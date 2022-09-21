Read full article on original website
Related
WANE-TV
YLNI named #1 farmers market in Indiana
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A beloved farmers market in Fort Wayne has been named Indiana’s top market, ranked by the American Farmland Trust and the Farmers Market Coalition, according to a release. The YLNI Farmers Market took first place within Indiana for the 2022 America’s Farmers Market...
WANE-TV
Registration still open for Fort4Fitness
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort4Fitness Fall Festival is less than a week away. Registration remains open, but your time is running out to sign up. The annual festival offers 4 different types of races either in-person or virtual. The Fall Festival is set for Saturday, October 1. The last day to register is Wednesday, September 28.
clintoncountydailynews.com
YMCA Gives Reason for Closure
The Clinton County Family YMCA takes the safety of our staff, members, children, and families very seriously. Our community is like a family, and we do everything in our power to care for and protect those that call the Y home for fitness, childcare, employment, and social programs. Because of...
WISH-TV
Indiana dedicates state road to honor gospel musicians Bill and Gloria Gaither
ALEXANDRIA, Ind. (WISH) — Two Hoosiers who’ve won eight Grammy Awards were honored Friday by officials when a stretch of road through their hometown was earmarked the Bill and Gloria Gaither Highway. The gospel singers “have traveled the world wide and far, spreading their love of music and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
3 Great Steakhouses in Indiana
If you are one of those people that always likes to order a steak whenever goes with with friends and family then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Indiana that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these restaurants have excellent online reviews and are highly praised by both travellers and local people. Are you curious to see if your favorite steakhouse is on the list? Keep on reading to find out.
WANE-TV
Church gives away hygiene supplies south of downtown Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Fort Wayne church on Saturday is holding a hygiene supply giveaway for the community. The event at Higher Heights Baptist Church starts at 2 p.m. and continues while supplies last.
WANE-TV
Hikers walk 22K to support veterans
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A group of hikers got their steps in Saturday morning, all for a good cause. The 8th annual Fort Wayne 22 Hike supports veterans suffering from PTSD and traumatic brain injuries while also educating on mental illnesses. The event included a 22-kilometer hike, silent...
WANE-TV
Library holds ribbon cutting for new children’s center
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A grand opening was held at the Allen County Public Library branch in downtown Fort Wayne for its new interactive children’s learning center called StoryScape. This is over 2,600 square feet of space dedicated to children 7 and younger. StoryScape was funded primarily...
IN THIS ARTICLE
3 Great Seafood Places in Indiana
If you love to eat seafood and your live in Indiana or travel there often, then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing seafood places in Indiana that you should visit if you love good food.
The disappearance of Tricia Reitler
For many young people across the nation, they are preparing themselves for the college experience. It should be a positive experience. It’s an oppor
foxnebraska.com
Former teachers warn 'woke' politics taking over American classrooms, pushing teachers to resign
WASHINGTON (TND) — Two former teachers ultimately pushed out of their jobs for blowing the whistle about political indoctrination in American school systems spoke to The National Desk about their experiences and what this all means for future generations. Tony Kinnett, a former science director in the Indianapolis Public...
WISH-TV
Salesforce co-CEO considers pulling resources out of Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One of central Indiana’s largest and most influential employers says it is considering the pulling all employees out of Indiana due to the state’s abortion law. Salesforce employs more than 2,300 people in Indianapolis. The tech company’s leaders said in May they would relocate...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WANE-TV
Pioneer Festival takes families back in time
HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Step back in time to the 1800s and experience military drills, a farmers market, antiques, and more at the Huntington County Fairgrounds. This year’s Pioneer Festival includes live music, food, games and activities for the whole family. New to the festival is Timberwork’s...
WANE-TV
TRAA: ‘pieces in place’ to get fully staffed
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Three Rivers Ambulance Authority (TRAA) is entering a new era as they get closer to hitting their hiring goal of 80 full-time employees. They also have officially parted ways with their prior contractor and recently approved a $5 raise for paramedics and EMTs.
WANE-TV
When could the first freeze arrive in NE Indiana?
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Our temperatures dipped down into the upper 30s for the first time this fall on Friday morning, September 23. While this was too warm for a freeze, it certainly was a reminder that the cold morning air the autumn season brings is not all that far away.
Carmel parents raise concerns about proposed charter school
CARMEL, Ind. — Hamilton County parents gave their feedback Wednesday on a possible charter school coming to the community. The school would be partnered with Christian school Grace College and Hillsdale College. While the partnership is an exciting opportunity for some families, others say they're not too happy about...
WTHR
Operation Football scores - Sept. 23, 2022
INDIANAPOLIS — High school football scores from around Indiana on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022:. Purdue Polytechnic Englewood 27, Indpls Tindley 26.
Boone County farm crawl taking place Saturday
ZIONSVILLE, Ind. — You've probably heard of a bar crawl or a pub crawl, but how about a farm crawl? If you're curious and in the Zionsville area, you can add it to your list of things to check out this weekend in Boone County. Judi Weston runs Weston...
18 festivals around Indianapolis this fall 2022
Here are 18 festivals to check out this fall 2022 season in Indianapolis and around central Indiana.
Current Publishing
City of Fishers looks at redistricting
The City of Fishers has grown exponentially since 2010, according to the 2020 census. The growth means that the Fishers City Council must redraw district lines before the next city election in 2023, but according to law, redistricting must be completed prior to Nov. 8 of the prior year. City...
Comments / 0