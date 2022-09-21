Read full article on original website
Central Valley College Corps provides up to $10,000 to participating students
California's new College Corps is giving Fresno State students a debt-free pathway to their degree.
Unlike LA, Schools in Clovis, Fresno Already Have Fentanyl Antidote on Hand
Los Angeles Unified School District is moving toward stocking naloxone, the antidote to the powerful and sometimes deadly opioid fentanyl, at district schools after the recent overdose deaths of several teens, including one girl on a high school campus, the Associated Press reported Friday. But school districts in Fresno and...
Video shows inspectors throwing away food from cart of Fresno vendor
Video of a teenage food vendor went viral after a confrontation with Fresno County health inspectors. While offers of help pour in, officials emphasize that businesses big and small must follow the rules.
Bakersfield street vendor’s food thrown away outside Fresno concert
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Social media users are calling an encounter between the Fresno County Department of Public Health and a Central Valley street vendor an ‘injustice.’ In a viral video from Friday night outside the Save Mart Center after a concert, the health department is seen tossing away hot dogs after finding out the […]
Business in northwest Fresno offers unique ultrasound experience
Secret Stork Ultrasound in northwest Fresno offers parents quality care and quality time with their little ones before they're born.
Enviros Dismayed After Gov. Newsom Vetoes Arambula’s Air Bill
A bill that supporters said would help clean up Central Valley air was vetoed by Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday, and environmentalists aren’t happy about it. Newsom said no to AB 2550, authored by Assemblyman Joaquin Arambula, D-Fresno. The bill would have required the California Air Resources Board to...
Why Fresno health officials say they threw away Bakersfield vendor’s food
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Officials with the Fresno County Department of Public Health are responding after a viral video captured health officers throwing away a street vendor’s food outside of a concert in Fresno. Outside the Save Mart Center on Friday night, officers from the health department could be seen on video throwing away hotdogs […]
$14K for recorders awarded to Merced schools
MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Community Foundation of Merced County awarded $14,347 to the Merced City School District to give second-grade students across the district a recorder instrument. We strongly value music and the arts. We’re anxiously looking forward to hearing the joyful new music our scholars will make with their new recorders. Diana M. […]
Valley Pure sets high standard for cannabis industry at State Fair
TULARE COUNTY – In addition to wine, craft beer, cheese, artwork, olive oil and livestock, leave it to the California State Fair to add cannabis to the list of competitions. A local cannabis retailer brought home a gold award for their indoor cultivation products. This summer at the California...
Do you know how Fresno was founded?
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A lot of people live in Fresno…but many might not know how the city was first founded The City of Fresno was first founded by the Pacific Railroad Company in 1872, according to historical records. Historians say, Leland J. Stanford, a director of the railroad was on a scouting expedition and […]
Gov. Newsom signs bill to remove ‘squaw’ from California locations
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A bill to remove the word ‘squaw’ from names of towns, cities, and places across the state by 2025 was signed by Gov, Gavin Newsom on Friday – which was also Native American Day. With the new bill in place, Fresno County’s Squaw Valley could be required to undergo a name […]
Famed Astronomer Who Helped Prove Big Bang Theory Dies in Fresno at 92
A celebrated astronomer, whose shocking discovery 60 years ago led some to compare him to Galileo, died at his home in Fresno on Sept. 17 at age 92. Maarten Schmidt became the first astronomer to identify a quasar, a small, intensely bright object several billion light years away, and in the process upended standard descriptions of the universe and revolutionized ideas about its evolution, according to an article in The New York Times.
Valley farmer calling on state to increase water storage
The devastating drought is continuing to ravage the Central Valley and is creating more of a water crisis for farmers.
Merced one of the best cities for Hispanic professionals
MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KPGE) – In observation of Hispanic Heritage Month, a new report has determined the best cities for Hispanic and Latinx professionals across the country. According to a report by Apartment List, Merced is one of the top ten places in the United States, coming in at number seven. The report analyzed data in […]
Want to see the RSU? Come visit during its soft opening
Students can view and tour the Resnick Student Union (RSU) for the first time this fall during its soft opening on Sept. 22. The official soft opening will begin at 10:00 a.m. and is open to all students. During the week of Sept. 26, students can sign up for tours through Student Involvement.
First death from St. Louis Encephalitis confirmed in Fresno County
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno County reported its first positive case and death from St. Louis Encephalitis in 2022, according to the Fresno County Department of Public Health. Health officials say St. Louis Encephalitis is a mosquito-borne disease caused by the St. Louis Encephalitis virus and can produce inflammation of the brain. “This positive case […]
Many Squaw Valley Residents Are Mad as Hell About Likely Name Change
A crowd of at least 100 people — many of them expressing anger — made their way to the Bear Mountain Library in Squaw Valley on Tuesday evening to discuss legislation that aims to change the town’s name. The meeting was hosted by Fresno County Supervisor Nathan...
Missing Sanger teenager could be in Fresno
SANGER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities are searching for a high school student who was reported missing earlier this week in Sanger. Officials with the Sanger Police Department said 17-year-old Lauren Emily Johnson was last seen around 10:00 p.m. on Tuesday at an apartment complex near 10th Street and Bethel Avenue. Investigators believe that Johnson may […]
Valley officials warning community about 'rainbow fentanyl'
Fentanyl is coming in new forms. The DEA and health officials are warning that criminals are using bright colors to disguise the drug, which they fear could entice kids.
Driver flips car near Fresno State
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A driver flipped his car on its side, near Fresno State Friday morning, according to Fresno Police officers. The crash happened around 5:00 a.m. near Chestnut and Shaw avenues. Police say the driver was southbound on Chestnut Avenue when he came to the roundabout. According to police, the driver lost control hit a curb, and […]
