overturned Thursday morning on Highway 168 in Fresno County. The rollover was on Highway 168 near Gooseberry Lane, just south of Prather. The driver of the logging truck was not injured. Authorities say many large logs fell off the truck and...
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

CHP: Meth, fentanyl found stashed inside car in Merced

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Dozens of pounds of suspected drugs were found hidden inside a car during a traffic stop in Merced, according to the California Highway Patrol. After pulling over a car for a traffic violation, an officer said he noticed several things that led him to believe the driver was involved in […]
MERCED, CA
KMPH.com

Person walking in crosswalk hit by car Thursday in Fresno

A person was hit by a car while walking in a crosswalk in Fresno on Thursday. It happened around 8:30 a.m. on McKinley Ave. near San Pablo Ave, near Fresno City College and Heaton Elementary. The person was crossing McKinley Ave. when he was hit. The victim was taken to...
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Man dead after being hit by car in Tulare County

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — One man is now dead after being hit by a car Wednesday night in Tulare County. CHP officers responded around 7:45 a.m. to a crash involving a car and a pedestrian on Highway 63 just north of Avenue 413, in Orosi. When officers arrived...
TULARE COUNTY, CA
KMJ

Man Rushed to Hospital Following Shooting in Southeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — One man was rushed to the hospital following a shooting in Southeast Fresno. The Fresno Police Department received various calls about a disturbance shortly after 2 p.m. on Wednesday near an apartment complex on the 2200 block of S. Maple. According to the calls made,...
FRESNO, CA

