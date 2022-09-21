ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

GV Wire

Unlike LA, Schools in Clovis, Fresno Already Have Fentanyl Antidote on Hand

Los Angeles Unified School District is moving toward stocking naloxone, the antidote to the powerful and sometimes deadly opioid fentanyl, at district schools after the recent overdose deaths of several teens, including one girl on a high school campus, the Associated Press reported Friday. But school districts in Fresno and...
KGET

Bakersfield street vendor’s food thrown away outside Fresno concert

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Social media users are calling an encounter between the Fresno County Department of Public Health and a Central Valley street vendor an ‘injustice.’ In a viral video from Friday night outside the Save Mart Center after a concert, the health department is seen tossing away hot dogs after finding out the […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
GV Wire

Enviros Dismayed After Gov. Newsom Vetoes Arambula’s Air Bill

A bill that supporters said would help clean up Central Valley air was vetoed by Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday, and environmentalists aren’t happy about it. Newsom said no to AB 2550, authored by Assemblyman Joaquin Arambula, D-Fresno. The bill would have required the California Air Resources Board to...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KGET

Why Fresno health officials say they threw away Bakersfield vendor’s food

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Officials with the Fresno County Department of Public Health are responding after a viral video captured health officers throwing away a street vendor’s food outside of a concert in Fresno. Outside the Save Mart Center on Friday night, officers from the health department could be seen on video throwing away hotdogs […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

$14K for recorders awarded to Merced schools

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Community Foundation of Merced County awarded $14,347 to the Merced City School District to give second-grade students across the district a recorder instrument. We strongly value music and the arts. We’re anxiously looking forward to hearing the joyful new music our scholars will make with their new recorders. Diana M. […]
MERCED, CA
thesungazette.com

Valley Pure sets high standard for cannabis industry at State Fair

TULARE COUNTY – In addition to wine, craft beer, cheese, artwork, olive oil and livestock, leave it to the California State Fair to add cannabis to the list of competitions. A local cannabis retailer brought home a gold award for their indoor cultivation products. This summer at the California...
WOODLAKE, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Do you know how Fresno was founded?

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A lot of people live in Fresno…but many might not know how the city was first founded The City of Fresno was first founded by the Pacific Railroad Company in 1872, according to historical records. Historians say, Leland J. Stanford, a director of the railroad was on a scouting expedition and […]
FRESNO, CA
GV Wire

Famed Astronomer Who Helped Prove Big Bang Theory Dies in Fresno at 92

A celebrated astronomer, whose shocking discovery 60 years ago led some to compare him to Galileo, died at his home in Fresno on Sept. 17 at age 92. Maarten Schmidt became the first astronomer to identify a quasar, a small, intensely bright object several billion light years away, and in the process upended standard descriptions of the universe and revolutionized ideas about its evolution, according to an article in The New York Times.
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Merced one of the best cities for Hispanic professionals

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KPGE) – In observation of Hispanic Heritage Month, a new report has determined the best cities for Hispanic and Latinx professionals across the country. According to a report by Apartment List, Merced is one of the top ten places in the United States, coming in at number seven. The report analyzed data in […]
MERCED, CA
csufresno.edu

Want to see the RSU? Come visit during its soft opening

Students can view and tour the Resnick Student Union (RSU) for the first time this fall during its soft opening on Sept. 22. The official soft opening will begin at 10:00 a.m. and is open to all students. During the week of Sept. 26, students can sign up for tours through Student Involvement.
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Missing Sanger teenager could be in Fresno

SANGER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities are searching for a high school student who was reported missing earlier this week in Sanger. Officials with the Sanger Police Department said 17-year-old Lauren Emily Johnson was last seen around 10:00 p.m. on Tuesday at an apartment complex near 10th Street and Bethel Avenue. Investigators believe that Johnson may […]
SANGER, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Driver flips car near Fresno State

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A driver flipped his car on its side, near Fresno State Friday morning, according to Fresno Police officers. The crash happened around 5:00 a.m. near Chestnut and Shaw avenues. Police say the driver was southbound on Chestnut Avenue when he came to the roundabout.  According to police, the driver lost control hit a curb, and […]
FRESNO, CA

