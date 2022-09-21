Diamondbacks Vs. Dodgers Game Preview: Tyler Anderson Returns From Paternity Leave With Chance To Complete Doubleheader Sweep

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Places In Los Angeles That Are Doing Ramen RightLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Best Parks in Los Angeles (Opinion)Terry MansfieldLos Angeles, CA
Orange County Restaurant Turns Instant Noodles into $55 Dish and Instagram Is DividedLet's Eat LAGarden Grove, CA
Best Burger In PasadenaPeter DillsPasadena, CA
Related
dodgerblue.com
How To Watch Dodgers-Cardinals ‘Friday Night Baseball’ Stream For Free On Apple TV+
Prior to the start of the 2022 season, MLB reached a streaming rights agreement with Apple TV+ for the introduction of “Friday Night Baseball.”. The Los Angeles Dodgers have been featured on the platform three times, beginning with their debut on Jackie Robinson Day when they hosted the Cincinnati Reds.
dodgerblue.com
Albert Pujols: 700 Home Runs Not Possible Without Playing For Dodgers
Albert Pujols signing with the Los Angeles Dodgers after unexpectedly getting released by the Los Angeles Angels last season appeared to be somewhat of an awkward fit on paper. However, the Future Hall of Famer embraced a role off the bench and consistently raved about the organization. Back at Dodger...
dodgerblue.com
Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation, 76 Gas Partner On Smilin’ Jack Pin & Corduroy Cap
The Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation (LADF) and 76 Gas have partnered to improve access to science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) education for 5,000 local youth. The collaboration launched this week and supports LADF’s efforts to provide hands-on STEM curriculum and programming, in partnership with Science of Sport, to elementary...
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers News: Julio Urías Not Thinking About NL Cy Young Award Race
After leading MLB with 20 wins and finishing seventh in the 2021 National League Cy Young Award race, Julio Urías is in the midst of another stellar season for the Los Angeles Dodgers. The left-hander is 17-7 with an NL-best 2.27 ERA, 3.71 FIP and 0.95 WHIP in 158.2...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
dodgerblue.com
Recap: Dodgers Shut Out By Cardinals; Albert Pujols Reaches 700 Career Home Runs
Albert Pujols became the fourth player in MLB history to hit 700 home runs, and it came at the expense of his former Los Angeles Dodgers teammates in their 11-0 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals. Barry Bonds (762), Hank Aaron (755) and Babe Ruth (714) are also part of...
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Injury Update: Tony Gonsolin Starting Rehab Assignment With Triple-A Oklahoma City
Tony Gonsolin took a step toward returning to the Los Angeles Dodgers rotation by participating in a simulated game at Dodger Stadium on Thursday. Gonsolin, who has been on the 15-day injured list with a right forearm strain since Aug. 29, threw an estimated 30 pitches over two innings, which Dodgers manager Dave Roberts described as “encouraging.”
dodgerblue.com
Diamondbacks Vs. Dodgers Game Preview: Julio Urías, Zac Gallen Duel In Final Meeting Of Season
After splitting the first four games, the Los Angeles Dodgers and Arizona Diamondbacks meet in the rubber match of a rare five-game series at Dodger Stadium. Thursday marks the final meeting between the Dodgers and Diamondbacks this year. L.A. has taken 13 of 18 matchups thus far and is 48-18 against National League West teams on the year.
dodgerblue.com
Cardinals Vs. Dodgers Game Preview: Clayton Kershaw Makes 20th Start Of The Season
The Los Angeles Dodgers look to rebound from an 11-0 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals in the series opener as they send Clayton Kershaw to the mound. With Albert Pujols’ chase for his 700th home run taking much, if not all, of the focus from Friday’s game, the Dodgers never got going on and their pitching struggled.
RELATED PEOPLE
dodgerblue.com
Cardinals Vs. Dodgers Game Preview: Freddie Freeman Scratched From Lineup
The Los Angeles Dodgers look to rebound from an 11-0 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals in the series opener as they send Clayton Kershaw to the mound. With Albert Pujols’ chase for his 700th home run taking much, if not all, of the focus from Friday’s game, the Dodgers never got going on and their pitching struggled.
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Roster: Dustin May Placed On Injured List, Andre Jackson Recalled
The Los Angeles Dodgers placed Dustin May on the 15-day injured list due to lower back tightness and recalled Andre Jackson from Triple-A Oklahoma City prior to Saturday’s game against the St. Louis Cardinals. It marks May’s second time on the IL this season, as he began the year...
dodgerblue.com
Roz Wyman Receiving Inaugural ‘Tommy Lasorda I Bleed Dodger Blue Award’
The Los Angeles Dodgers announced the creation of the Tommy Lasorda I Bleed Dodger Blue Award, which will be given to a member of the Los Angeles community that embodies the passion, enthusiasm, and love for the team that the Hall of Fame manager possessed. The inaugural honor is going...
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers News: Clayton Kershaw Undecided On Possibly Retiring
When Clayton Kershaw walked off the mound at Dodger Stadium last October, there were many who wondered if that marked the end of an illustrious career with the Los Angeles Dodgers. He wound up missing the postseason due to another bout of left forearm trouble. He had previously missed two...
IN THIS ARTICLE
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers News: Mookie Betts Kept Prepared To Deliver Walk-Off Hit On Scheduled Rest Day
The Los Angeles Dodgers overcame a strong performance from Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Zac Gallen with a 3-2 win thanks to Mookie Betts delivering a walk-off hit. Gallen was incredible for eight innings, fanning 13 Dodgers and allowing just one run on a two-out double from Max Muncy in the fourth inning. He appeared primed to earn a win after Christian Walker that gave the Diamondbacks a 2-1 lead with a home run off Craig Kimbrel.
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers News: Heath Hembree Elects Free Agency
Heath Hembree, who the Los Angeles Dodgers designated for assignment on Sept. 13, elected free agency after clearing waivers rather than accepting a Minor League assignment to Triple-A Oklahoma City. The Dodgers originally designated Eddy Alvarez for assignment on Aug. 30 to make room on the 40-man roster for Hembree....
dodgerblue.com
Recap: Dodgers Beat Diamondbacks On Mookie Betts’ Walk-Off Single
The Los Angeles Dodgers were on the verge of another loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks on Thursday night, but put together a rally in the ninth inning that was capped off by Mookie Betts’ pinch-hit single giving them a 3-2 walk-off win. Well before that, a defensive miscue between...
dodgerblue.com
Mookie Betts Makes Los Angeles Dodgers Franchise History With 35th Home Run
Mookie Betts had the only hit the Los Angeles Dodgers had against Madison Bumgarner in their loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday night, but it did make franchise history. Betts broke up Bumgarner’s perfect game in the fourth inning with a solo home run that cut the Diamondbacks’ lead...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Agree To New Contract With Daniel Hudson That Includes 2024 Option
The Los Angeles Dodgers agreed to a one-year, $6.5 million contract with Daniel Hudson, who is recovering after undergoing season-ending surgery for a torn ACL in his left knee. Hudson’s contract extension includes a team option for 2024. He returned to the Dodgers organization last December, signing a one-year...
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Roster: Brusdar Graterol Activated, Justin Bruihl Optioned
The Los Angeles Dodgers reinstated Brusdar Graterol from the 15-day injured list and optioned Justin Bruihl to Triple-A Oklahoma City prior to Thursday’s series finale against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Graterol returns to the Dodgers roster after missing the past three weeks due to right elbow inflammation. He previously spent...
dodgerblue.com
Recap: Miguel Vargas Hits First Career Home Run In Dodgers’ Win Against Cardinals
One night after their worst loss of the season on a historic day for MLB that saw Albert Pujols join the 700 career home run club, the Los Angeles Dodgers rebounded to earn their 105th win of the season by defeating the St. Louis Cardinals, 6-2. The Dodgers are now...
dodgerblue.com
Dave Roberts: Dodgers Evaluating If Craig Kimbrel Should Remain Closer For Postseason
UPDATE (Sept. 23, 4:15 p.m. PT): Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts announced Craig Kimbrel was removed from the closer role. After putting together an encouraging stretch that coincided with keeping “Let It Go” for an entrance song, Craig Kimbrel again is mired in inconsistency during his first season as Los Angeles Dodgers closer.
Comments / 0