Leader of polygamous group in AZ charged after police find 3 young girls in his enclosed trailer
A leader of a small polygamous group on the Arizona-Utah line pleaded not guilty Thursday to federal charges of tampering with evidence, weeks after being stopped on a highway with young girls in an enclosed trailer. Samuel Bateman, 46, was indicted earlier this month on three counts of destroying or...
Migrants killing dogs, stealing from homes prompts some Texas border town residents to arm themselves
EAGLE PASS, Texas – Migrants have killed pets, stolen from shops and knocked on doors late at night in a Texas border town, prompting some residents to arm themselves, locals told Fox News. "I don't feel safe," Laura Ramos, an Eagle Pass business owner, told Fox News. She said...
Alleged Mexican drug cartel hitman transferred to North Dakota to face federal charges
An accused prolific hitman for a Mexican drug cartel has been transferred to face federal charges in North Dakota, nearly 11 years after he was apprehended in Tijuana. Juan Francisco Sillas-Rocha appeared Friday in Fargo on three charges, including conspiracy to commit murder for a continuing criminal enterprise. Authorities said Sillas-Rocha was a top lieutenant for the Arellano Felix cartel, which for decades smuggled cocaine, marijuana and other drugs into the United States.
Arizona man finds bag of fentanyl, meth on his property: police
A man was "overwhelmed" when he opened a mysterious bag left at his Phoenix, Arizona home and discovered that it was filled with fentanyl pills and methamphetamine, police said. The incident happened the afternoon of September 9 near 30th Street and Bell Road in Phoenix, police said on Saturday. "A...
Babies Found Abandoned in Sonoran Desert
A Border Patrol agent found two babies that had been abandoned in the Arizona desert this week, authorities said Friday. The discovery was made after a group of migrants who had been arrested alerted the agent that two babies had been left behind. The agent then found a 4-month-old lying facedown and unresponsive and an 18-month-old crying in the Organ Pipe National Monument, according to Tucson Sector Border Patrol Chief John Modlin. The babies were both taken to a hospital for treatment and then returned to the custody of Border Patrol, he said, calling the incident “gut-wrenching” and saying smugglers had left the young children “in the Sonoran Desert to die.” An expedited placement has been requested for the children with the Office of Refugee Resettlement.Read it at Arizona's Family
Border officers in Texas seize nearly $12 million in methamphetamine from tractor trailer
Border authorities in Texas seized the largest batch of methamphetamine at one port of entry valued at $11.9 million, the largest of its kind at that station, officials said. U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers were at the Del Rio International Bridge on Monday when one sent the driver of a 2016 Kenworth tractor hauling a shipment of diesel tank reservoir containers for a secondary inspection.
Arizona man flags down deputy in the middle of the road, confesses to killing stepfather
An Arizona man flagged down a deputy in the middle of the road early Thursday and confessed to fatally shooting his stepfather, the sheriff's office said. The Cochise County sheriff’s deputy spotted Jay Albert Stevens, 52, about 1 a.m. in the middle of Central Highway near the area of McNeal in southern Arizona, sheriff's spokesperson Carol Capas said.
Moment dozens of illegal immigrants dressed in camouflage use rope to scale Arizona border wall to add to 500,000 'gotaways' who have not been caught trying to cross into the US this year
Dozens of migrants dressed in camouflage were filmed scaling the border wall along Naco, Arizona, adding to 500,000 'gotaways' who've entered the US so far this year. The footage, captured by Fox News reporters, shows the immigrants climbing over a wall in Naco, as they use a rope to slowly descend past barbed wire before running off into US soil.
Large 200-year-old desert cactus collapses in Arizona after seasonal rains
An old cactus known as the Bicentennial Cactus and a popular landmark that had looked over the Sutherland Wash since shortly after the turn of the 19th century has collapsed following heavy rains in southern Arizona.
Get Out of Nevada Now
Nevada has already entered a “perfect storm” of weather and environmental calamity. Some of its cities, particularly Las Vegas, already suffer from drought that will rob them of enough water to be viable places for large populations. At the south end of the state, the water levels of Lake Mead may be the lowest in […]
His son vanished near an Arizona desert — and so did many clues. But a year later, this dad is still scouring the land for answers: 'My son is my mission'
David Robinson, the father of a geologist who was last seen in June 2021, said he has had little help from local police, so he stepped up.
Arizona's Blake Masters says voters question why Washington Republicans are not investing more in his race
AVENTURA, FLA. – GOP Senate nominee Blake Masters told Fox News Digital on Sunday that Arizona voters are wondering why national Republicans are not investing more money into his race, even as polls show the contest narrowing. Masters said during an interview at the National Conservatism Conference that while...
Man allegedly kidnaps victim from Phoenix apartment, kills and dismembers him over unsettled debt
PHOENIX (TCD) -- A 45-year-old man was arrested after allegedly kidnapping a 28-year-old man from his apartment, then killing and dismembering him near Tucson. According to KSAZ-TV, John Cole allegedly kidnapped Antoine Smith sometime between Sept. 16 and Sept. 17 because of unresolved debt. A police release obtained by KSAZ alleges that Smith’s family tried to contact Cole to make sure Smith was safe.
Arizona prisoner alleges warden ordered 'inmate-on-inmate discipline,' hundreds of beatings
Shocking claims made in a federal courtroom in downtown Phoenix on Monday call into question the very fundamentals of incarceration in Arizona. According to testimony from a civil trial in U.S. District Court that pits a prisoner against his captors, there is an accepted way to run a state correctional facility, and then there is "The Lewis Way." ...
If You Notice the US Army Operating in Phoenix, It's Not an Invasion
In a surprise announcement, the Phoenix Police Department posted a tweet that the U.S. Army will be "conducting essential military training in areas around Phoenix and Peoria between Sept. 20 and 22."
In heated debate, Arizona secretary of state candidate Mark Finchem reveals he sat for Jan. 6, DOJ interview
Arizona Republican secretary of state candidate Mark Finchem revealed during Thursday's debate that he has been interviewed by both the Justice Department and Jan. 6 committee about his alleged involvement in the Capitol attack. This was the first time Finchem has publicly confirmed speaking on the matter with federal officials.
Ted Cruz was booed by a Texas audience when he said his plan to end school shootings is putting more police officers in schools
"You guys can instead sing kumbaya with them and hope they'll just stop, but what you're proposing doesn't work," Cruz said to a heated audience.
Pecan farmers on Texas border get caught in immigration enforcement battle
EAGLE PASS, Texas (AP) — A Texas pecan farm nearly the size of Disneyland has become entangled in a turf war between the Biden administration and Republican Gov. Greg Abbott over immigration enforcement on the southern border. Hugo and Magali Urbina, who bought Heavenly Farms in April 2021, at...
Cyclist Stumbles Upon Suitcase Stuffed With Missing Woman’s Body in Arizona Desert
A bicyclist out for an early-morning ride in the Arizona desert on Saturday made a grisly discovery off the side of the road: a suitcase stuffed with a woman’s remains. That woman, since identified as 39-year-old Jennifer Beede, is now being remembered by loved ones on social media as a “great friend” who was “truly the best.”
Texas rancher issues dire warning on border crisis, migrant influx: 'Coming to your town'
One Texas rancher issued a dire warning on the border crisis as the influx of migrants continues to spiral out of control, bombarding farmers and property owners near and far beyond the international border. Cline rancher John Sewell warned the crisis at the southern border has worsened under the Biden...
