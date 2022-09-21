ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Diamondbacks Vs. Dodgers Game Preview: Tyler Anderson Returns From Paternity Leave With Chance To Complete Doubleheader Sweep

By Matt Borelli
dodgerblue.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dodgerblue.com

Albert Pujols: 700 Home Runs Not Possible Without Playing For Dodgers

Albert Pujols signing with the Los Angeles Dodgers after unexpectedly getting released by the Los Angeles Angels last season appeared to be somewhat of an awkward fit on paper. However, the Future Hall of Famer embraced a role off the bench and consistently raved about the organization. Back at Dodger...
LOS ANGELES, CA
dodgerblue.com

Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation, 76 Gas Partner On Smilin’ Jack Pin & Corduroy Cap

The Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation (LADF) and 76 Gas have partnered to improve access to science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) education for 5,000 local youth. The collaboration launched this week and supports LADF’s efforts to provide hands-on STEM curriculum and programming, in partnership with Science of Sport, to elementary...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Sports
Phoenix, AZ
Sports
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Phoenix, AZ
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers Injury Update: Tony Gonsolin Starting Rehab Assignment With Triple-A Oklahoma City

Tony Gonsolin took a step toward returning to the Los Angeles Dodgers rotation by participating in a simulated game at Dodger Stadium on Thursday. Gonsolin, who has been on the 15-day injured list with a right forearm strain since Aug. 29, threw an estimated 30 pitches over two innings, which Dodgers manager Dave Roberts described as “encouraging.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mookie Betts
Person
Trea Turner
Person
Max Muncy
Person
Miguel Vargas
Person
Freddie Freeman
dodgerblue.com

Cardinals Vs. Dodgers Game Preview: Freddie Freeman Scratched From Lineup

The Los Angeles Dodgers look to rebound from an 11-0 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals in the series opener as they send Clayton Kershaw to the mound. With Albert Pujols’ chase for his 700th home run taking much, if not all, of the focus from Friday’s game, the Dodgers never got going on and their pitching struggled.
LOS ANGELES, CA
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers News: Clayton Kershaw Undecided On Possibly Retiring

When Clayton Kershaw walked off the mound at Dodger Stadium last October, there were many who wondered if that marked the end of an illustrious career with the Los Angeles Dodgers. He wound up missing the postseason due to another bout of left forearm trouble. He had previously missed two...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arizona Diamondbacks#Parental Leave#Mlb#Baseball#Sports#Diamondbacks Vs#Dodgers Game Preview#The Los Angeles Dodgers#Fip
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers News: Mookie Betts Kept Prepared To Deliver Walk-Off Hit On Scheduled Rest Day

The Los Angeles Dodgers overcame a strong performance from Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Zac Gallen with a 3-2 win thanks to Mookie Betts delivering a walk-off hit. Gallen was incredible for eight innings, fanning 13 Dodgers and allowing just one run on a two-out double from Max Muncy in the fourth inning. He appeared primed to earn a win after Christian Walker that gave the Diamondbacks a 2-1 lead with a home run off Craig Kimbrel.
LOS ANGELES, CA
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers News: Heath Hembree Elects Free Agency

Heath Hembree, who the Los Angeles Dodgers designated for assignment on Sept. 13, elected free agency after clearing waivers rather than accepting a Minor League assignment to Triple-A Oklahoma City. The Dodgers originally designated Eddy Alvarez for assignment on Aug. 30 to make room on the 40-man roster for Hembree....
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Dodgers
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers Agree To New Contract With Daniel Hudson That Includes 2024 Option

The Los Angeles Dodgers agreed to a one-year, $6.5 million contract with Daniel Hudson, who is recovering after undergoing season-ending surgery for a torn ACL in his left knee. Hudson’s contract extension includes a team option for 2024. He returned to the Dodgers organization last December, signing a one-year...
LOS ANGELES, CA
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers Roster: Brusdar Graterol Activated, Justin Bruihl Optioned

The Los Angeles Dodgers reinstated Brusdar Graterol from the 15-day injured list and optioned Justin Bruihl to Triple-A Oklahoma City prior to Thursday’s series finale against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Graterol returns to the Dodgers roster after missing the past three weeks due to right elbow inflammation. He previously spent...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy